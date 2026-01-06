New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

Key insights from the news Copy New evidence in Bangkok links former Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, known as Big Joke, to a bribery case involving gold allegedly delivered to a National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) commissioner.

The gold, weighing 246 baht (approximately 3.7 kg), was reportedly handed over in a car park, with evidence including documents, audio recordings, and video clips provided by Pol. Col. Phakphoom Phitsamai, a former aide to Surachate.

Evidence suggests that the gold was purchased to conceal its true source and was handed over under Surachate's orders, with multiple witnesses corroborating this scheme to avoid direct links to him.

The police have raised concerns about the slow progress of the investigation with the NACC, which has yet to respond, while Phakphoom is currently a complainant and not a suspect.

New evidence has emerged in Bangkok today, January 6, in a bribery investigation involving a former Deputy National Police Chief Pol. Gen. Surachate Hakparn, also known as Big Joke. The material reportedly supports allegations of interference in an ongoing anti-corruption case.

The case involves allegations that one of his former subordinates delivered the gold to a commissioner of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). The gold, weighing 246 baht (around 3.7 kilograms), was allegedly handed over in the car park of the Southern Association in Bangkok.

At a press conference held at the Royal Thai Police headquarters, Pol. Lt. Gen. Trairong Phiwphan, Deputy Inspector General, revealed that Pol. Col. Phakphoom Phitsamai, a former deputy commander of Region 4 and previously a close aide to Surachate, voluntarily came forward with evidence. This included documents, audio recordings, video clips, receipts, and witness accounts.

The clips allegedly show the gold being packed into a bag, the official vehicle of the NACC commissioner, and the commissioner’s personal driver and bodyguard. One clip also includes audio of Phakphoom receiving phone instructions from someone linked to the handover.

The recipient of the gold was reportedly a bodyguard for an NACC commissioner, and the vehicle used was registered as an official car. Police also confirmed that the gold was purchased by an individual allegedly acting as a nominee to conceal the true source. Shop staff reportedly identified the buyer and confirmed the transaction.

Trairong stated that the handover took place under orders from Surachate, and the evidence was consistent with testimonies from multiple witnesses. He added that the scheme appeared designed to prevent a direct link between Surachate and the bribe.

When asked about the slow progress of the investigation, Trairong said police had already raised the issue with the NACC but had yet to receive a response. He added that Phakphoom is listed as the complainant and has not been identified as a suspect.