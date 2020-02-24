17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids | The Thaiger

Crime
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
“All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray.”
Thai police have taken 17 children into protective custody after a series of coordinated raids in Patong. They say the children were being exploited by a human trafficking gang, who beat them with a wire clothes hanger if they did bring home enough money. Jaruwat Waisaya, an assistant to national police chief Chakthip Chaijinda, told a press conference in Phuket Town yesterday that the children were taken into protection after raids at four locations in Patong
Officers from the Anti-Human Trafficking Division of the Royal Thai Police first raided a home in Patong’s Soi Sila Uthit,where they arrested foreign national Ngo Sun, aged 33, whose nationality was not disclosed, and Thai national 22 year old Suphattra Charoensuk, originally from Koh Samui. Both were wanted on an arrest warrant issued on Friday.
At the house, police found three children and equipment for making flower garlands, which the children were forced to sell. Officers took 14 more children into protection at three other houses, where they also also found equipment for making garlands.
All 17 children were Cambodian and were taken to the Phuket Shelter for Children and Families on Koh Siray, according to Jaruwat.
“Officers will attempt to track down their parents. From questioning, the children were ‘hired’ by a group of foreigners. They told the children’s parents that they would take the children to work and pay the parents 5,000 baht per month.”
“After parents agreed, they brought the children into Thailand through jungle paths then came to Phuket. They rent houses where they stayed with the children and had children sell items on the beach. Some of the children are younger than 15 years old. They did not have any days off, and some of them worked from the morning until midnight.”
“They did not receive any money from the things they sold. If they could not reach the daily target, which was around 3,000 baht, they were hit with a clothes hanger and forced to work until they did. The investigation began when some of the children could not bear the beatings anymore and fled to other provinces.”
The suspects will be charged with human trafficking.
Throughout a mediaconference, Jaruwat made no mention of any involvement by Patong Police in the raids or the investigation. But Akkanit Danpitaksan, who took the post of Patong Police Chief on January 1, was present throughout.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Former deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant arrested for suspected murder
Former deputy commerce minister and police lieutenant colonel Banyin Tangpakorn was arrested this morning, along with two other people, in the central province of Nakhon Sawan. Police believe the three were involved in the disappearance of the brother of a senior Criminal Court judge. Banyin is a former MP for Nakhon Sawan, of the now-defunct Palang Prachachon party. The arrest comes after police received a tip implicating him in the disappearance.
Police say the judge’s brother, whose name has been withheld, was kidnapped by a group of men on February 4 and forced into a taxi. The incident took place in front of the Bangkok South Criminal Court between 4 and 5pm. The victim has not been seen since and is believed to have been murdered.
One of the suspects allegedly said the brother had indeed been murdered and his body dumped into a river in Nakhon Sawan. A team of divers is to be deployed to search the spot where the body was reportedly dumped.
According to authorities, CCTV footage taken from in front of the court shows Banyin among the alleged abductors. It’s alleged that Banyin later called the victim’s younger brother, the judge, demanding he be acquitted in an ongoing case in a case the judge was handling.
In the case, Banyin was charged with falsifying documents and using the fake documents in the transfer to himself of about 300 million baht in shares belonging to Chuwong sae Tang, a wealthy construction contractor. Chuwong was later found dead in a suspicious road accident, in the company of Banyin.
The Bangkok South Criminal Court is due to hand down a verdict in the share transfer case on March 20.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Suspected forest fire arsonist arrested in Lampang
Despite prohibitions on agricultural burning, wildfires continue ravaging forests across Thailand’s North. Now, police have arrested an arsonist suspected of starting forest fires in the northern province of Lampang. Forest rangers suspect he started fires in the Mae Jang forest reserve.
Udomsilp Thithamma was arrested at his shelter in the compound of a rock crushing plant. Bundles of mosquito repellent sticks bound with matches were found there during a raid. Udomsilp reportedly claimed they were intended for burning grass and shrubs on his farm land, which is prohibited.
Forest Department director-general Atthaphol Charoenchansa told Thai media that officials were tipped off by villagers that the suspect had set several fires in the Mae Jang forest reserve, damaging about 16 hectares of forest. He says officials dismissed the suspect’s claim and are investigating whether others are involved.
A conviction for setting fire to forests is subject to a prison term of up to 20 years and/or a maximum fine of two million baht.
Wildfires, largely due to crop field burning, continue destroying forests across Thailand, especially in the North. The hardest-hit area is Lampang province, where fires have ravaged national park and wildlife sanctuary areas.
Officials of the Doi Pha Mueang Wildlife Sanctuary in Lampang say the forest fires also wiped out 13 Rai of forest in a single day, including seven rai in conservation areas of Tham Pha Thai National Park.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai TimesKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Udon Thani thief arrested after “invisibility spell” fails to work
Police in the northeastern province of Udon Thani yesterday arrested a thief claiming to have magical powers, after his “invisibility spell” failed to work. Thirty-two year old Anurak Promwang claims to have used the spell successfully many times in the past, and blames the removal of his trousers for his arrest. Security footage captured the thief in action, including the moment he left the building wearing just a shirt and underwear.
Officials say the Theerada Pharmacy in Udon Thani City was robbed. Security footage not only showed the thief in his underwear, revealing tattoos on his legs, but also his Toyota truck. At the suspect’s home officers found evidence including the truck, pliers and screwdrivers used to break into the store, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. They say this is not Anurak’s first time robbing a store and believe he has robbed at least 10 other businesses in the area.
Anurak was jailed 13 years ago for a drug offence. When released, he worked as a delivery driver in Bangkok, later returning home to Udon Thani to stay with his wife, with whom he had a child. Anurak told police he entered monkhood for eight years, during which time he “learned magic and got tattoos” that could help him. He says he mastered the “invisibility spell,” allowing him to rob at least 10 businesses without being caught.
Anurak believes he was just unlucky this time. While he was breaking into the shop, his trousers ripped and he wasn’t able to walk comfortably, so he took them off, leaving him in his underwear and exposing his tattoos. He believes this is the reason the spell didn’t work and he was caught on security footage.
SOURCE: Thai ResidentsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
Coronavirus UPDATE: 2,700+ infected, 80 dead, 8 cases in Thailand
Coronavirus v SARS, a quick comparison
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The rise of the e-bicycle in Thailand, a bit of motorised assistance
Coronavirus UPDATE: 107 dead, more cases in Singapore and 1 in Cambodia
Coronavirus – six new cases confirmed in Thailand
Coronavirus UPDATE: More Chinese cities restrict travel, Thailand checking land borders
Doctors advise good hygiene as the best protection against coronavirus
Top 10 islands to visit in Thailand (2020)
Hotels in Hua Hin ordered to check on Chinese tourists after confirmed coronavirus case
Coronavirus UPDATE: 15 Chinese cities are now in lockdown
Thailand News Today – First episode of a new daily TV program
Uncertainty as Malaysian PM Mahathir resigns
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
78 year old Briton and wife seriously injured in bloody domestic dispute in Pattaya
17 kids rescued in Phuket human-trafficking raids
World’s biggest band launch their new album “Map of the Soul: 7” BTS
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Mother and daughter arrested over 7 million baht fortune-telling scam
Thai exports figures rise in January
UPDATE: 3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
3 year old drowns at Blue Tree water park, Phuket
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Thai soldiers kill 5 suspected insurgents in the South
2 dead, 18 injured in Nakhon Si Thammarat bus crash
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
อัปเดตข่าวกราดยิงโคราช ทหารคลั่ง ฆ่าแล้ว 17 ศพ
Bibi does Bangla – What is the Thai girl experience with foreign boyfriends?
Trending
- Bangkok11 hours ago
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
- Top 102 days ago
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
- Expats3 days ago
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
- Opinion5 hours ago
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
- Coronavirus3 days ago
No virus cover-up, PM tweets
- Events3 days ago
Thai MotoGP will go ahead after coronavirus check
- South2 days ago
Man comes face to face with 5-metre king cobra while in bed
- Thai Life3 days ago
Thailand’s abortion laws to be amended