Thailand designates 11 destinations as ‘high risk’, imposes travel restrictions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand designates 11 destinations as ‘high risk’, imposes travel restrictions
“All the medical expenses incurred will be borne by the individuals themselves.”
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has now designated 9 countries and 2 Chinese territories as high risk areas for the Covid-19 virus. He announced that visitors to Thailand from these destination are now subject to 14 day home quarantine and will have to adhere to strict health-related follow-ups.
The 11 locations, now designated by Thailand as “high risk” areas, are Japan, South Korea, Germany, China, Taiwan, France, Singapore, Italy and Iran, plus the two Chinese territories of Hong Kong and Macau.
• Visitors and Thai citizens returning from the high risk areas will be subject to 14 days home quarantine, even if they are cleared of the disease, unless they have permission from health officials.
• Those who do not have a permanent residence or lodging in Thailand are required to show officials, upon arrival, evidence of where officials can locate them during the 14 day period.
• Those who have any flu-like symptoms upon their arrival, such as a body temperature exceeding 37.5C, a runny nose, sore throat or breathing difficulties, will be sent to state hospitals for further testing, treatment or quarantine, depending on the seriousness of the illness.
• For those who cannot produce evidence of a formal lodging, such as a hotel or hostel, during their visit in Thailand, immigration officials are authorised to send them back home or to allow them entry subject to 14-days of self-quarantine.
Foreign visitors or Thai returnees from the newly designated high risk areas will have to file a daily report on their health with officials during the 14 day period and, if they become unwell or suspect they may be sick, they must inform health officials within 3 hours so that they can undergo further testing, receive treatment or be isolated.
• All the medical expenses incurred will be borne by the individuals themselves.
Earlier Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon told reporters earlier there was no law in effect now that could force anyone to isolate themselves.
The Thai Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul briefly showed the announcement on his Facebook page yesterday afternoon with a message that all visitors from these countries will be required to quarantine themselves for 14 days with no exceptions. But the post was deleted minutes later without explanations, according to Bangkok Post.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Coronavirus
Pattaya City officials confirm rumours of Covid-19 in Soi 6 bar staff were fake news
Staff at a bar in Pattaya have confirmed that they just had a normal seasonal flu and not coronavirus (Covid-19) as had been reported in numerous rumours on social media over the past few days.
Hospital results indicated that a staff member from the Pattaya Soi 6 bar did not have the Covid-19 coronavirus. They have now recovered their bout of the flu. Chulalongkorn Hospital officials confirmed the person was negative for the novel Coronavirus.
“Anyone in the Pattaya area who knows any suspected cases or any person who didn’t quarantine themselves can report the case at the Bang Lamung Public Health Office 03 8221 925 during working hours.”
Pattaya City officials have been disinfecting areas across the town in recent days, including Soi 6, as a preventative measure and to help reassure locals and tourists that City Hall are taking the situation seriously, and reiterate that there are no cases of Covid-19 in Pattaya.
Thai government officials are also reminding Thai citizens and foreigners that spreading fake news online, or reposting false stories about the virus, is considered a significant offense and violating this can result in arrests, fines and prison time.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | PR Pattaya

Coronavirus
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Thai social media is abuzz with fears that some of the roughly 5000 Thai nationals preparing to return from South Korea may carry the COVID-19 coronavirus, which has now killed 17 people there and 2979 worldwide. Most of the 5,000 are thought to be Thai prostitutes and agricultural workers among the thousands of Thais who work illegally in the country on tourist visas.
One online site, Drama-Addict, says the returnees be should kept away from the general population, some netizens even suggesting the “Phee Noi” (little ghosts in Thai) be sent to a remote island for a two week quarantine. Some 5,000 workers are in the process of returning to Thailand from Korea. Among these, 136 are believed to be coming from Daegu, where the outbreak has been most severe.
South Korea has declared an amnesty for Thais overstaying in the country: those who turn themselves in from now until the end of June will not be fined or blacklisted, according to Thai Rath. Korean media reports that authorities are giving appropriate medical treatment to Thais regardless of their legal or status in the country.
Coronavirus
Teens busted reselling used face masks
Public health authorities in Sara Buri province, northeast of Bangkok, found a group of teenagers washing, ironing, and re-packaging face masks into new boxes for resale. Officials say the 6 teenage boys were attempting to sell used masks from rubbish bins as new masks. Police and related officials were called out to inspect the suspicious house yesterday at around 1pm
The home is used as a second-hand store that buys used goods and recyclable materials. The store buys and sells steel, aluminum, plastic, and more, Thai media reported. Officials also found bags full of used face masks.
Some of the teenagers were using an iron to flatten the masks, which were then pulled tightly at the corners and placed inside a clear plastic bag. They were boxed up box before being sent to market.
Outside the house authorities found a large washing machine, 2 more irons. and sacks full of used medical masks. They estimated there were tens of thousands used masks.
The home to Jintana Vichai, aged 47, who wasn’t at home when officials arrived. Kunanon, her 17 year old son, was looking after the recycling business. The teenagers were paid one baht per mask that they recycled.
The teens told authorities they were able to recycle 300-400 masks per day. Kunanon stated that the masks were from a factory, but he didn’t know exactly where. He said his mother takes care of the business and is the one who sells the masks.
When police called Jintana, she claimed that the metal used in the masks was being extracted for recycling, but the masks were not being resold. Authorities believe otherwise.
Jintana Vichai and Kunanon were taken to Wiharn Daeng Police Station for questioning. Police say the mother faces fines and criminal charges.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Thai PBS World
