PM Anutin to seal rice and tech deals on Singapore visit

Talks to cover digital links, green growth and regional challenges

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal7 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, October 23, 2025
Photo courtesy of Thai Government House Facebook

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul will be making an official visit to Singapore on November 7, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties across multiple sectors, according to Foreign Affairs Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow.

Sihasak, who was in Singapore earlier this week to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, revealed that preparations are well underway for the prime minister’s visit. While there, he also met Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan to lay the groundwork for key discussions.

“The visit will focus on expanding collaboration in green technology, food security, and the digital economy.”

Photo of Sihasak Phuangketkeow courtesy of Bernama

One of Singapore’s priorities is securing a steady rice supply from Thailand. Talks are expected to centre on trade agreements that support Singapore’s food security, particularly through the import of Thai rice and other agricultural goods.

Singapore is also eyeing investment opportunities in Thai industries, with interest in data centres, semiconductors, and green energy projects. Sihasak noted that Thailand currently ranks as Singapore’s top regional investment destination, particularly in the sectors of electric vehicles and clean energy.

The two ministers exchanged views on broader regional concerns, such as ASEAN unity, the geopolitical impact of US tariffs, and the ongoing unrest in Myanmar and Cambodia. On the Cambodia issue, Thailand reaffirmed its commitment to resolving matters peacefully through bilateral mechanisms, while urging “sincere cooperation” from Phnom Penh.

Photo of Sihasak with Singapore Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan courtesy of The Nation

During his trip from Tuesday, October 21, to yesterday, October 22, Sihasak also co-chaired the 15th Civil Service Exchange Programme (CSEP), which was themed Partners in Progress: Shaping a Green and Digital Future. The event brought together senior officials from both countries to discuss sustainable development and human resource growth, reported Bangkok Post.

As part of Thailand’s push to modernise its digital infrastructure, efforts are being made to renew an existing memorandum of understanding (MOU) on digital cooperation. Thailand is also weighing participation in the Digital Economic Partnership Agreement, which includes Singapore, South Korea, New Zealand, and Chile.

The integration of Thailand’s PromptPay and Singapore’s PayNow systems into a regional cross-border payment platform, dubbed Nexus Pay, was also on the agenda, aiming to streamline digital transactions across Southeast Asia.

