Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Panic, precautions and contradictions over Thailand’s first coronavirus death
Mild panic, and a new raft of precautions pervades the Coronavirus narrative in Thailand as we head into another week. Over the weekend the Health Ministry announced a new range of precautionary measures whilst most of Thailand’s tourist spots remain quiet – a lot quieter than usual. There was also the announcement of the first coronavirus-related death in Thailand over the weekend.
The Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, usually teeming with tourists on the weekends, was mostly deserted yesterday morning as visitors from, principally, China, who come to worship at the Erawan Shrine, stayed away.
Further north, the numbers at Chiang Mai’s international airport are expected to fall 40% to just 3.5 million in the first six months of 2020 if the outbreak of Covid-19 drags on until the middle of the year.
Chiang Mai airport deputy director Thananrat Prasertsri says that flights to the airport during the period January 1 – February 25 dropped 24% year on year, and passenger numbers fell 40% year on year to 22,000 daily. In the last two years, the airport has catered to 11 million passengers, despite being built for to serve a maximum of 8 million per year.
Meanwhile, Thailand yesterday confirmed its first death from complications related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. The director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement in Bangkok yesterday. The victim was described as a 35 year old who also had complications from dengue fever at the time of his death.
The patient, reportedly a sales consultant who worked directly with Chinese tourists, had been in hospital for around a month and originally tested positive for the coronavirus in early February. The man died of multi-organ failure although doctors had “detected no coronavirus in his body since February 16”.
The man has now been identified as a sales consultant working at a duty-free shop run by King Power at its Srivaree branch in Samut Prakan.
The man died on Saturday evening.
But according to Bangkok Post, his explanation from the Department of Disease Control contradicts information from by Thiravat Hemachudha, the head of King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital’s Centre for Emerging Diseases. Posting on his Facebook page yesterday morning, Dr Thiravat said… “His two lungs were affected by pneumonia, which shows he caught Covid-19 from the beginning, not dengue fever.”
“I think the Public Health Ministry probably made some inaccurate assessment of the patient’s conditions and diseases.”
For its part, the Health Ministry says it will make further announcements about the case as soon as results are available from an autopsy.
At the same time the health ministry has now designated Coronavirus Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease”, a designation which took effect yesterday. The announcement gives authorities sweeping powers to contain the spread of the virus in Thailand. The national committee on communicable diseases says they’ve agreed to list Covid-19 as a “dangerous communicable disease” in order to give health authorities opportunities to respond more quickly to any outbreaks or containments.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
A new case reported in Thailand, total reaches 43 cases and one death
Thailand’s reported coronavirus cases has now reached 43, since first appearing in January. The permanent secretary of the health ministry reports that the new case is a 22 year old Thai woman who had been working as a driver for foreign tourists with another Thai patient.
According to the director-general of the Disease Control Department, health officials had located the woman for testing. She was already admitted for treatment at a hospital.
He also said that local transmission remained limited, explaining that local Covid-19 cases fell into two categories – people who contracted the disease outside of Thailand, and people who caught the virus from residents of tourist from inside Thailand.
Meanwhile, the Public Health Ministry reported that one more Covid-19 case had fully recovered and was discharged from Rajvithi Hospital in Bangkok. The 43 year old Thai woman had returned from a trip in Japan. Her discharge raised the number of fully recovered patients to 31. But 11 other patients remained under treatment at hospitals.
Thailand recorded its first coronavirus fatality on Saturday night.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
King Power, Thailand’s largest travel retail group, has temporarily shuttered an outlet linked to Thailand’s first coronavirus-related death. A statement on Facebook earlier today said the branch has been closed since February 6 as part of health and safety measures, and that all its outlets have been sanitised.
King Power, which holds the proprietary concession for all of Thailand’s duty-free sales, did not say when the branch might reopen, and admitted to a sharp drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The firm did not make clear whether the branch was ever visited by the man who died yesterday after multiple organ failures. He worked for a trading partner of King Power and products under his supervision were sold at the Srivaree, branch according to the statement.
King Power’s statement says the 35 year old man developed a fever on January 28 and was treated as a flu patient at a private hospital the following day. He resumed work on the evening of January 29 but took sick leave due to dengue fever from January 30. he was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province, near Pattaya, on February 5 and doctors confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus on February 6.
On the same day that he was confirmed infected, the company decided to temporarily close its Srivaree branch.
The Disease Control Department said today, and The Thaiger reiterates, that the patient had tested negative for the virus since February 16, but later suffered from failure of his lungs, heart and other organs, leading to his death.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
The number of coronavirus cases in France has nearly doubled and currently stands at 100, of whom 86 are hospitalised, two have died and 12 have recovered, according Jerome Salomon, the head of France’s national health service. To fight the spread of the virus, France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000, and discouraging the public from exchanging greetings with the traditional kisses.
The ban on large gatherings in confined spaces was announced yesterday by Health Minister Olivier Véran after urgent government meetings on responses to the epidemic.
After previously recommending that people avoid shaking hands, Véran said the public should also cut back on “la bise,” the custom in France and much of Europe of giving greetings with kisses, or “air kisses,” on the cheeks.
The restrictions on public gatherings had an immediate effect: a major four day trade show in Cannes for property investors scheduled for was postponed until June. A half-marathon that was scheduled for today in Paris also was cancelled, as was a carnival in the Alpine town of Annecy.
Véran says other outdoor events and gatherings that might lead to a mixing of people from infected areas could also be canceled. Public gatherings are being banned entirely in the Oise region north of Paris, which has seen a cluster of cases, and in a town in the foothills of the Alps that has also seen infections.
The virus outbreak also impacted the Paris fashion industry and the city’s Catholic churches. French designer Agnès b. announced the cancellation of her Paris Fashion Week show, originally scheduled for tomorrow, “in view of the current international health context.”
The archbishop of Paris asked priests to change the way they administer communion to avoid spreading the virus. Bishop Michel Aupetit instructed that priests should no longer put the sacramental bread in the mouths of the faithful and instead place it in their hands. He instructed worshipers not to drink wine from a shared chalice or shake hands at mass, and requested that church fonts be emptied of holy water.
The bishop’s instructions were listed in a statement yesterday from the Paris diocese that said a Paris priest tested positive for the virus Friday after returning from Italy.
SOURCE: Associated Press
