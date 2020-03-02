South Korea wages “all-out response” – cases exceed 4,000 | The Thaiger

World
South Korea wages “all-out response” – cases exceed 4,000
“The government is now waging all-out responses after raising the crisis alert to the highest level.”
South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in has announced that is government will wage “all-out responses” in response to the outbreak of coronavirus which has added 476 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total of infections to 4,212. The death toll in South Korea has now reached 22.
South Korea has the largest national total in the world outside China.
Events, concerts and conferences have been cancelled or postponed, while the country’s central bank warning of negative growth for Q1 in the world’s 12th-largest economy.
“We will be able to overcome the COVID-19 outbreak and revive our shrunken economy,” said President Moon.
Across the country there are major disruptions which will affect export and sales. Samsung Electronics has suspended operations at its domestic smartphone plant in Gumi for the second time in a week, after a third employee tested positive for the virus. Hyundai Motors has stopped operations at one of its Ulsan plants after an employee also tested positive.
Seoul concerts by K-pop superstars BTS, kicking off their record world tour, and the World Team Table Tennis Championships were among cancelled events. Sports leagues have had to reschedule their season around the impact from the outbreak. The US and South Korean militaries have postponed forthcoming joint exercises.
Nearly 90% of the cases are in Daegu, the epicentre of the country’s outbreak, and neighbouring North Gyeongsang province. The numbers are still expected to rise medics check more than 260,000 people associated with the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a Christian cult where members appear to have unwittingly spread the disease. A 61 year old female member developed a fever on February 10, but attended at least four church services in Daegu before being diagnosed.
The Shincheonji church apologised yesterday on behalf of its members who had kept their religion secret.
“It will be hard for our devotees to reveal their identity when political leaders are recklessly criticising Shincheonji as the epicentre.”
But South Korean officials maintain they are not considering a citywide ‘lockdown’ similar to Wuhan, where the virus first emerged.
The new school term start has been delayed one week nationwide and three weeks in Daegu.
France bans large gatherings, discourages “air kisses”
The number of coronavirus cases in France has nearly doubled and currently stands at 100, of whom 86 are hospitalised, two have died and 12 have recovered, according Jerome Salomon, the head of France’s national health service. To fight the spread of the virus, France is banning all indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000, and discouraging the public from exchanging greetings with the traditional kisses.
The ban on large gatherings in confined spaces was announced yesterday by Health Minister Olivier Véran after urgent government meetings on responses to the epidemic.
After previously recommending that people avoid shaking hands, Véran said the public should also cut back on “la bise,” the custom in France and much of Europe of giving greetings with kisses, or “air kisses,” on the cheeks.
The restrictions on public gatherings had an immediate effect: a major four day trade show in Cannes for property investors scheduled for was postponed until June. A half-marathon that was scheduled for today in Paris also was cancelled, as was a carnival in the Alpine town of Annecy.
Véran says other outdoor events and gatherings that might lead to a mixing of people from infected areas could also be canceled. Public gatherings are being banned entirely in the Oise region north of Paris, which has seen a cluster of cases, and in a town in the foothills of the Alps that has also seen infections.
The virus outbreak also impacted the Paris fashion industry and the city’s Catholic churches. French designer Agnès b. announced the cancellation of her Paris Fashion Week show, originally scheduled for tomorrow, “in view of the current international health context.”
The archbishop of Paris asked priests to change the way they administer communion to avoid spreading the virus. Bishop Michel Aupetit instructed that priests should no longer put the sacramental bread in the mouths of the faithful and instead place it in their hands. He instructed worshipers not to drink wine from a shared chalice or shake hands at mass, and requested that church fonts be emptied of holy water.
The bishop’s instructions were listed in a statement yesterday from the Paris diocese that said a Paris priest tested positive for the virus Friday after returning from Italy.
SOURCE: Associated Press
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) is now 85,217, with 2,924 people having succumbed to the disease. 39,554 people have fully recovered, approaching 50% of total cases. In Thailand there are now 42 confirmed cases with 28 people listed as “recovered”. The latest Thai victim is a 21 year old salesman whose job is said to have exposed him to foreign tourists.
Regions around central South Korea remain a hotzone with 2,931 cases now reported, resulting in 16 deaths. The country has recorded its largest rise in coronavirus infections in a single day, with 594 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. The increase brings the total number of infections in South Korea to 2,931, according to the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. South Korea has the highest number of confirmed cases outside China where the outbreak started.
The other emerging new hotzone is around northern Italy with 889 identified cases and 21 deaths. 20 European countries have now reported cases, including some of the smaller eastern European states.
Thailand’s Disease Control Department is trying to locate all of the passengers who travelled on flight XJ621, from Japan’s Sapporo to Bangkok, on February 20, because 2 of their fellow passengers are now confirmed infected with the virus.
“It is important that the passengers make contact as soon as possible, so they can be advised of important actions they need to take.”
According to the department, passengers on Thai Air Asia’s flight XJ621 from Sapporo who were seated in rows 37, 38, 39, 40 and 41, and who have not yet sought medical advice from a suitably qualified doctor, need to call 096 750 7657 and isolate themselves to avoid contact with other people, including family members, for 14 days.
“Those who do not yet have any flu-like symptoms need not see a doctor, but should remain in isolation.”
In China there has been a major drop in the number of new cases reported this week, particularly outside of Hubei, the central Chinese province where the outbreak began (in the city of Wuhan). This is leading some areas to lower travel restrictions and begin the slow process of getting back to work. Liaoning, a province in northeastern China that borders North Korea, was the first to downgrade the coronavirus emergency response level from the highest level, Level 1, to Level 3 last Saturday. This has been followed by Shanxi, Guangdong, Yunnan, Gansu and Guizhou, accounting for some 305 million people.
The World Health Organisation has now increased its coronavirus risk assessment to “very high” as the cases outside China continue to increase. The growth rate within China’s borders has slowed. But WHO officials say the virus can still be contained if the chain of transmission can be broken.
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, says the new “very high” designation was not meant to alarm or scare people.
“We are on the highest level of alert or highest level of risk assessment in terms of spread and in terms of impact. This is a reality check for every government on the planet: Wake up. Get ready. This virus may be on its way and you need to be ready. You have a duty to your citizens, you have a duty to the world to be ready.”
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General, said yesterday that most cases can still be traced to known contacts or clusters of cases.
GRAPHIC: Infection and death rates have slowly dropped over the past week
The world’s biggest travel trade fair, the annual ITB in Berlin, Germany has been cancelled. Read the full story about that HERE.
Meanwhile the fallout on the world’s financial markets continues. US stocks tumbled further yesterday, deepening a week-long global rout.
The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 900 points shortly after the opening bell. It plummeted nearly 1,200 points on Thursday – its biggest one-day point drop ever. The Standard & Poor’s 500 slid another 2.5%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.7%.
The blue-chip stock average is now well into “correction” territory, a decline of over 10% from a recent high. The Dow and S&P 500 were down more than 10.5% so far this week, heading for their worst weekly performance since the financial crisis in 2008.
A British citizen is the first UK man to die from coronavirus after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship moored in Yokohama Bay, Japan. He is the sixth passenger to die from the virus. Another person has tested positive for the virus in England. This person was infected on his home soil. The total number of coronavirus cases in the UK now stands at 20.
South Korean supergroup BTS, Green Day and the US National Symphony Orchestra are cancelling their upcoming concert dates in Asia amid coronavirus concerns.
“We regret to announce that the BTS Map of the Soul tour … has been cancelled.”The statement issued from Big Hit Entertainment who manage BTS.
Green Day, which was scheduled to perform in Thailand, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Japan and Taiwan starting in March as part of its Hella Mega Tour, followed suit. On Friday, the group announced it’s cancelling tour dates in Asia.
The National Symphony Orchestra, meanwhile, cancelled the five remaining performances in Japan, citing a recommendation from Japanese PM Shinzo Abe that major cultural events be cancelled for the next two weeks.

Coronavirus myths: Eight things you should probably already know
Two months after the first cases came to the attention of the world, a lot more is known about the coronavirus, aka. Covid-19. Here’s a few well established myths and a few scientific facts.
MYTH: ‘Face masks don’t work’
Wearing a face mask is no guarantee that you won’t be infected. However, masks are effective at capturing droplets and larger airborne particles in the seconds after an infected patient has coughed or spluttered – the main transmission route of coronavirus. Some studies estimate a roughly five-times protection versus no barrier at all.
Within health care facilities, special respirators called “N95 respirators” have been shown to greatly reduce the spread of the virus among medical staff. People require training to properly fit N95 respirators around their noses, cheeks and chins to ensure that no air can sneak around the edges of the mask; and wearers must also learn to check the equipment for damage after each use. These are very different than the flimsy paper masks people walk around with.
If you are likely to be in close contact with someone infected, a properly-worn mask limitss the chance of the disease being passed on. If you’re just walking around town and not in close contact with others, wearing a mask is unlikely to make any difference. The cheap, paper masks, often passed out for free by authorities are close to useless.
MYTH: The virus was made in a lab by humans
No evidence suggests that the virus is man-made. But the conspiracy theory has been a popular piece of fake news that keeps popping up in rubbish tabloid and social media. SARS-CoV-2 closely resembles two other coronaviruses that have triggered outbreaks in recent decades, SARS-CoV and MERS-CoV, and all three viruses seem to have originated in bats. Unless there is a gang of super-bats that have conspired to create Covid-19 in their secret cave-lab, there is absolutely no evidence that this has either occurred or would even been possible.
In short, the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 fall in line with what we know about other naturally occurring coronaviruses that made the jump from animals to people.
MYTH: The virus is just a mutation of the common cold
Wrong. Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that includes many different diseases. All five of the known ‘flu’ coronaviruses have spiky projections on their surfaces and utilise so-called “spike proteins” to infect host cells. However, the four cold coronaviruses – named 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1 – all utilise humans as their primary hosts. SARS-CoV-2 shares about 90% of its genetic material with coronaviruses that infect bats, which suggests that the virus originated in bats and later hopped to humans.
Evidence suggests that the virus passed through an intermediate animal before infecting humans. Similarly, the SARS virus jumped from bats to civets (cat-like nocturnal mammals) on its way into people, whereas MERS infected camels before spreading to humans – livescience.com
MYTH: ‘It is no worse or more dangerous than a normal flu’
Many individuals who get coronavirus will experience nothing worse than normal flu symptoms – sniffling, coughing, congestion and felling of illness. But the overall profile of the disease, including its mortality rate, could end up reflecting a more serious profile. This week, a World Health Organisation spokesperson, Bruce Aylward, who led an international mission to China to learn about the virus, noted that cases of the disease are now well exposed, it’s not just ‘the tip of the iceberg”.
If borne out by further testing, this could mean that current estimates of a roughly 1-2% fatality rate are accurate. This would show Covid-19 about 10 times more deadly than currently understood seasonal flus, which are estimated to kill between 300,000 and 660,000 around the world each year.
MYTH: ‘Covid-19 only kills the elderly’
Most people who are not elderly and do not have underlying health conditions will not become critically ill from Covid-19. That’s broadly true given the current cases studied in detail. But Covid-19 still has a higher chance of leading to serious respiratory symptoms, or potentially death, when compared to seasonal flu. There are other at-risk groups – health workers, who are more likely to be exposed to the virus.
The active precautions by communities around the world, to contain the situation in their immediate environment, will automatically be more likely to protect potential at-risk groups, like children. But, statistically, the majority of deaths have been in the elderly and in cases where there have been underlying causes. But there are children and previously healthy adults among the list of people who have succumbed to the virus.
MYTH: ‘You would have to be with an infected person for 10 minutes’
For flu, some hospital guidelines define exposure as being within 2 metres of an infected person who sneezes or coughs for 10 minutes or longer. However, it is possible to be infected with shorter interactions (even seconds) or by picking the virus up from contaminated surfaces (although this is thought to be a less common route of transmission).
MYTH: ‘A vaccine will be ready soon’
Scientists were quick to respond to this new strain of coronavirus, in the same family as the SERS and MERS viruses. Development os a vaccine, helped by the early discovery of the genetic sequence by Chinese researchers, is progressing much quicker than in the past. But a viable vaccine could be a long way off.
Several teams, separately around the globe, are now testing possible candidate vaccines in animal experiments. But the trials required before a commercial vaccine could be commercially rolled out are still at least a year away. Early human trials will also have to wait for possible side-effects and full evaluation.
MYTH: You can catch coronavirus eating at Chinese restaurants
Yes, some people actually believe this. By that logic, you’d also have to avoid Italian, Korean, Japanese and Iranian restaurants, given that those countries have also been facing an outbreak.
You have no more chance of getting infected by coronavirus, or anything else for that matter, at any Chinese restaurant, than being bitten by a giraffe in a telephone box.
I’ve had a dodgy Sweet & Sour Pork once and a Special Fried Rice that wasn’t very special, but I never caught coronavirus.
Early in the coronavirus news cycle there were many, many fake and invalid claims made about the virus. We listed a few HERE.
