4 year old Wuhan girl cleared of coronavirus in Phuket | The Thaiger

A 4 year old girl from Wuhan, who was not allowed to board her flight home on Friday, has tested negative for the Wuhan Coronavirus and been discharged from hospital.

“A fluid sample from the girl’s nose was sent to the Health Control Division in Bangkok to test for the virus,” local health authorities told The Phuket News.

“The test confirmed that she is not infected with the Wuhan Coronavirus. The girl’s condition is improving. It is just the flu. She left hospital on Monday.”

The girl landed on a direct flight from Wuhan on the night of January 19.

“She was travelling with her parents, her sister and six others on a package tour.”

But when the group tried to board their flight home last Friday, a flight attendant checking passengers’ body temperatures at the boarding gate found that the girl had a fever of above 38ºC.

“The girl and the rest of the group weren’t allowed to board. The girl, along with her sister and parents, were sent to health officers so the girl could be tested. Health officers confirmed she had a fever and had her taken immediately to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town to be kept under observation in an isolated area”

The girl’s parents, her sister and the other six others travelling with them have not exhibited any signs of infection, and the six not related to the family left Phuket on Saturday.

“We won’t follow up where she is going because this girl is normal.”

Meanwhile, the chief of Phuket’s public health office confirmed in yesterday morning’s daily Wuhan virus report that seven people in Phuket are currently “suspected” of being infected with the virus and undergoing tests.

“All are in isolated areas under observation and receiving treatment for flu symptoms. Three at Vachira Phuket Hospital, two are at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, one is at Patong Hospital and one is at Thalang Hospital. They are still waiting for their blood tests. All seven are in stable condition.”

