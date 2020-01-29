U-Tapao, AIS collaborate on smart terminal | The Thaiger

Pattaya
U-Tapao, AIS collaborate on smart terminal
U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya International Airport and AIS, Thailand’s largest GSM mobile phone operator, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to turn the airport’s Passenger Terminal 2 into a “smart terminal.”
U-Tapao, a joint civil/military public airport serving Rayong and Pattaya City, has been working on developing digital solutions with AIS in its second passenger terminal since 2018. Now it is taking it to another level as it prepares for 5G technology that will turn it into a “smart terminal”.
Capabilities in the terminal will be enhanced by “intelligent” robots providing information and guiding passengers to service points and engaging with users through interactive multimedia.
AIS has assisted in setting up the Thailand Smart Airport application, which provides flight and airport information in a single app, and the Smart Video Analytics Solution, which detects and recognises faces and objects, including suspicious objects, to increase security and enhance the airport management of the Thai Navy.
Vice Admiral Kitchpon Rienglekjamnong, General Manager of U-Tapao Airport told reporters “The government is well aware of the potential of U-Tapao Airport in supporting commercial management, and as a new airport area in the Eastern Special Development Zone Project. U-tapao airport has cooperated with the private sector with expertise in delivering digital technology to improve the services and management of the second passenger terminal to meet the needs of passengers.”
“It will play an important role in supporting travel and air transportation as the third commercial airport in Bangkok, promoting special economic zones, including connecting passengers with Don Mueang Airport, Suvarnabhumi Airport, and being the regional aviation hub.”
“In the past, the company has cooperated with Advanced Wireless Network Co., a subsidiary of AIS, to develop digital services, the computer system, and the communication system to provide services in the terminal, and that has led to the expansion of this cooperation to develop new advanced technology like 5G to the next level”
Pattaya
Tiger and piglet shows discontinued at Sriracha zoo
Netizens were horrified when a tourist posted a short video of a screaming piglet being clawed by a tiger at the Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province. Many criticised the zoo, complaining that the show was “inappropriate.”
Matohay Jeharwae, the zoo’s manager, reacted by taking officials from the Sriracha Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation on an inspection tour on Sunday.
The zoo admitted that they put the piglet inside the tiger’s cage as part of a show called “Babysitting Tiger.” Officials ordered the zoo to separate the piglet from the tiger and discontinue the show immediately. The piglet was returned unharmed to a pig farm inside the zoo. A warning was issued stating that should such shows continue, the zoo’s license would be suspended immediately.
“The show is cruel, affecting those who witness it and it is not appropriate for a zoo to be showing such lack of care for a piglet.”
The zoo has posted a sign to inform tourists of the discontinuation of the show.
Matohay says he understands the warning and the zoo will no longer offer such shows and hopes that people are comfortable knowing that the piglets are now safe.
Coronavirus
Pattaya leaders meet to discuss effects of Coronavirus on tourism
Pattaya luminaries, community leaders and business owners met yesterday at Nong Nooch Tropical Botanical Garden to discuss the effect of the Wuhan Coronavirus on local tourism and ways to minimise the damage.
The deputy Governor of Chonburi province, where Pattaya is located, travelled to Nong Nooch Gardens to meet with the director of U-Tapao Airport, the director of the Pattaya branch of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the deputy Mayor of Pattaya, as well as the president of Nong Nooch Gardens. Several other important local business and government figures also attended the tourism talk-fest.
They discussed what can be done in response to China’s outward group tour travel ban, which took effect today and is expected to heavily impact the numbers of Chinese tourists into the region. Many employees and business owners whose businesses rely on Chinese tourists have expressed worry on social media.
U-Tapao Airport’ director told The Pattaya News of his concern as many Chinese tourists arrive at the airport on direct flights for their holidays. He said temperature checks are in effect for travellers coming from areas with a history of the virus and that authorities are using the “utmost caution” to protect locals and tourists.
“The ban doesn’t affect tour groups already in the country and all possible precautions are being taken until they return home.”
The director of the Nong Nooch Garden says that despite the travel ban the park has a significant backup plan, partially relying on heavily discounted and even free tickets, and touted the construction of the new “Sky Garden.”
Pattaya City authorities also discussed boosting domestic tourism, as well as visitors from countries such as Russia, India, Myanmar and Laos during the difficult situation in China. Many Pattaya businesses, especially tourist attractions, island tours, hotels and seafood restaurants rely heavily on Chinese tourists.
Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com says the whole of Thai tourism will take a significant hit from the drop in Chinese inbound tourism. Read about that HERE.
Events
Pattaya welcomes 4000 US soldiers for Cobra Gold in February
The 39th annual Cobra Gold military exercise will be held from February 24 to March 6 with 4,000 US personnel, three navy ships and one commercial vessel. Cobra Gold is an event held between the Thai and US armed forces every year. It’s the largest Asia-Pacific military exercise held each year, and is among the largest multinational military exercises in which the US participates.
The American Embassy has begun preparing for the 2020 edition by reviewing security measures protecting the 4,000 sailors expected to arrive in Pattaya next month.
Pattaya’s deputy mayor Ronakit Ekasingh welcomed Trevor Moss, the embassy’s assistant attaché for the US Navy’s Force Protection Detachment last week. FPD is responsible the security of US forces participating in military exercises abroad.
Mayoral secretary Phumpipat Kamolnart and City Manager Teerasak Jatupong briefed Moss on city hall, Tourist Police and Pattaya Police deployments and led him on a tour of Pattaya’s CCTV operations centre and the 1337 Call Centre.
The visit will include substantial charity work, including visits to the Father Ray Foundation and the child protection centre, as well as general work in the local community.
Local media report that on recent visits shore leave and liberty for US soldiers has been greatly restricted and it is highly likely that the soldiers will not be given freedom to “hit the town” on the visit due to concerns about the Wuhan Coronavirus.
