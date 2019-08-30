Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested ahead of planned rally | The Thaiger

Hong Kong
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong arrested ahead of planned rally
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Activist Joshua Wong from the Demosisto party has been arrested in Hong Kong, along with fellow campaigners. The arrests come ahead of a rally planned for this weekend.
A statement on Demosisto’s Twitter account confirmed the arrests, adding that Wong was pushed into a minivan while on his way to an underground train station.
“Our secretary-general Joshua Wong was just arrested this morning at roughly 7:30, when he was walking to the South Horizons MTR station. He was forcefully pushed into a private minivan on the street in broad daylight. Our lawyers are following the case now.”
Thai PBS World reports that Agnes Chow, another activist, was also arrested at her home, and that pro-independence leader Andy Chan was arrested at Hong Kong airport.
Another weekend of mass protests is planned for Hong Kong, although police maintain the rallies have been banned for security reasons.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Hong Kong
Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam asks for dialogue after rejected concessions
Hong Kong’s leader Thursday urged pro-democracy protesters to end their demonstrations after her surprise decision to bow to one of their key demands was condemned as too little, too late.
Carrie Lam, the city’s pro-Beijing chief executive, surprised many on Wednesday when after three months of rallies she suddenly announced she was scrapping a hugely unpopular extradition law.
The protests were sparked by a proposed bill allowing extraditions to the authoritarian mainland but as Beijing and Lam refused to budge the movement morphed into a broader campaign calling for democratic reforms and police accountability.
At a press conference today, Lam continued her newfound conciliatory tone, saying her decision to fully withdraw the bill was an attempt “to help prevent violence and stop chaos as soon as possible, resume the social order and help our economy and people’s livelihood to move forward”.
“It is obvious to many of us that the discontentment in society extends far beyond the bill,” she added, saying she recognised that anger over inequality and the government had spiralled and needed to be solved.
She renewed her appeal for protesters to enter into a dialogue with her administration and called on moderate protesters to abandon their more militant allies who have frequently clashed with riot police over the last 14 weeks.
Airport protest plans
Hong Kong’s protests are leaderless and organised through social media, encompassing a vast swathe of the city, from moderates to more radical groups.
Since Lam’s announcement on Wednesday evening there has been uniform condemnation across the protest spectrum with activists vowing to keep up their campaign.
At a “citizens press conference” on Wednesday evening, a useful gauge of the youth-led wing on the frontlines at rallies, an unidentified woman wearing a mask and helmet rejected the concession.
“If Carrie Lam had withdrawn the bill two months ago, that may have been a quick fix,” she said. “But applying a band-aid months later on to rotting flesh will simply not cut it.”
Online forums used by protesters have filled with calls for new rallies – including plans on Saturday to disrupt transport links to the city’s airport, a major regional aviation hub.
More moderate pan-democrat lawmakers have also rejected the concession and even some pro-establishment figures within Lam’s camp have said the bill withdrawal will not do enough to curb public anger.
Beyond calls to scrap the extradition bill, protesters had four core demands: an inquiry into police conduct, an amnesty for anyone arrested, a retraction of the label “rioters” to describe protesters and universal suffrage — the last a major red line for Beijing.
So far Lam has consistently rejected those four demands, even though many say backing an independent inquiry could peel some moderate protesters away from the movement.
The timing of Lam’s bill withdrawal was a surprise but it came after leaked audio recordings emerged of her suggesting her options were limited because Beijing viewed the protests as a direct threat to China’s sovereignty and national security.
China has increasingly portrayed the protests as a foreign-backed “colour revolution” and described radical demonstrators as “terrorists” and “separatists”.
Speaking Thursday, Lam insisted her decision to withdraw the bill was hers alone and that she received no direction from the mainland – although she said Beijing supported the move.
“They respect my decision and they support it at every stage.”
SOURCE: Agence France-Presse
Hong Kong
Chief Executive of Hong Kong insists she’s going nowhere
PHOTO: Scmp.com/Nora Tam
The Asean Post reports that Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has no intention of resigning, despite a leaked audio recording where she says she wants to do just that.
“For a chief executive to have caused this huge havoc to Hong Kong is unforgivable. If I have a choice, the first thing is to quit, having made a deep apology.”
It’s understood the Hong Kong leader was speaking to business leaders at the time and that a recording was later released by Reuters.
However, at a press conference yesterday, Lam denied she had any intention of quitting.
“I told myself repeatedly in the last three months that I and my team should stay on to help Hong Kong. The conflict that I myself want to quit, but cannot quit, does not exist.”
Beijing has also repeated its support for Lam, while warning that it would not allow the escalating situation in Hong Kong to continue.
“If the situation continues to deteriorate and moves into the turmoil that endangers national sovereignty and security, that is beyond the control of the (Hong Kong) government, the central government will never sit idly by.”
But in the recording leaked to Reuters, Chief Executive Lam can be heard saying she believes China has no plans to send in the military, adding that Beijing has no deadline for such a clamp down.
“They know that the price would be too huge to pay.”
The protests began over three months ago, in strong opposition to Lam’s attempts to push through a bill that would allow for extradition to China. Since then however, they have grown into wider calls for democracy and a push back against Beijing rule.
More than 1,100 people have been arrested, including leading democracy campaigners and politicians. Many rallies have descended into violence, with Beijing repeatedly threatening to intervene.
SOURCE: The Asean Post
Hong Kong
China sounds ominous warning to Hong Kong protesters
PHOTO: Vox.com
Authorities in China have issued a stark warning to Hong Kong protesters, as reported by the country’s state-run Xinhua News.
“The end is coming for those attempting to disrupt Hong Kong and antagonise China.”
Beijing is also clear that its words are aimed not just at Hong Kong activists, but equally directed at Western governments attempting to undermine its authority in the region.
The warning was issued after thousands of protesters prevented access to Hong Kong airport, blocking public transport and roads.
Beijing’s statement says there are three lines that must not be crossed: nobody should harm Chinese sovereignty, challenge the power of central authorities, or use Hong Kong to undermine the mainland.
“Anyone who dares to infringe upon these bottom lines and interfere in or damage the ‘one country, two system’s principle will face nothing but failure. They should never misjudge the determination and ability of the central government to safeguard the nation’s sovereignty.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
