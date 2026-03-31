Eurovision launches Asia edition with final planned in Bangkok

The Eurovision Song Contest is launching Eurovision Asia for the first time, with broadcasters from 10 countries confirming participation and a grand final planned in Bangkok on November 14.

Participating countries listed on the contest website include South Korea, Bhutan, Thailand and the Philippines, with the organisers noting that more countries are expected to join.

Each country will first run its own national selection to choose an act before the Bangkok final, which will be broadcast live.

According to the BBC, Eurovision, launched in 1956, is regarded as the world’s longest-running international music contest. About 163 million people watched last year’s contest, which featured a wide range of musical styles.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), said in a statement, “As we mark the 70th anniversary of the Eurovision Song Contest, it feels especially meaningful to open this next chapter with Asia, a region rich in culture, creativity and talent.”

Eurovision rules require songs to be original and lead vocals to be performed live. Winners are decided by voting from music professionals and the public.

The contest has helped launch or accelerate major careers, including Swedish pop group ABBA and Canadian singer Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland in 1988.

Attempts to create an Asian version of Eurovision have been made since the 2000s, but earlier projects did not go ahead.

The EBU also published comments from Tourism Authority of Thailand official Chuwit Sirivajjakul, who backed Bangkok as the host city. He said the venue should “of course” be Bangkok.

“Because this city has always been a place where cultures come together, where music fills the air, and where celebration is part of everyday life,” he said.

The Asia edition is being organised by the EBU with Los Angeles-based entertainment company Voxovation, Thailand-based S2O Productions and Channel 3.

In a separate development, for the first time, Thailand is set to host Tomorrowland from December 11 to 13, 2026, at Wisdom Valley, Pattaya, Chonburi. Organised in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the three-day event marks Tomorrowland’s debut as a full-scale Asian festival.