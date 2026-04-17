Bangkok tuk tuk driver tries to overcharge influencer during Songkran, faces legal action

A Bangkok tuk tuk driver is facing possible legal action after he allegedly tried to overcharge a beauty blogger 2,000 baht for a journey of about 700 metres, in a trip that took around three minutes in total.

The influencer, Chatsak Mahata, better known as Eclair Juepak, posted a video on social media on Tuesday, April 14, describing the incident. In the caption, she wrote: “Love Bangkok EP.3 ‘2,000’”.

Eclair said she was trying to travel to Fake Club Bangkok in Ratchada Soi 4 from outside the S2O Songkran Music Festival venue on Thiam Ruam Mit Road. She said the trip covered about 700 metres and would take around three minutes by road.

According to Eclair, the tuk tuk driver waiting outside the venue asked for 2,000 baht for the short ride. She said she was shocked by the fare, adding that she had lived in Bangkok her whole life and that the highest tuk tuk fare she had previously paid was around 500 to 800 baht.

She said the price left her stunned and upset. Eclair added that 2,000 baht would be enough to pay for a trip from Bangkok to Pattaya.

Other social media users who said they attended the same venue during Songkran claimed they encountered similar fare demands. Some commenters said they heard a tuk tuk driver quote 5,000 baht, while others alleged that many taxi drivers refused to use meters and instead asked partygoers to pay fixed fares.

One man said he planned to travel from the venue to Ekkamai by tuk tuk but changed his mind after being quoted 1,000 baht. Another woman said a tuk tuk driver asked her for 3,500 baht for a trip from the venue to RCA.

TOP News reported that Department of Land Transport Director-General Sorapong Paitoonpong acknowledged the issue and said the driver would be summoned for legal proceedings.

Sorapong also said officials planned to improve tuk tuk services by installing meters, raising service standards and addressing complaints from the public about engine noise.