Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 20, 2026, 3:08 PM
171 2 minutes read
Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding | Thaiger
A traffic stop in Korat, as the new laws came into effect on April 1, 2026 | Photo via Thairath

A new survey has found broad public support for the new Thailand traffic fines, with one notable exception: a majority of respondents say the speeding penalty goes too far.

The National Institute of Development Administration (NIDA) polled 1,310 people by phone across Thailand on April 7 and 8, gauging public reaction to the stricter penalties that police began enforcing without additional warnings from April 1.

Speeding was the only offence for which support for the new penalty failed to reach a majority. Of those surveyed, 54.43% said the fine of up to 4,000 baht was too high, while 40.69% considered it appropriate, and 4.58% felt it was too low.

Support was strongest for the penalties targeting reckless driving and drink-driving. On reckless driving, now liable to a fine of 5,000 to 20,000 baht and/or up to one year in prison, 74.66% of respondents agreed with the penalty, 12.67% felt it was too lenient, and 11.60% considered it too harsh.

Drink-driving, which carries the same fine range and potential jail term, was supported by 70.38%, with 20.38% calling it too soft and 8.86% too harsh.

Penalties for several other offences drew majority support, though with notable opposition. On failure to wear a seat belt, which now carries a fine of up to 2,000 baht, 60.15% agreed with the fine, while 35.04% considered it too high.

Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding | News by Thaiger
A nighttime traffic stop in Pattaya | Photo via Pattaya News

Failure to stop for pedestrians at a zebra crossing, liable to a 4,000 baht fine, was supported by 60.08%, with 28.09% saying the fine was too high and 11.68% too low.

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On driving against traffic, punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht, 58.40% said the penalty was appropriate, 26.41% felt it was too low and 14.96% too high.

Failure to produce a driving licence, which carries a fine of up to 1,000 baht and a possible jail term of up to one month, was supported by 58.24%, though 35.34% considered it too harsh and 5.89% too lenient.

Support dipped further for penalties related to helmet use, mobile phone use while driving, and running red lights. On failure to wear a helmet, punishable by a fine of up to 2,000 baht, 55.57% agreed with the penalty, while 38.70% said it was too harsh.

Using a phone without a hands-free device while driving, liable to a fine of up to 4,000 baht, was supported by 55.11%, with 34.73% calling it too harsh.

On failure to stop at a red traffic light, also carrying a fine of up to 4,000 baht, 54.28% agreed with the penalty, 35.88% said it was too high, and 9.69% wanted it higher.

The new penalties came into effect on April 1 as part of a broader push by police to improve road safety compliance nationwide.

Thailand traffic fine survey finds majority back harsher penalties, except for speeding | News by Thaiger
A traffic police officer in Bangkok | Photo via Yuriy Kovalev/Unsplash

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: April 20, 2026, 3:08 PM
171 2 minutes read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.