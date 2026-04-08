2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 1:32 PM
986 1 minute read
2 foreign men intervene alleged harassment on Bangkok footpath | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

Two foreign men were praised by Thai social media users after stepping in to help a woman from harassment on a footpath in Sathorn, Bangkok, yesterday, April 7.

The Facebook page, พระราม 3 ต้องรอด, or Rama III Must Survive, shared footage of the incident with a warning to people in the area. In the caption, the page said…

“A man who appeared to be mentally ill grabbed the woman’s arm before moving ahead and waiting for her to pass. The two foreigners stayed to ensure her safety.”

The video did not show the moment the man allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm. In the footage, the woman, who was wearing a pink shirt, appeared frightened as she walked slowly and tried to keep her distance from a man dressed in black who was standing on the footpath.

As she attempted to walk past him, two foreign men in dark blue shirts were seen approaching from the opposite direction.

Foreigners save Bangkok woman from harassment
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

One of the men, who was wearing a black cap, appeared to notice her behaviour, alerted his companion, and then stood in front of the suspect so the woman could continue walking safely.

The incident was reported to have taken place near a bus stop outside Bangkok Christian College and the entrance to Pan Road in Sathorn.

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The footage later spread widely on social media, where many Thai users praised the foreigners for their actions. Several commenters suggested the woman may have used a hand signal to ask for help, as the man in the cap appeared to look towards her before intervening.

Foreign men praised for helping Thai woman from harassment
Photo via Facebook/ พระราม3 ต้องรอด

Others called on police or other relevant agencies to identify the suspect and determine whether medical or legal action should be taken.

As of now, no update has been issued by officials regarding the man’s identity or any further safety measures.

In a similar report, a foreign man became a hero among Thai internet users after a video of him waking up locals and helping them to evacuate a burning building in Bangkok went viral in March. The man’s identity remains undisclosed.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 8, 2026, 1:32 PM
986 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.