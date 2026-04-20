Controversy erupts after Thai-Italian YouTuber told to move on Phuket beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read
Controversy erupts after Thai-Italian YouTuber told to move on Phuket beach | Thaiger
Photo via YouTube/ ปักหมุดชาแนล

A Mai Khao Beach dispute in Phuket drew mixed reactions online after a foreign couple was seen asking a Thai-Italian YouTuber to move while filming on the public beach.

Nawinda “Mint” Bertotti, a Thai travel blogger and actress, shared the incident during her trip to Phuket in a vlog of posted on her YouTube channel, PakMuddchannel, on Saturday, April 18.

In the video, Mint visited Mai Khao Beach, a location popular with foreign tourists for plane-spotting photoshoots. While speaking to the camera, a foreign woman accompanied by her boyfriend approached and told Mint to move.

The woman said, “Move out of our area”, and Mint replied “It’s your area? I thought it’s public space” before leaving the spot.

Thai YouTuber and foreign couple clash on Mai Khao Beach
Photo via YouTube/ ปักหมุดชาแนล

After the exchange, Mint told viewers that the beach is a public space and that Thai people are generally used to sharing such locations, including among content creators. She added that she had experienced similar shared use of public areas while travelling in China.

A member of Mint’s team was heard saying off-camera, “I don’t know what to do. Feeling like being chased away from my home.”

The clip prompted varied responses online. Some Thai netizens agreed with Mint’s team, saying public spaces in Thailand should be accessible to everyone and that no one should be asked to leave in such a manner. Others said the beach is open to all visitors regardless of nationality.

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Filming dispute on Mai Khao Beach
Photo via YouTube/ ปักหมุดชาแนล

However, some users offered a different view, suggesting the foreign couple may not have intended to claim ownership of the area but were asking Mint to step aside for their planned photos.

Some also suggested Mint may have entered the couple’s camera frame while they were preparing a shot, adding that Mint and visitors, regardless of their nationalities, should be mindful of others in shared public spaces to avoid conflict.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 5:58 PM
50 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.