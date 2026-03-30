Man sounds horn, shouts for PM outside Government House

An elderly man rode a motorcycle to the front of the Thai Khu Fah Building at Government House on March 30 and shouted for Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, calling for fairness and financial assistance, according to Thai media reports.

Reporters at Government House in Dusit, Bangkok, said the incident happened shortly after Anutin left the compound at 10.20am to carry out external duties. At about 10.35am, the man entered through an access gate and rode up to the drop-off area outside the Thai Khu Fah Building, sounding his horn and calling out for the prime minister.

The man, who was later identified as Phongphichan Thanathiraphong, demanded compensation and raised a complaint that Phahonyothin police station had fined him 500 baht.

The man said he faced hardship for 48 days and claimed his case had not progressed, stating that he had not been treated fairly. The man also said he was disabled and asked for his walking stick to be taken from under the motorcycle.

He claimed to be a lifetime member of the Bhumjaithai Party and said he was from the same province as Newin Chidchob, chairman of Buriram United, and Sophon Sarum, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

He was quoted as saying, “Please sympathise with fellow people from Buriram. I voted for Bhumjaithai. After the battle, do you kill the warrior?”

Police assigned to Government House followed and stopped him near the building steps. Reports said four officers attempted to calm him before placing him on a police motorcycle, with an officer driving and another sitting behind to keep him secured.

He was then taken to the Government House complaint centre at the Office of the Civil Service Commission to file his matter through official channels.

Phongphichan has appeared at multiple political party offices and government locations in similar incidents in the past, including at Bhumjaithai, Pheu Thai and Democrat Party premises.

It was reported that he previously drove a taxi to the front of the same building during the Yingluck Shinawatra administration, and also appeared at the old Parliament building on Uthong Nai Road and at the Ministry of Culture during the Paetongtarn Shinawatra administration.

MGR Online reported he had also confronted senior figures in previous years, including during the Thaksin Shinawatra era, and has repeatedly sought assistance over legal complaints.