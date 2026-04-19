Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
50 1 minute read
Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A fire tore through a townhouse at a luxury housing project on Udom Suk Road in Bang Na, Bangkok, early on Sunday, killing two people and injuring two others. The blaze broke out at 2.45am.

Police Lieutenant Wirach Samran, deputy inspector of Bang Na Police Station, attended the scene alongside officers from the Sukhumvit Fire and Rescue Station.

Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

The fire broke out in a four-storey townhouse within a row of connected units. Flames spread across the second and third floors, and firefighters worked for 30 minutes to prevent the fire from reaching neighbouring units.

Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Two women died from smoke inhalation. One was approximately 40 years old, and the other was a 70 year old German national.

Two men were also injured. A 50 year old German national sustained burns and was taken to Lerdsin Hospital. A 20 year old German national suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Thai Nakarin Hospital by volunteers.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire, reported KhaoSod.

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Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In another separate incident, a faulty charging power bank sparked a fire at a sixth-floor condo in Mueang district, Nakhon Ratchasima, at about 1am on Tuesday, April 8. A 23 year old tenant noticed smoke and sparks from the device and fled before flames spread through her room, destroying her belongings. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in under an hour, with no injuries reported. In similar news, a power bank left charging on a bed also caused a house fire in Lam Plai Mat district, Buri Ram. Officials are investigating both incidents.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: April 19, 2026, 3:30 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.