Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law

A man in Ranong province admitted to assisting thieves in stealing a gold bar worth more than 2.5 million baht from his nephew-in-law, claiming he acted out of frustration over the victim’s repeated displays of wealth.

The theft took place on April 10 at a car garage in Mueang district. The victim later shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, showing a suspect wearing a black jacket, black bucket hat, and brown trousers entering a room where valuables were stored.

According to the victim, gold bars and Buddhist amulets valued at over 2.5 million baht were taken. He also posted an image of a black pickup truck believed to have been used in the crime in an effort to identify those involved.

The case was reported to Mueang Ranong Police Station, with the victim offering a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Online users noted that the suspect appeared to know exactly where the valuables were kept, suggesting possible involvement from his family members or someone close to the victim.

Police later confirmed that one suspect was a relative, identified as 75 year old Tawin, the victim’s uncle-in-law. During questioning, Tawin admitted his role, stating he was annoyed by the victim’s wealth boasting, including social media posts about purchasing gold and other valuables.

Tawin told police that three additional suspects were involved and were former colleagues of his. He said he provided them with information about the location of the valuables and helped plan the theft.

He also explained that the crime took place on the birthday of the victim’s mother, when family members were away from the house. Tawin attended the celebration and monitored the situation while passing information to the group.

Police said they identified the remaining suspects and are continuing efforts to locate them. Tawin was transferred to Ranong Provincial Court for temporary detention pending further legal proceedings.