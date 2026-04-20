Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 1:51 PM
143 1 minute read
Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Jakkrapan Kaewkhao

A man in Ranong province admitted to assisting thieves in stealing a gold bar worth more than 2.5 million baht from his nephew-in-law, claiming he acted out of frustration over the victim’s repeated displays of wealth.

The theft took place on April 10 at a car garage in Mueang district. The victim later shared CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, showing a suspect wearing a black jacket, black bucket hat, and brown trousers entering a room where valuables were stored.

According to the victim, gold bars and Buddhist amulets valued at over 2.5 million baht were taken. He also posted an image of a black pickup truck believed to have been used in the crime in an effort to identify those involved.

The case was reported to Mueang Ranong Police Station, with the victim offering a 50,000 baht reward for information leading to the suspects’ arrest.

Online users noted that the suspect appeared to know exactly where the valuables were kept, suggesting possible involvement from his family members or someone close to the victim.

Uncle betrays nephew-in-law facilitating thieves in gold theft
Photo via Facebook/ รุ่งเรืองทรัพย์เจริญ การช่าง อู่ต่อกระบะดั้มระนอง

Police later confirmed that one suspect was a relative, identified as 75 year old Tawin, the victim’s uncle-in-law. During questioning, Tawin admitted his role, stating he was annoyed by the victim’s wealth boasting, including social media posts about purchasing gold and other valuables.

Tawin told police that three additional suspects were involved and were former colleagues of his. He said he provided them with information about the location of the valuables and helped plan the theft.

Related Articles
Thai man helps thieves stealing gold from nephew-in-law
Photo via KhaoSod

He also explained that the crime took place on the birthday of the victim’s mother, when family members were away from the house. Tawin attended the celebration and monitored the situation while passing information to the group.

Police said they identified the remaining suspects and are continuing efforts to locate them. Tawin was transferred to Ranong Provincial Court for temporary detention pending further legal proceedings.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand to issue emergency loan decree amid El Niño fears and rising energy costs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to issue emergency loan decree amid El Niño fears and rising energy costs

33 minutes ago
Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai man helps thieves steal gold from nephew-in-law

47 minutes ago
Thai page spotlights vlogger&#8217;s Cambodia temple confrontation | Thaiger News

Thai page spotlights vlogger’s Cambodia temple confrontation

1 hour ago
Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again | Thaiger Thailand News

Rama 2 Road construction misses deadline again

3 hours ago
Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for &#8216;fun&#8217; | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai man arrested for deliberately starting forest fire in Phitsanulok for ‘fun’

4 hours ago
9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

9 victims, including 4 children, killed in Nan pickup truck crash

5 hours ago
Nearly 100 workers flee massive Ayutthaya factory fire | Thaiger Thailand News

Nearly 100 workers flee massive Ayutthaya factory fire

21 hours ago
Police open leaking suitcase in Pathum Thani, find puppy remains | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Police open leaking suitcase in Pathum Thani, find puppy remains

22 hours ago
Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Five stranded tourists rescued from Phetchaburi mountain

23 hours ago
Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation | Thaiger Thailand News

Two die in Bang Na townhouse blaze, cause under investigation

23 hours ago
Nigerian, Swiss suspects arrested in cocaine network bust | Thaiger Bangkok News

Nigerian, Swiss suspects arrested in cocaine network bust

23 hours ago
Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Cannabis shop owner shot dead by police officer in Pattaya

1 day ago
Salon owner beats man to death with pestle in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Thailand News

Salon owner beats man to death with pestle in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo | Thaiger Thailand News

Transgender woman falls to death at Bangkok luxury condo

1 day ago
Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5 | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai doctor reports severe lung cases tied to PM2.5

1 day ago
Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare | Thaiger Thailand News

Consumer council calls for 20-baht Green Line fare

1 day ago
Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo | Thaiger Bangkok News

Woman accuses Chinese client of assault, detention in Bangkok condo

1 day ago
Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Met Department issues 9th storm alert for upper Thailand

1 day ago
French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area | Thaiger Krabi News

French tourists fined after swimming in restricted Maya Bay area

1 day ago
Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand&#8217;s road safety report | Thaiger Pattaya News

Songkran festival: 242 fatalities in Thailand’s road safety report

2 days ago
Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel | Thaiger Business News

Thai flight cuts lead to 10% drop in outbound travel

2 days ago
Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourist decline in Pai due to severe air pollution

2 days ago
Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai PM vows swift action in wake of southern arson attacks

2 days ago
Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20 | Thaiger Thailand News

Summer storm warning for upper Thailand from April 17-20

2 days ago
3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration | Thaiger Thailand News

3 foreign men assault another foreigner in Pattaya Songkran celebration

3 days ago
Crime NewsSouth Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 20, 2026, 1:51 PM
143 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.