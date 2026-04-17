Bangkok draws nearly 5 million to Songkran events

Nearly five million people attended Songkran events in Bangkok between April 10 and 15, according to City Hall data released yesterday, April 16. The capital also recorded increases in rubbish, grass fires and road deaths compared with the same period last year.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Spokesperson Aekvarunyoo Amrapala said cumulative attendance at 94 Songkran venues reached 4,958,965 people, a 93.4% increase from 2,564,663 recorded during the same period in 2025.

Siam Square saw the highest cumulative turnout with 1,535,638 visitors. It was followed by Iconsiam with 1,471,162 and Silom Road with 652,974.

Road accidents involving fatalities remained at 18 cases between April 10 and 15, matching last year’s total. However, cumulative road deaths rose to 20, up one from 19 a year earlier, while injuries reached 2,554.

Motorcycles accounted for 17 of the deaths, or 85%, with nine of those victims not wearing helmets. Thung Khru district recorded the highest cumulative death toll with three, followed by Prawet district with two.

Rubbish collected from major event areas between April 11 and 15 totalled 336 tonnes, up from 250.5 tonnes last year. Khaosan Road produced the most at 102.46 tonnes, followed by Silom Road with 86.17 tonnes and Iconsiam with 58.70 tonnes.

Most of the waste, about 81.52%, was general rubbish. Food waste accounted for about 14.1%, while recyclable waste made up about 4.38%.

Fire incidents also increased sharply, with Bangkok recording 145 fires between April 10 and 15, compared with 38 during the same period in 2025.

Grass fires accounted for 132 cases, up from 20 last year. Vehicle fires fell to four from eight, while house and building fires dropped to nine from 10.

Fire injuries between April 10 and 15 fell to three from eight last year. Fire-related deaths remained unchanged at one.

Aekvarunyoo said the figures did not yet cover the full seven-day danger period from April 10 to 16, as the latest statistics only ran to April 15.

He said the city would review lessons from the event and water play areas to improve planning and prevention measures for Songkran 2027.

In similar news, Thailand recorded 3,726 Songkran drink driving cases during the 2026 festival, with Chiang Mai reporting the highest number, according to the Department of Probation.