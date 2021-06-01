Best of
Top 5 Muay Thai Boxing Stadiums
Upon the many cultural delights of Thailand rests the ancient martial art of Muay Thai. Considered as Thailand’s national sport, Thai Boxing, can be seen throughout the nation in many Muay Thai boxing stadiums. Despite the fact that the sport is a popular activity among local Thais, foreigners from around the world are mesmerised by the sport’s required intensity and skills. Some expats even say they have ventured to Thailand just to train the art of Muay Thai and study it at a popular Muay Thai stadium.
Regardless of how it is viewed today, the sport was originally used in the Kingdom as a whole-body weapon, designed for close-combat fighting. As many nations were constantly trying to invade Thailand, formerly known as Siam, some historians say Muay Thai was practised as early as the 14th century when Myanmar invaded Thailand’s old capital of Ayutthaya. But which venues are the best for viewing the dangerous sport? As most fighters hail from around Thailand, many end up going to the Big Mango, or Bangkok, to take part in competitions. Best of Thailand’s Muay Thai boxing stadiums, listed below.
Top 5 Muay Thai Stadiums
1. New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Bangkok’s Lumpinee Muay Thai Boxing Stadium is, perhaps, one of the best places to watch Muay Thai. After being moved and renovated, the stadium features more seatings and a better ambience to take in the national sport. The stadium is located outside of the city centre and near Don Muang Airport. Now, its new name is the New Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, but most still just refer to it as Lumpinee Stadium.
As expected with any Muay Thai competitions in the capital of Thailand, fights feature big names in the sport. The Muay Thai stadium puts out a high voltage vibe, with the most elite fights taking place on Tuesdays. But, if you aren’t looking for a top billing of fighters, Fridays and Saturdays also feature competitions. Ringside seats can cost 2,000 baht, but there are cheaper seats higher up in the stadium. The majority of fights begin at 6:30 p.m., but Saturday fights begin at 5 p.m.
Locations: Bangkok – 6 Ram Inthra Road, Khwaeng Anusawari, Khet Bang Khen Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10220, Thailand
2. Bangkok Boxing Stadium
Looking for a smaller and more personal viewing of Muay Thai fights? Bangkok Muay Thai Boxing Stadium may be your match as it has been described as a less intense way to watch the martial art. It was created in 2006 by a leading Muay Thai promoter and is said to offer more of a pantomime or staged feeling to the fights. Both men and women also compete here with traditional Muay Thai ceremonies, such as the wai khru.
Popular among foreigners, the boxing stadium seems to represent more of a localised tone to the fights. But the stadium is actually 1 or 2 in the same location. The other stadium is bigger, hence, why each stadium caters to the different wishes of each audience. Fights start at 2:30pm on Saturdays, with tickets starting from 1,500 baht.
Locations: Bangkok – Khwaeng Wat Sommanat, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10100
3. Channel 7 Boxing Stadium
Just like its name entails, Channel 7 Boxing Stadium broadcasts fights live on their channel. As it used to be somewhat of a local secret, tourists now have taken a liking to the stadium. The best thing about the stadium is that admission is free. The stadium is located in the famous Chatuchak area, which features JJ Market. To get there, you can get off at the Northern Bus Station of Mochit or travel by BTS to Chatuchak station.
Fights can be seen on Sundays just a bit after 2 pm. But, be prepared for the type of free admission atmosphere one may expect. With hard benches, and standing areas usually packed with people, the experience is one that many long to see, as it is reminiscent of true, local fights that were once exclusive of foreigners.
Locations: Bangkok – 1 Vibhavadi Rangsit Rd, Khwaeng Chom Phon, Khet Chatuchak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10900
4. Siam Boxing Stadium
If you are wanting to venture a bit out of the bustling capital of Bangkok, try Siam Boxing Stadium. Located in the neighbouring province of Samut Sakhon, the stadium is sometimes called Omnoi after the area in which it is featured. Originally, the stadium had a female commentator, which is quite rare these days.
The stadium also features fights between foreign Muay Thai fighters, which is quite interesting to see. And, as foreigners tend to be a bit bigger in stature, it is common to see full knockouts during the competitions. If you cannot make it to the actual fights, you can always view them live on Channel 3. The fights start at 11am on Saturdays, with tickets costing 500 baht.
Locations: Samut Sakhon – 6 Petchkasem Rd, Om Noi, Krathum Baen District, Samut Sakhon 74130
5. Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium
Rajadamnern Muay Thai Boxing Stadium is the other stadium located by Bangkok Boxing Stadiums mentioned above. Considered one of the most prestigious venues to see the martial art, it opened back in 1945 and was the country’s first. Located in central Bangkok, it is a popular choice for tourists who may want to see women fighters as well.
Fights at the stadium occur on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays starting at 6pm. But, if you want to see lower-skilled fighters testing their luck, Sundays is your best bet. Higher-level seats are actually cheaper for seeing the fights, apart from offering the best views. For a higher level ticket “second class” ticket, you can expect to pay 1,500 baht. However, such a seat may have a blocked view, hence, why they are cheaper. Ringside seats will cost you 2,000 baht, but offer the best experience of the competitions.
Locations: Bangkok – 8 Thanon Ratchadamnoen Nok, Khet Pom Prap Sattru Phai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10100
Regardless of where you go to see Muay Thai, the experience of seeing Thailand’s national sport in action is quite exhilarating compared to watching it on TV. Clearly, seeing sweaty opponents duke it out for a much-earned win, along with crazed fans, may offer the best experience for viewing the dangerous sport. Although gambling is illegal, don’t be surprised if you see money switching hands at the larger fights, as the stakes can get quite high.
Top 8 Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
Bangkok isn’t particularly well-known for being pet-friendly as most public spaces and parks in the city don’t allow animals. However, there are in fact many spots and cafes in Bangkok that are happy to welcome your furry friends. We’ve picked out a selection of the top 8 places to take your pet in Bangkok, ranging from malls, pet cafes (some even with exotic animals) and green spaces that will accommodate you and your dog.
8 Best Places to Take Your Pet Dog in Bangkok
1. Trail and Tail
Founded by Khun Chanahetrakul, Trail and Tail is one of Bangkok’s most pet-loving communities. The venue, which measures 6,400 square metres, offers a variety of amenities for your pets, including dog parks (both indoor and outdoor), a pet hotel (for cats and dogs) with round the clock caretakers, and a pet-friendly cafe. Moreover, there’s also a “Moggie Doggie” pet shop where visitors can buy high-end items, as well as the HATO Pet Wellness Center, the world’s first veterinarian-supervised pet clinic.
Please note, that while they welcome all breeds of cats and dogs, animals must be older than 4 months and female dogs must not be in heat. Further, all pets need to have a valid vaccination book as well as a collar and leash. They are open daily from 10:00 am – 19:00 pm.
Best Features: A key feature of Trail and Tail is how spacious it is. There’s plenty of space for dogs to run around and play, which is unlike many other dog-friendly spaces in Bangkok that tend to be quite small. There are also 40 parking slots meaning they are well-equipped to deal with large quantities of visitors.
Locations: 95 Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: trailandtail.office@gmail.com / 093 552 9255
2. Central Festival Eastville
Central Festival Eastville is one of the most dog-friendly malls in Bangkok. Here, dogs can wander around an outdoor park that has a playground to keep your canine entertained. However, if you don’t want to be outside, there is also the option to take your dog inside the mall – customers can rent doggie carts to shop with their pup in designated areas. Further, they have other facilities such as The Pet Safari, a pet store with a grooming salon and dog-sitting services, as well as a cafe called Dogkery Cafe where you can enjoy a meal with your furry friend. At Central Festival Eastville opening hours are from 10:30 am – 22:00 pm.
Best Features: Their outdoor playground is well-maintained and equipped with astroturf and various obstacles for your dogs to enjoy. The venue is also fully fenced and secured for the safety of all pets and dogs inside.
Locations: 69 Pradit Manuthum Road, Lat Phrao, Bangkok 10230.
Website: https://www.central.co.th/en/store/central-festival-eastville
Contact Info: 02 102 5000
3. The Commons Thonglor
The Commons at Soi Thonglor 17 is a lifestyle and food complex that has become a dog-friendly haven thanks to its indoor-outdoor, open-plan design. While your faithful companion mingles with other four-legged friends, you can catch up with your pals over a “Fowlmouth” fried chicken burger and a beer. If you’re just stopping in for a quick coffee or meal, use the “Puppy Parking” area outside the ground floor food section to tether leashed dogs. They are open every day from 8:00 am – 1:00 am.
Best Features: The Commons Thonglor is a very casual gathering spot with a friendly atmosphere. Weekends are the best times to visit with your pet; you’ll often see dogs of all breeds and sizes relaxing on the outdoor terrace with their owners.
Locations: 335 Thonglor 17, Sukhumvit Road, Bangkok 10110.
Website: www.thecommonsbkk.com
Contact Info: info@thecommonsbkk.com / 089 152 2677
4. Dog Park 49
Dog Park 49, located in 49Playscape, is a community designed specifically for dog owners. Whilst the venue is quite small, its amenities are well designed and maintained. They have both indoor and outdoor parks where dogs can socialise with each other along with an aquatic centre with a pool, a dog-grooming spa and a doggy day-care and hotel. Moreover, there is also a cafe next to the venue with an overview of the dog park and pool, perfect if you are feeling peckish during your stay.
Best Features: All members get to enjoy special discounts when they visit. Moreover, their staff are professional, knowledgeable and attentive. Regular photo and video updates are also provided to dog-owners when their pups stay at the hotel.
Locations: 49, 8/3 Sukhumvit 49, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: info@dogpark49.com / 064 586 6780
5. K Village
K Village, located between Sukhumvit 24 and 26, is a mall brimming with stylish boutiques and restaurants. On the ground floor, you’ll find lots of pet-friendly cafes, and restaurants, along with a couple of pet stores. There’s plenty of shade and open spaces to walk your dog, as well as a patio area that serves as a prominent gathering spot for dog owners to relax and socialize in. If you fancy a visit, shops and restaurants are open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 22:00 p.m.
Best Features: Take a taxi from the BTS Skytrain Phrom Phong for the quickest and easiest way to get there. They also have weekly dog-training classes for those interested.
Locations: 93, 95 Sukhumvit 26, Klongton, Klongtoey, Bangkok 10110.
Website: https://kvillagebkk.com/
Contact Info: 02 258 9919
6. Barkyard BKK
Barkyard BKK is the city’s first community space dedicated solely to dogs. At this venue, they have a cafe that serves dog treats and ice water to keep your pup hydrated. In addition, they have a grooming salon and a large field where they can play catch. There’s even a pool just for the dogs to swim in.
Best Features: If you need to board your dog while you’re away, they provide dog hotel services for both short and long term. This hotel has 14 air-conditioned suites with exercise and playtime included in the price. A bark-cam is installed in each room, allowing you to check in on your dog from anywhere in the world.
Location: Soi Ari, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110.
Contact Info: 084 874 2777
7. Coffee & Puppy
Take your pup for a day out and enjoy a meal with them at Coffee & Puppy. At this pet cafe, the menu is extensive. It serves gourmet, healthy and homemade dishes for both you and your dog to enjoy and they only use the freshest and best quality ingredients. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to 22:00 p.m, Wednesday through Sunday.
Best Features: If you want to visit Coffee & Puppy, Lak Si MRT is the closest public transportation.
Locations: 36/3-4 Chaengwatthana Road, Thung Song Hong, Lak si, Bangkok 10210.
Website: https://coffeepuppy.com/
Contact Info: info@coffeepuppy.com / 02 982 6519
8. BMA Dog Park
BMA Dog Park is a free dog park located near Bangkok’s city centre. This is a great, clean location for a stroll with your dogs and is safe enough for dogs to wander around off their leash. Further, there are 3 fenced zones inside and water taps to quench your pup’s thirst (but please remember to bring your own bowl). Finally, there’s also a small walking pool to wash your dogs off if necessary. Please note that all dogs visiting must be microchipped in order to enter.
Best Features: This park is a relatively quiet venue with sufficient parking spots and public toilet facilities. There is also a shaded area ideal for walks on extra sunny days.
Location: BMA Dog Park, Wacharaphol, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.
Contact Info: 02 222 2222
Travel
Top 10 Must do Activities in Bangkok
Bangkok is a city that offers a diverse range of attractions and activities to enjoy during your stay. These activities cover a wide range of genres and interests, from sight-seeing at the Grand Palace or Wat Pho to visiting a market or watching a Muay Thai fight live. With so many options, it may be hard to choose. So, if you’re looking for something exciting to do in Bangkok, here are our top 10 activities to try.
Please note that during COVID, opening times for each venue may differ so please check before you make any plans.
10 Best Activities to do in Bangkok
1. Explore the Grand Palace
The Grand Palace is a must-see attraction in Bangkok and is one of the most popular places to visit in the city. Built-in 1782 under the reign of King Rama I, the palace is a symbol of Thailand’s ruling Chakri dynasty. At one time, the palace served as both the king’s residence and the headquarters of Thailand’s government.
Within the precincts of the palace lies the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew), otherwise known as the most “sacred Buddhist temple in Thailand”. This temple consists of multiple buildings and to this day, hosts royal and religious ceremonies.
When visiting, make sure to set aside several hours of your day as the size of the grounds measures over 214,000 square meters. Finally, when outside the palace be wary of possible scams and only pay the entrance fee if you intend to enter.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 3:30 pm.
Pricing: 500 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: Na Phra Lan Road, Grand Palace, Phranakorn, Bangkok 10200.
Website: https://www.royalgrandpalace.th/en/home
Contact Info: ticket@palaces.mail.go.th
2. Khaosan Road
Prior to Covid, Khao San Road was the first stop for budget travellers arriving in Thailand’s capital. It’s essentially a pedestrianized area consisting of bars, clubs, tattoo parlours, cheap hostels, street eats, cafés, and restaurants. Usually, it comes alive at night, when the bars spill out onto the street transforming it into a centre of dancing and partying. After all, have you truly experienced Bangkok unless you’ve shared a vodka and red bull bucket with friends at 3 a.m.?
Opening hours: 15:00 pm – 2:00 am.
Locations: Khao San Road Talat Yot Phra Nakhon Bangkok 10200.
Contact Info: +66 2628 9068
3. Khlong Lat Mayom Floating Market activities
Khlong Lat Mayom is a medium-sized floating market located on the outskirts of Bangkok. In comparison to the other floating markets, such as Damnoen Saduak, it is a relatively local market that is a lot quieter. Thus, it is not as big as the others and you may only see around 10 floating vendors at most. In addition, there’s no way to explore the area on a longtail boat cruise, however, it is located near to Taling Chan Floating Market so it is possible to visit both on the same day if you want to experience varying types of floating markets in Bangkok. Finally, its main market is located on solid ground, offering the chance to sample a variety of fun sweets and fruits.
Opening hours: Saturday – Sunday, 8:00 am – 17:00 pm (closed on weekdays).
Pricing: If you choose to ride a long-tail boat there is a charge (if you haven’t already booked a tour), but there is no fee to enter the market itself.
Location: 15-30/1 Bang Ramat Rd, Bang Ramat, Taling Chan, Bangkok 10170, Thailand.
Contact Info: 02 422 4270
4. Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn)
Wat Arun is one of Thailand’s most well-known sights and most well-known temples. In summary, it is a “landmark temple of the West bank of the Chao Phraya river. It’s easily one of the most stunning temples in Bangkok, not only because of its riverside location but also because the design is very different from the other temples in the capital”.
Otherwise known as the Temple of Dawn, its golden tower is a picturesque sight during the day, but it is especially beautiful during sunset or at night when the temple lights up. To access the venue, take a shuttle boat across the river. We recommend you plan on spending at least an hour there to take in the detailed architecture, intricate designs and more.
Opening hours: Daily, 8:30 am – 17:30 pm.
Pricing: 100 baht/person admission fee (free for Thai nationals).
Location: 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10600.
Website: https://www.watarun1.com/en
Contact Info: watarunoffice@gmail.com / +66 02-891-2185
5. Chatuchak Market
The Chatuchak Market first started in 1982 and is Thailand’s largest market. It’s located on the Kamphaeng Phet 2 Road in Chatuchak and is divided into 27 sections with over 15,000 stalls and 11,505 vendors.
This is a must-visit for those who enjoy shopping, attracting nearly 200,000 visitors a day (pre-COVID). You will find a huge assortment of goods for sale here, ranging from clothing, accessories, plants, animals, homewares, paintings and furniture all at an affordable price. Make sure to pick up a map before you head over to avoid getting lost and come early to avoid crowds and the heat. You can also enjoy a delicious meal at any of its cafes or restaurants, or alternatively, visit and indulge in the food from the hundreds of street vendors and food carts.
Opening hours:
Wednesday and Thursday (Plant section only): 7:00 am-6:00 pm
Friday (Wholesale only): 6:00 pm-12:00 pm
Saturday and Sunday (The whole market): 9:00 am- 6:00 pm
Location: Kamphaeng Phet Road Chatuchak, Bangkok.
Website: https://www.chatuchakmarket.org/
Contact Info: info@chatuchakmarket.org /
6. Cruise down the Chao Phraya River on the Apsara
A Chao Phraya River cruise is romantic in and of itself, but add in some of Bangkok’s finest dining and drinks, and you’ve got yourself the perfect setting.
The Apsara (operated by the Banyan Tree Hotel) is perfect for those who want to indulge in a 4-course dinner while enjoying the view of the Chao Phraya at night. Some examples of the cuisine include curries, soups and desserts that are all freshly prepared on board.
Along the cruise, you will pass landmarks such as the Temple of Dawn and the Grand Palace. The boat departs at 20:00 pm and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes. And although you miss the sunset, the river is most peaceful at this time of the night and the temples are beautifully lit up.
Opening hours: 20:00 pm – 21:15 pm.
Pricing: Walk-in prices start from 2,550 baht/adult and 1,275 baht/child.
Location: Pick up and drop-off is at River City Pier: 23 Soi Charoen Krung 24, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100.
Website: https://www.banyantree.com/en/thailand/bangkok/dining/apsara
Contact Info: info@supannigacruise.com / 097 238 8284
7. Spend an evening at Nana Plaza
Nana Plaza is a red-light district and entertainment complex in Bangkok’s Khlong Toei District, approximately 300 meters from the BTS Skytrain’s Nana Station. It was originally built as a shopping centre and occupies a 3-story building complex. Within the vicinity are many gogo bars, brimming with Thai women looking to entertain. Even if you don’t want to participate in any of its activities, it is worth having a drink at one of its bars while watching the people go by.
Opening hours: Daily, 19:00 pm – 3:00 am Tuesday – Saturday, 20:00 pm – 2:00 am Sunday – Monday.
Location: 3, 1 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110.
8. Asiatique The Riverfront
Asiatique The Riverfront is a “large open-air mall in Bangkok, Thailand. It occupies the former docks of the East Asiatic Company and faces the Chao Phraya River and Charoen Krung Road. The complex opened in 2012 after an extensive renovation of the site.” Its location along the Chao Phraya River provides scenic riverside views and there are various historical statues such as the World War II bomb shelter and old sawmill that give it an antique vibe.
Here, you can shop at night markets and boutique stalls (over 1,500 shops and stalls in total) or eat at any of its 40 different restaurants and street-food joints that are all nestled within former warehouses. It also has other entertainment, such as theme-park rides and Thailand’s tallest Ferris wheel, the Asiatique Sky.
Opening hours: Daily, 11:00 am – 00:00 am.
Location: 2194 Charoen Krung Rd, Wat Phraya Krai, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120.
Website: http://www.asiatiquethailand.com/en/home
Contact Info: info@asiatiquethailand.com / 092 246 0812.
9. Stroll down China Town
Chinatown is one of Bangkok’s most vibrant and fascinating neighbourhoods. It is one of the city’s most authentic and unaltered areas and a great place for a stroll. In China Town, there are many activities to partake in. We recommend visiting Guan Yin’s vibrant shrine, Bangkok’s most important Chinese temple, Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the hidden villa of Sou Heng Tai, and the vibrant street art murals found in some of its alleyways.
However, at night Yaowarat Road is arguably even better as hundreds of delectable food stalls and restaurants open up. If you visit during the holidays, you might be lucky enough to see a Chinese opera, which is a dying tradition but well worth seeing.
Opening hours: Daily, 9:00 am – 17:00 pm.
Location: Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district is the main artery of Bangkok’s Chinatown. Modern Chinatown now covers a large area around Yaowarat and Charoen Krung Road.
10. Watch a Muay Thai fight at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium
Muay Thai is Thailand's national sport and is a "traditional Thai martial art that has become a popular spectator sport" with thousands of people tuning in to watch fights on TV. However, nothing beats watching Muay Thai live due to its action-packed nature and the tense atmosphere it creates. There are kickboxing stadiums all over Thailand, but the biggest fights take place in Bangkok, usually at the Lumpinee or Ratchadamnoen stadiums. Moreover, if you're interested in betting, there's typically someone walking around taking bets.
Opening hours: Open every Friday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm), Saturday (16:00 pm – 00:00 am) and Tuesday (18:00 pm – 22:00 pm). Closed for the rest of the week.
Locations: No.6 Ramintra Rd. Anusawaree, Bang Khen, Bangkok 10220.
Website: https://www.lumpineemuaythai.com/
Contact Info: contact@lumpineemuaythai.com / 02-282-3141
These activities will keep you busy day and night during your stay in Bangkok. Thus, you’ll have no shortage of things to do on your next visit.
Best of
Top 5 temples to visit in Thailand
Thailand surely doesn’t fall short of featuring some of the most beautiful temples in the world. As Buddhism is the main religion practised by Thais, visiting temples is part of the culture. But, you don’t have to be a Buddhist to appreciate the stunning architecture and innate details adorning the temples. Travellers also find the temples to be a great photo opportunity and a serene experience.
Temples, or wats in Thai language, can definitely be found all over the country but, be careful upon entering the temples as there are certain customs to follow in order to respectfully admire the landmarks of culture in Thailand.
5 Best Temples to visit in Thailand
Best of Thailand’s temples, listed below.
1. Wat Pha Sorn Kaew
This temple can be found about 5 hours north of Bangkok, and is known as the “Temple on a high glass cliff.” Despite its secret location, those who are travelling off the beaten path may wish to visit one of Thailand’s most strikingly beautiful temples. The temple was only recently opened to the public, as its construction began back in 2004. Clearly its colourful mosaic tiles make it sparkle like new as it overlooks stunning mountains.
The temple’s creators definitely didn’t leave a stone unturned when thinking of the magical vibes it could produce. 5 white Buddha statues stand in sharp contrast to the explosion of coloured mosaic tiles, making it eye candy for visitors.
Location: Wat Pha Sorn Kaew, 95 moo. 7 Khaem Son, Khao Kho District, Phetchabun 67280
Contact Info: +66 (0) 84 494 1262
2. Wat Phra Sri Sanphet
A must-do day trip from Bangkok, is that of visiting Ayutthaya. As the city was once the second capital of Thailand, it was made a Unesco World Heritage Site in 1991. Additionally, the wats are some of the most iconic in the country. However, if you are only able to see a few, Wat Phra Sri Sanphet should be on your list. Located in the royal palace grounds, it’s bell-shaped pagodas definitely serve as a striking landmark.
Nonetheless, the small ruins surrounding the pagodas have their own place in history. The crumbled remnants are thought to be those of the old royal housing. The placement of the temples in Ayutthaya was strategic as the city became a hub for global diplomacy and commerce back in the 14th to 18th centuries. Additionally, it was located above the tidal bore of the Gulf of Siam (Thailand was known as Siam previously), to prevent the attacks of warships and other nations. Its history and beauty is definitely a sight to see for those touring the nation’s temples.
Location: Ayutthaya – Wat Phra Sri Sanphet, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya District, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya,
Contact Info: +66 (0) 35 242 284
3. Wat Pho
Wat Pho, or the ‘Temple of the reclining Buddha’, is the biggest and most ancient in the City of Angels, otherwise known as Bangkok. As it is famous for its 47 metre long, 15 metre high reclining Buddha in its main sanctuary. Thus, stopping here on your temple journey is surely an exciting photo op. And, if you are needing some rest and relaxation, the temple features a traditional Thai massage school on its grounds.
The entrance fee is 100 baht, however, the price doesn’t indicate the quality of sightseeing you will experience. Most who see Wat Pho, will remember it for a lifetime. Additionally, stopping at Wat Pho is quite convenient for those who are touring the capital of Thailand as it is located near other exciting attractions.
Location: Bangkok – 2 Thanon Sanam Chai, Khwaeng Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Khet Phra Nakhon Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10200, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 22 229 779
4. Wat Arun
Wat Arun is clearly one of the most beautiful temples in which to visit. As it overlooks the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, the Temple of Dawn doesn’t disappoint. Previously, it housed the reclining Buddha that is now calling Wat Pho its home. Wat Arun now features 5 towers, with 1 being climbable to tourists. Thus, the view at the top is indescribable as one can see the entire skyline of Bangkok.
As it is situated on the river, one can take a boat ride to get to the temple, taking in the sights along the way. Many restaurants are located on the river and can be an end of the day treat after enjoying the bright porcelain and ceramic tiles in which Wat Arun is constructed. The admission fee is only 50 baht, making the trip well worth it.
Location: Bangkok – 158 Thanon Wang Doem, Khwaeng Wat Arun, Khet Bangkok Yai Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, 10600, Thailand
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 891 2185
5. Wat Phra Kaew
Known as the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, Wat Phra Kaew is on the same grounds as Bangkok’s Grand Palace. Therefore, one can knock 2 sights off the list in a short period of time. The temple was constructed in 1785, when King Rama I moved the nation’s capital from Thonburi to Bangkok. Thus, Wat Phra Kaew is one of the most important temples in Thailand.
In addition to its historical importance, the temple also features a model of Cambodia’s Angkor Wat, the largest religious structure by land in the world. The entrance fee is a bit higher than most temples, at 400 baht per person, but it is surely well worth the price. Also, keep in mind the temple enforces the typical dress code for visitors a bit more than other temples, due its historical significance.
Location: Bangkok – Wat Phra Kaew, Na Phra Lan Rd, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200
Contact Info: +66 (0) 2 623 5500
Thailand’s temples are undeniably some of the most elaborate in the world, and paying them a visit can serve as an unique experience in your travels. Featuring ancient remnants of the past and the nation’s colourful history, entering the temples serves as window to the country’s fascinating culture. Tourists who exit from viewing these architectural delights, nonetheless, experience something that pictures alone can’t capture.
