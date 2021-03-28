All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport | Thaiger

Thai Life
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Muay Thai or Thai Boxing is Thailand’s cultural martial art and national sport. The origins of Muay Thai date back hundreds of years ago as modern-day Thai people needed a strong form of close-combat that used the entire body as a weapon to fight off those in neighbouring countries who were constantly trying to invade Siam, the former name of present day Thailand. Although there is much debate among modern scholars as to when Muay Thai was born, there are historical signs that point to as early as the 14th century when Myanmar invaded Thailand’s old capital of Ayudhaya.
Through training and military exercises, Muay Thai techniques were honed, with the goal of each strike to deliver a debilitating blow to the opponent. This hand-to-hand form of combat evolved by being an integral part of the survival of the fittest. Formal muay Thai techniques are divided into two groups: mae mai, or ‘major techniques’, and luk mai, or ‘minor techniques’. Muay Thai is often a fighting art of attrition, where opponents exchange blows with one another.
Muay Thai as a martial art, is referred to as “The Art of Eight Limbs,” as it uses 8 points of contact on the body that take the place of war weapons. For example, the shins and forearms are hardened in training to block against blows, while the hands replaced the sword and dagger. The elbow, which is considered the most dangerous form of attack in the sport as it operates as a hammer. The knees and legs take the place of an axe and staff. The knees and elbows are constantly looking for an opening in the opponent’s body to strike, while trying to knock the enemy on the ground for final blow.
Muay Thai fighters usually start at a young age, as the shelf-life of a fighter is rather short, due to the intensity of each fight. Between 6-8 years of age, they may start training many hours a day, taking on their first real fight between 8 and 10 years of age. Such daily training includes many rounds of about 3-5 periods broken up by a short rest of about 1-2 minutes. The average fighter is said to compete in as many as 120-150 fights during their career, which is about 3 times as many as a boxer. However, after their twenties, many fighters retire and move on to teaching the sport as a way to pass down cultural knowledge and still earn a living wage.
Before formal rules were developed, Muay Thai fighters had no limits as to how many rounds they would fight. The old method of timing a round was to fill a coconut with water, poke a hole in it, and let it sink, signifying the end to a round.
The first formal rules of Muay Thai came after World War II ended. Fights were then divided into 5 rounds with a time limit on each round. A clock instead of a coconut was implemented to time the rounds. And, recently, the sport finally gained the recognition it deserved by becoming officially accepted as an Olympic sport.
The technique of Muay Thai is divided by the type of blows one can deliver. The punching techniques in Muay Thai are used noticeably less than other combat sports in an effort to avoid exposing the attacker’s head to opposing strikes from knees or elbows, as they are the strongest bone in the human body.
Elbows can be used in different directions known as: horizontally, diagonal-upwards, uppercut, downward, backward-spinning, diagonal-downwards and flying. Such terms of delivering attacks by elbows are named: Elbow slash, horizontal elbow, upper cut, elbow forward, reverse horizontal, elbow thrust, spinning elbow, mid-air elbow strike or jump elbow chop, double elbow chop and horizontal elbow.
Elbows are commonly used to deflect a strike from the opponent such as spring knees, side body knees, and body punches or kicks. When used offensively, the elbow strike can be the most dangerous blow to the opponent, causing serious damage or even a full knockout.
Punching, known as Chok in Thai, jabbing, cross, hooks, overhand, back fist, uppercuts and Superman punches are all ways of delivering blows to the opponent by way of hand. Kicking, or Te, in Thai, involves many different techniques. The straight kick, roundhouse kick, diagonal kick, half-knee kick, reverse roundhouse kick, half-shin, kick axe heel kick, jump kick, down roundhouse kick, and step-up kick are all different ways in which to use your legs, shins, and knees to strike the opponent.
The 2 most common kicks are known as the thip in Thai or literally translated as a foot jab. The te chiang in Thai or literally translated to be kicking upwards in a triangular pattern, or roundhouse kick. This type of kick uses a rotational movement, as the name in English describes, and is used by other combat sports. If a roundhouse kick is used by the opponent, a Thai boxer will block the kick with the outside of his lower leg or shin.
Knee, or Ti Khao in Thai, involves a myriad of different techniques just like the rest of the others. Such techniques include: diagonal knee strike, curving knee strike, flying knee strike, or khao loi, in Thai, straight knee strike, or khao thon in Thai, horizontal knee strike, knee bomb, step-up knee strike, and the jumping knee strike.
The foot-thrust, or foot jab, is mainly used as a defensive technique to control distance or block attacks. Foot-thrusts are to be thrown quickly but with enough force to knock an opponent off balance. The straight foot-thrust, reverse foot-thrust, jumping foot-thrust, and slapping foot-thrust are all types of ways to strike an opponent.
There are 6 defensive techniques that help a fighter get out of a bind. Disruption, evasion, avoidance, parries, blocking and anticipation are all types of defenses that are learned when training for the martial art. The idea of a “wall of defense” is used when attempting to block a blow. Shoulders, legs, and arms are used to shield the body from an attack. More advanced Muay Thai blocks are usually in the form of counter-strikes, using the opponent’s weight to intensify the damage upon delivery.
If a fighter is in a clinch, or chap kho, in Thai, the elbows and knees are commonly used as they are, indeed, the body parts that deliver the harshest results. A common way to get out of a clinch is by pushing the opponent’s head backward or elbow them. Muay Thai has other ways to use a clinch including: arm clinch, side clinch, low clinch, and swan-neck. When using a clinch offensively, the fighter’s forearms should press against the opponent’s collar bone while the hands are around the opponent’s head.
So may ask how dangerous is Muay Thai? The answer is that it is considered in the top 10 most dangerous forms of martial arts, according to multiple online rankings, but it is not the most dangerous. Although it emphasizes using the strongest bones in the body, due to the accepted practices of leaving out the head in a fight, amongst other style rules, it doesn’t rank officially as the most dangerous. However, it can be used in a street fight, like all other martial arts, where the dangers can be quite serious.
Beginners looking to learn a martial art can take up Muay Thai at ease, as training focuses on kicking and punching, like most other combat sports. And, like all type of fighting, it depends on the goal of why you are fighting. Self-defense or a knockout blow could make the sport dangerous at different levels. Most of all, many practitioners of Muay Thai insist it is one sport that must be learned in order to be a well-rounded martial artist.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai Life
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
In ‘Pre-Covid’ days, the co-working space business in Bangkok and beyond was booming. The name ‘WeWork’ was synonymous with co-working and they dominating the global scene, having first entered Bangkok in 2019. However, their failed IPO and utter capitulation starting in the same year helped to accelerate the rate at which competitors started popping up in cities all over the world.
In 2020, along came Covid and widespread lockdowns, with central business districts in virtually ever city laying empty. WeWork probably thought things couldn’t get any worse after their last year, but of course they were wrong. Tenancies being broken, long-term contracts up in the air and new Work From Home policies being implemented across the board, from small companies to multi-national conglomerates.
The large commercial landlords began to feel the pinch, as their massive multi-national tenants decided to downsize their 1,000+ people offices, with staff splitting their time between home and a smaller, smart-working environment.
In step the co-working companies that survived the lockdowns and made it to 2021, with their flexible contracts, smart-working environments, hot-desking, breakout zones, hyper-networking capabilities, beers and coffees on tap and, of course, beanbags!
5 Best Co-Working Spaces in Bangkok
We’ve compiled our list of the best 5 local brands offering co-working space in Bangkok right now.
1. Glowfish
With their two locations in Asoke and Sathorn, Glowfish are taking office chic to the next level with some of the best interior décor we’ve seen in any office. Conveniently located in the center of town, both are within a stones throw from their nearest MRT/BTS stations. Facilities include everything from free tea and coffee, high speed internet, printing/scanning and events hosting. Opening hours are between 8am and 5pm.
Best Features: So much natural light flooding into the offices all day with nice little breakout areas throughout. See for yourself with these 3D walk-throughs of the Sathorn Office – walkthrough 1 and walkthrough 2.
Pricing: Fixed desks from ฿12,000 per month and Serviced Offices from ฿33,000 per month for four desks
Address: Two locations in the city
Asoke: 219/59 Asoke Towers, 2nd Floor, Soi Sukhumvit 21, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110, Thailand
Sathorn: 92/4, Floor 2, Sathorn Thani 2 Building, North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Nearest Transport:
Asoke: Asoke BTS or Petchanburi MRT
Sathorn: Chong Nonsi BTS
Website: https://www.glowfishoffices.com/
Contact info: info@glowfishoffices.com / Asoke + 66 2 120 9600, Sathorn +66 2 109 9600
2. Kliquedesk
Just around the corner from Terminal 21, Kliquedesk can be found on the second floor of the T. Shinawatra Thai Silk Building. This funky office space is fully loaded with all the essentials you’d ever need from an office space, and it’s available 24/7. Along with the ergonomic furniture, you’ll find the standard printer/scanner setup that’s always available to use, aircon during peak hours and of course, free teas and coffees!
Best Features: Funky yellow, futuristic look makes it feel like you’re working in a beehive! Private phone booths, meeting rooms and even parking are free
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿18,000 per month for one desk
Address: 94 Soi Sukhumvit 23 (Prasarnmitr), Sukhumvit Rd., Klongtoey Nua, Watthana Bangkok 10110 Thailand
Nearest Transport: BTS/MRT Asoke
Website: https://kliquedesk.com/
Contact info: sales@kliquedesk.com / +66 2 105 4655
3. The Work Loft
Open seven days per week, The Work Loft is just a short walk from the Silom MRT station, so everything you could ever need is within a short walking distance. But in-house, they have it all anyway, with meeting rooms, private offices, the café and a great terrace just to chill on when you want to get away from the computer. Did I mention free snacks and refreshments? Because they have it all here! Standard office hours are 8am to 8pm but access is granted 24/7.
Best Features: Free trial option means you can give it a go and if you’re not as impressed as we were, you can move onto the next one! We also love the natural light in this place and how it makes an office place so much more pleasant.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day and Serviced Offices from ฿14,000 per month for one desk
Address: 281/19-23 3F-6F, NST One Building, Silom Rd, Silom, Bangrak Bangkok Thailand 10500
Nearest Transport: Silom MRT
Website: https://theworkloft.com/
Contact info: info@theworkloft.com / +66 2 631 1669 / @theworkloft
4. Launchpad
Right in the middle of the CBD, this 2,000 square meter co-working office space houses more than 100 desks, each one custom-fitted to maximize comfort. Launchpad models its office space on those found in Silicon Valley. With 5 meeting rooms, you can get down to the serious stuff and then take a moment to relax in one of the breakout zones where the comfy sofas and beanbags can be found. Dedicated offices can cater for up to 16 people, making it ideal for those startups with a significant workforce already.
Best Features: Funky yellow decor, a bit like Kliquedesk, but their rates when purchasing bundle packages are second to none. Amazing value here.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿180 per day and Fixed Desks from ฿4,500 per month per desk
Address: 139 Pan Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500 Thailand
Nearest Transport: Saint Louis BTS
Website: https://www.launchpad.co.th/
Contact info: contact@launchpad.co.th / +66 2 266 6222 / @launchpad
5. E88
Named after the building that hosts it, this incredible fifth-story office space is located just a short walk from the Phra Khanong BTS Station, making it a great location, with all the amenities nearby. Besides what’s out on the streets, the E88 building hosts its own restaurants and eateries, so you won’t need to leave the building until home time! With its stylish artwork and furniture to enjoy you can understand why this venue hosts much more than just desks and meeting rooms – don’t be surprised if you see a wedding taking place when you do some weekend overtime!
Best Features: Cool interior design with the rooftop access and super convenient location.
Pricing: Hot Desking from ฿300 per day
Address: W DISTRICT, E88 Building Flr.1 Sukhumvit 69-71, Phra Khanong Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Nearest Transport: Phra Khanong BTS Station
Website: https://e88bangkok.com/en/
Contact info: +66 86 566 2929 / sales@w-district.com / @e88bangkok
We see the rise of the co-working space in Bangkok and beyond continuing well into the future, and would like to leave you with this final thought, as quoted by Jes Stately, CEO of Barclays “Putting 7,000 people in a building may be a thing of the past”.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thai Life
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
Not all tourists do their research before going to a temple. Some take photos with Buddha statues in a way that is disrespectful to some Thais. Some don’t dress appropriately. Before Covid-19, a security guard at the popular Wat Arun in Bangkok would blow a whistle at many tourists, telling them to cover their shoulders and knees.
Here’s a guide to on how to be respectful when visiting a temple in Thailand. These are merely suggestions and there are variations. A good guide is to watch what the locals are doing. The dos and dont’s are not black and white, but a helpful guide to general customs and expectations.
Dress appropriately
Thailand is hot, with Bangkok being regarded as one of the hottest cities in the world. And humid. Visitors to the country may have trouble getting used to the heat, opting to wear short shorts and shirts. But, in order to take part and experience the some 34,000 open temples or wats in the country, a certain attire is required in order to keep the sanctity of the Buddhist culture. And, it’s not just your clothing that needs to be adjusted; your behaviour, too, needs to be kept in check to keep from offending the culture and people.
For women, skirts or long pants that go past your knees are in order. Covering your shoulders as well is a requirement. Clothing that is too tight, such as leggings, are not allowed. See‐through clothes like and sleeveless tops are also not allowed as they reveal too much skin. Men have the same requirements as women, but are expected to wear long pants and shirts with sleeves.
Some temples are stricter than others, like Wat Phra Kaew, but the recommendations of keeping covered are acceptable at all temples in Thailand. But don’t worry if you come to Thailand and forget to pack conservative clothing, as it is very hot here and most Thais understand you may not be acclimated. To show their understanding and tolerance, many larger temples have clothing on hand that you can wear for a small fee.
Before entering the temple, it is important to take off your shoes at the door. Your hat and sunglasses should also be removed out of respect. But don’t worry about taking off your socks as they are acceptable to wear in the temples. Don’t step or stand on the door threshold going inside where the statues are held. As clothing is important to consider when visiting a temple, it is also important to adhere to behavioural guidelines.
Be quiet, turn your phone to ‘silent’
Such behaviours include staying quiet as the temple is a sacred place where people go to pray and observe Buddhist rituals. Being a “chatty Cathy” will be frowned upon, so save your musings for after you step outside of the temple. Don’t forget to turn your phone on silent as well and ask before taking pictures or look for the rules posted on a sign inside or outside the temple. If you must snap a photo, do not get too close to the Buddha statue. Taking selfies, however, could be considered disrespectful.
Don’t point
As with Thai cultural norms in general, it is important not to point at anything with your fingers or feet, especially at a monk or Buddha statue. People, too, don’t point at each other or even objects and instead use their right hand, with the palm facing upwards to indicate something. You may wonder why Thais place so much importance on behaviours, and that is because the feet are considered the lowest and dirtiest part of the body. So, when talking or sitting by a monk, you must never sit higher than him. Women should kneel with their toes pointing behind them, while men should sit with their legs crossed.
As interactions with monks are usually quite delightful, it is important for women to not leave the monk in a worse place than before. For, as a woman, you are not allowed to touch monks. If you do, the monk will have to go through a lengthy cleansing ritual to purify himself. If you must hand a monk something, put the object down with your right hand and let the monk pick it up. Women are not allowed to sit next to a monk and in some areas of the temples, they are not allowed to enter.
Pay respect to Buddha statues
The temple itself hosts a variety of Buddhists from around the world and it is important to be respectful in the temples. Don’t touch or climb on Buddha statues as it is considered very disrespectful. If you are a foreigner wanting to pay respect to the Buddha, bowing to the statue or monk is acceptable. But remember to keep your head below the level of Buddha statues, monks or nuns, or even images out of respect.
If you want to merge with local Thais in paying respect to Buddha, it is customary to wai 3 times (pronounced like ‘why’). A wai is how Thais greet each other, say thank you, and pay respect. It involves placing your palms together in a praying motion while bowing your head slightly.
To wai like a Thai, watch THIS.
When monks or nuns enter the room, stand up and wait for them to finish before sitting again. When ready to leave, don’t raise yourself higher than the Buddha statue and try not to turn your back to it. One suggestion is to back away from the statue instead. If there are pillars or statues in the middle of the room, walk around sacred objects in only a clockwise manner.
Be aware of ‘off-limit’ areas
There are certain areas in which tourists or visitors are allowed to enter. These areas are called prayer halls, or viharn in Thai. The viharn is where you can pray or see images of Buddha. It is important to not trespass into the monk‐only areas known as bots. But sometimes, it is hard to distinguish which areas are forbidden to visitors. Fortunately, a few hints can be found to direct visitors to the appropriate areas where to congregate.
Most bots, or primary areas for monks, contain a Buddha statue and are surrounded by 8 sema, or decorative stones in a rectangular shape surrounding a prayer hall. So, if you see a statue, look around and see if other visitors are gathering in the same place before you enter. Other signs that you may be in the right spot, include signs in English and donation boxes.
Give donations if you’d like
Upon seeing donation boxes, visitors may want to give money, but it is okay if you don’t. Other ways to support the monks and temples include buying trinkets at the temple. Be careful, however, bringing small Buddha statues out of the country as it is technically illegal. But, as long as the statues are not rare or antique, you may skip being reprimanded.
As with all visits to foreign countries, it is important to experience and appreciate the host country’s cultural traditions and practices. In Thailand, as long as you show respect and the willingness to adapt to the culture, Thai people are known for being very tolerant and understanding. Showing respect to them by doing a bit of research before entering such sacred sites as temples is always a good idea.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Thailand
Thailand’s fusion of religious beliefs: Buddhism, Animism and Brahmanism
Thailand’s people are known for being devout Theravada, or orthodox, Buddhists. In fact, the country’s government is a theocracy in which many public holidays and ceremonies are officially recognised in its calendar of events. Schools close and government institutions shut down in order to give its residents the day off to celebrate and to take part in national Buddhist ceremonies.
But upon strolling through the temple-adorned cities and villages, it becomes hard to distinguish if everything you see is connected to traditional Buddhism. In fact, Thai people classify themselves as adherents to Buddhism, but many things they believe and practice, are inherently part of Brahmanism, an early form of Hinduism, as well as folk animist religions. Such folk animist religions are better known as Animism.
Animism is best described as the worship of spirits, or ghosts. The word Animism comes from the Latin word anima and means breath, spirit, and life. Animists are said to believe that almost everything possesses a spirit including plants, animals, rocks, rivers, wind, sun, and other inanimate natural objects and that the physical world and spiritual world are intertwined.
Animists say what they practice isn’t a belief system, but more of a worldview. In essence, the worldview means: The world is a sacred place, and we are part of it. Furthermore, it can be considered as more of a value system over any other kind of adherence.
Satsana Phi, is the Thai word for the belief system that worships spirits. Animism is included in Satsana as it involves using shamans and the worship of ancestors. Satsana followers believe that buildings, territories, things, and natural places all have tutelary gods or supernatural deities residing in them.
Animism believes that there are guardian spirits of people, which often include ancestors or angelic-beings who arrive at various points in life, better known as thewada. Malevolent spirits, phi phetu, include those khwan of people who were bad in past lives or died of tragic deaths. Khwan, is the finite amount of spirit that exists within an individual, with Thais believing that the khwan has the ability to wander or escape from the body.
It is believed that a spirit that is suffering from demerit could be a dangerous ghost, while those who have merit are thought to be good ghosts. Preta, the ghost, for example, is said to be stuck in the stage of liminality, or the right of passage, and wanders the human realm hoping to gain the merit needed to pass through. Thailand’s most famous ghost, Mae Naak Phra Khanong is feared by many, although it is believed that she corrected her past lives and gained merit.
Since Thais practice the worship of their ancestors as part of Animism, one popular ancestor, who was part of the Thai monarchy, is the late King Chulalongkorn. And, generally speaking, Thai people practise venerating dead Theravada Buddhist monks who are thought to possess supernatural powers.
Examples of Animism can be seen around Thailand if you know what to look for. Things such as spirit houses, or phi houses adorn almost every building or home, in what Thai people say, is an attempt to appease the property’s spirit. Thais will offer food and drinks to the miniature shrines daily and ask for protection from the ghosts that are thought to inhabit the houses. Guardian deities of places, such as the phi wat of temples and the lak mueang of towns are celebrated with communal gatherings and offerings of food.
Apart from Animism and Buddhism, Brahmanism is another belief system that is fused together with other practises by the Thai people. Brahmanism, like Animism, practices focus on the thewadas, which are angelic beings or gods. Thais look to these deities to ensure health, prosperity, and good luck. Such gods as Bhrama and Indra are examples of popular deities.
Interestingly, almost all ceremonies in Thailand that commemorate the various points in the life cycles and season cycles are rooted in Brahmanism, not Buddhism. One ceremony, The First Plowing or Raek Na Kwan in Thai, was actually adopted by the Thai royal court with its auspicious day and hour still set today by Brahman astrologers.
Thais also consider astronomical, heavenly bodies to be deities. This can include material astronomical objects as well. One example is of Rahu, who is considered the god of luck and fortune and is often worshipped in the central areas of Thailand. The worship of planetary deities is sometimes linked to the Hindu belief in Navagraha, which recognises 9 heavenly bodies as deities. For almost every ceremony a monk or a Brahmin priest will divine an auspicious time. Thailand’s current King was invested as Crown Prince at an auspicious time given by a royal astrologer.
Other practices by the Thai people include following pre‐Buddhist traditions such as monks wearing robes and shaving their heads. This sight is often thought of as part of Buddhism, but it actually stems from the Semana tradition which predates Buddhism by about 4,000 years. Holy Days, or Uposatha, in Thai, which are designated for observing half and full moons, were also derived from pre‐Buddhist times. In Thailand these are called the Wan Phra, with Thais traditionally visiting temples in white clothes on these days.
Obviously for anyone visiting the Land of Smiles, determining what belief systems the Thai people have can be daunting. Thais don’t have a word for Animism in their language and tend to classify all of their adopted belief systems under Buddhism. And, indeed, this may be the best way to describe Thailand’s fusion of beliefs and practices. The reasoning behind using Buddhism as an umbrella term is due to other adopted belief systems all sharing similar components with the kingdom’s officially recognised ‘religion’ (although Buddhism is not generally considered a religion in the same vein as Abrahamic religions).
Buddhism, Animism, and Brahmanism (or Hinduism), all incorporate the worship of spirits and gods who may or may not have merit or good karma. Such beings are used by the Thai people to ask for protection, luck, riches, health and help with moving on to the next life. However, because Animism is strictly based upon the worship of spirits, who may or may not be controlled, it is thought of as being less certain to aid Thai people in their quests for a better life.
Animism also stands in contrast to Buddhist values such as sobriety and self‐control as animist rituals encourage the use of whisky, dancing, and smoking. Regardless of the differences between Animism and Buddhism, monks still play a vital role in both practices. However, at the end of the day, most Thais believe that being a devout Buddhist will lead to them possessing the strongest magical powers.
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Child shoots and kills 5 year old with gun he thought was fake
Thailand News Today | Thai gov won’t evacuate citizens from Myanmar, Suez Canal latest | March 29
Court says prison guards violated detained protesters’ human rights
Suicide bombers attack Indonesia cathedral, at least 20 injured
Phuket unemployment rates rise, average monthly income drops
CCSA Update: 39 new Covid-19 cases
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Top 5 co-working spaces in Bangkok for 2021
Stuck ship partially freed, Thai exports look to bypass Suez
Thai government says no need to evacuate citizens from Myanmar for now
Crackdown on drink driving in Bangkok starting April 1
Government ready to assist Thai businesses affected by Suez Canal blockage
Thailand to improve safety for ziplining and adventure tourism
Officials say woman who tested positive after vaccination was infected beforehand
We took a poll in Phuket… re-opening the island in July
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
Thailand News Today | More vaccine options for Thailand, the world’s oldest cat? | March 26
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
All about Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
More than 100 Burmese citizens killed in the past 24 hours – Myanmar military defies international demands
Thailand’s methamphetamine trafficking increases after Myanmar coup
Man who buys truck from auction finds 20 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine inside
Cannabis may ease lung inflammation from Covid-19, study
Bangkok’s famous airplane graveyard catches fire
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Economy2 days ago
The cost of one stuck ship in the Suez Canal – rising costs of fuel, household goods, food
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
- Events3 days ago
Pattaya rounding up the homeless ahead of this weekend’s Pattaya Colorful event
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket to open on July 1 – first in Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand aims for 30 million vaccines by August
- Thailand3 days ago
Thais seek lottery tickets with numbers matching the royal family’s license plate
- Thai Life2 days ago
A guide to being respectful when visiting a Buddhist temple in Thailand
- Insurgency4 days ago
Roadside bomb explodes in Yala, injuring policeman and volunteer
toby andrews
Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 11:22 am
I would have seen more, but as a ferang has to pay four times what a Thai pays, I did not.
There used to be boxing matches in bars. Thai greed killed that.
Every ten minutes after obvious fake matches, with boxers wearing pillows on their fists, and shouting a lot, they came round with a bucket of B100 bills.
They wanted B100 every ten minutes in these bars.
Another example of Thai greed killing what was once entertainment available in bars.
Thai greed kills everything that is good in Thailand.