Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 4:15 PM
135 1 minute read
Boxing team member allegedly offers spiked drink to Thai boxer before bout | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ธีร์ปกรณ์ ปาปะกา

A Thai boxer poisoning case is under investigation after CCTV footage at a boxing stadium allegedly showed a member of a boxing team handing a drink to a fighter before a bout on March 28.

Avatar PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym shared on its official Facebook page last month that one of its boxers, Supachai Sakunwong, also known as Pharuehatnoi S. Sommai, was suspected of being drugged before fighting at Siam Om Noi Boxing Stadium in Samut Prakan province.

Pharuehatnoi fought Mammoth S. Salachip of Sor Salachip boxing camp and was defeated. After the bout, he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The gym said the boxer was urinating frequently and was severely exhausted. Medical staff later reported that he was at risk of kidney failure, but his condition later improved, and he was discharged.

Thai boxer allegedly poisoned before bout
Photo via Facebook/ ธีร์ปกรณ์ ปาปะกา

After leaving the hospital, Pharuehatnoi filed a complaint with Krathumbaen Police Station. He and the gym initially suspected the poisoning may have happened at a hotel near the stadium where he had been staying before the fight.

Police rejected that possibility, saying all fighters undergo medical checks at the stadium before competing. Officers said any substance already in his system before he arrived at the venue should have been detected during those examinations.

After about a month of investigation, Channel 7 reported that police obtained CCTV footage from the day of the incident.

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Thai boxer poisoning case
Photo via Facebook/ ธีร์ปกรณ์ ปาปะกา

In the video, Pharuehatnoi is seen sitting with three trainers while waiting for the bout. One member of the boxing team is then seen handing him an energy drink, which was suspected to be spiked.

Channel 7 also reported that the gym staff member seen in the footage had previously denied giving Pharuehatnoi any food or drink that day, contradicting the video evidence.

Police plan to summon the staff member for questioning. Officers are also continuing their investigation into whether others may have been involved.

Muay Thai boxer Pharuehatnoi S. Sommai
Photo via Facebook/ พฤหัส’ น้อย

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: April 22, 2026, 4:15 PM
135 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.