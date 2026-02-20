Rodtang files defamation complaint at CIB over alleged online abuse

Muay Thai fighter Rodtang Jitmuangnon filed a defamation complaint at the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) in Bangkok yesterday, February 19, over online posts he said used abusive language and misinformation, including remarks about his family.

Tinnakorn Srisawat, known professionally as Rodtang Jitmuangnon, attended with his legal team and arrived with his wife and child. He handed investigators a large set of evidence and asked police to take action against those he said had posted defamatory comments.

Rodtang said he had always been able to distinguish between criticism and insults, and that he was always willing to listen to feedback about his performance in the ring to help him improve.

However, recent comments, he said, had escalated beyond criticism, with some targeting his parents and family, which he would not tolerate.

Rodtang described the move as a push for clearer boundaries on social media in Thailand, arguing that free expression must come with accountability.

He warned that misinformation could damage both his reputation as a fighter and his boxing camp, adding that people should understand what they write online can have consequences.

Rodtang stated he would not accept a gift basket as an apology, and said any apology would only be accepted in the form of cash compensation.

He stressed that the aim was not personal enrichment, but to turn negative comments into benefits for others. Any compensation secured through a court ruling or settlement, he said, would be donated to charity and used to support social causes.

Thairath reported that police from Sub-division 1 of the Crime Suppression Division accepted the complaint and took Rodtang’s statement before forwarding the matter to supervisors for consideration of further legal action.

