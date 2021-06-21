Best of
Top 5 Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok
From izakayas, shabu-shabu to high-end omakase, we can’t get enough of Japanese cuisine! Fortunately, Bangkok has a staggering list of incredible Japanese restaurants. Authentic, new world and fusion-style Japanese restaurants fill up Bangkok’s dining scene. So whether you want to indulge in delicious sushi and sashimi, try some authentic teppanyaki, or stuff yourself with comforting bowls of ramen and shabu-shabu, you’ll find just the right restaurant in the city.
If you are in the mood for Japanese cuisine, we have just the list for you! Check out these top Japanese restaurants in Bangkok, ready to satisfy your taste buds.
5 Best Japanese Restaurants in Bangkok
1. Tsu & Nami
Tsu & Nami is actually two restaurants: Tsu is the sushi bar, and Nami is the teppanyaki grill. It is certainly not cheap. But thanks to the incredibly fresh and high-quality ingredients, you’ll have one of the best Japanese food outside of Japan. When you step into this large restaurant, you will see food everywhere, from beautifully arranged Toro sashimi to oysters with ponzu sauce to expensive hairy crab. Best of all, the fish are flown in directly from Japan! Tsu & Nami is well-known for its seafood and sushi. They also have a wide range of sweet cakes, perfect to finish off your meal.
Besides the fantastic food, you will also get personalized attention from the chefs. In addition, the dining room is elegant and nicely decorated, with a long wooden art piece that resembles a wave. If you want to eat here, it’s best to make a reservation first. Also, avoids shorts and sandals as the dress code is smart-casual.
Opening Hours: 11:30 AM – 2:30 PM and 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM.
Address: JW Marriot Hotel, 4 Sukhumvit Road, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khet Khlong Toei Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10110.
2. Yamazato
Yamazato is one of the very first Japanese restaurants to receive a Plate award in the inaugural Michelin Bangkok guide. Located on the 24th floor of the Okra Prestige Bangkok hotel, the restaurant overlooks an incredible cityscape and serves refined Japanese cuisine. The restaurant is divided into 3 main sections: a sushi bar, teppanyaki grill tables, and a private dining area. The sushi bar offers a wide selection of sushi and sashimi, made with fresh fish from Tokyo’s prestigious Toyosu Fish Market. The menu ranges from fine dining cuisine, high-end kaiseki ryouri, omakase chef’s table to an a la carte menu of noodle dishes, teriyaki, sashimi, and more. Everything comes beautifully presented, fresh, and most of all, delicious.
With perfectly-made food, quality ingredients, amazing views, and personalized service, Yamazato is the perfect spot for a special night out.
Opening Hours: 11:30 Am – 2:30 PM and 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
Address: 57 Thanon Witthayu, Khwaeng Lumphini, Khet Pathum Wan Krung Thep Maha Nakhon, Bangkok 10330.
3. Zuma
If you are looking for an elegant but fun dining experience, Zuma is the place for you. Located at the St. Regis Hotel, this restaurant takes on izakaya-style dining, yet with a very sophisticated and elegant twist. They serve creative and innovative Japanese cuisine made with fresh ingredients. You can choose some exciting dishes from the sushi counter, the main kitchen, or the grill. Their signature dishes include the gindara saikyo misoyaki, a delicate black cod marinated in miso for 3 days and served wrapped in hoba leaf. The restaurant’s dining style provides something similar to a tapas-style since all dishes can be shared between friends.
In addition to the truly superb food, don’t miss out on their unique signature cocktail called the “rhubarb.” This cocktail combines rhubarb-infused-sake and vodka that are chilled at -42°C along with passion fruit. Zuma also boasts an excellent wine cellar, which has more than 1,500 bottles of fine wine, champagne, and of course, sake.
Opening Hours: 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM.
Address: 159 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan District, Bangkok 10330.
4. Sushi Ichizu
Sushi Ichizu is an exclusive sushi restaurant offering the same high standards as authentic spots in Japan. However, instead of following an authentic culinary history and traditions, you will find many new flavours and creations here. The restaurant serves a premium 16-course omakase dinner made with fresh produce from Tsukiji Market. The steamed abalone with abalone liver sauce and uni from Hokkaido are the highlights of the menu. The passionate Chef, Riku Toda and his skilled team prepare the food in front of you. Chef Riku Toda has 12 years of experience in the Edo-style sushi game. At an early age, he was intensely trained by the great Chef Hachiro Mizutani himself.
There are 2 seating areas per night at Sushi Ichizu, one at 5:30 PM and another at 8:30 PM. With only 10 coveted space, don’t forget to make a reservation well in advance. Since there will be plenty of interactions with the chefs, it can feel like a special private workshop with one of the world’s culinary wizards.
Opening Hours: Open at 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.
Address: 1982 New Petchaburi Road, Khwaeng Bang Kapi, Khet Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310.
5. Jua
Another Japanese restaurant in Bangkok you need to try is Jua. It is a modern izakaya restaurant that specializes in yakitori and finely handcrafted cocktails. The restaurant is set in a former illegal gambling spot, and the name Jua (Thai for the gambling term ‘hit me’) is a reference to this. At this restaurant, you can dine on an assortment of Japanese tapas-style delicacies, perfect for friends to share over a few beverages. If you look at the photographs on the wall, you will realize that yakitori and kushiyaki are the highlights here. Make sure to try the banana and prawn flavoured cocktail and rare spirits.
Whether you need an after-work snack or a night out with friends, Jua is the perfect place to relax and enjoy some delicious food. The restaurant’s design combines the spirit of Osaka’s backstreets and Bangkok’s old town, giving you both a vibrant but laidback vibe.
Opening Hours: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.
Address: 672 49 Charoen Krung Rd, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500.
Bangkok surely doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Japanese restaurants serving delicious authentic cuisine. If you are looking for more culinary delights in the city, read our article on the top 10 restaurant-bars in Bangkok.
