Bangkok might be known for its spicy street food and A+ dining, but let’s not forget — it’s also a haven for chocolate lovers. From bean-to-bar artisans to luxurious dessert lounges, this city is brimming with chocolate shops that spin cocoa into pure magic.

9 chocolate shops in Bangkok you have to try

Whether you’re on the hunt for silky truffles, single-origin bars, or hot chocolate that hugs your soul, these are the chocolate shops in Bangkok that truly deliver the goods. So what are you waiting for? Grab a fellow chocolate-lover, bring along your sweet-tooth, and get ready to taste your way through the best chocolate shops this city has to offer.

Duc de Praslin Belgium Chocolaterie

If chocolate had a royal family, Duc de Praslin Belgium would certainly be wearing one of the crowns! With over 30 years of experience delighting Bangkok’s chocolate lovers, this Sukhumvit 31 gem is all about premium Belgian craftsmanship, rich flavours, and melt-in-your-mouth deliciousness. Staying true to the Belgian chocolate-making tradition, every bite is as authentic as it is delicious.

Their handcrafted pralines and truffles are the stuff of dreams. The house praline, The Duc, blends a roasted hazelnut praline with crunchy caramel and creamy dark chocolate, creating the perfect balance of crunch and sweetness. And for those who like a little kick with their cocoa, the Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate is a fiery combo of chocolate, chilli, and cinnamon — the three C’s of perfection! Looking to dig into some desserts? Try one of their rotating seasonal delights if you’re feeling adventurous, or go for the signature Chocolate Tart — you can’t go wrong with that!

And then there’s the chocolate mousse — their Le Classique and Ecuador Origin chocolate mousses are definitely worth an order, featuring intense dark chocolate, a homemade cocoa nib crumble, and a Belgian dark chocolate bar for added for crunch. It’s basically a cloud of chocolate heaven in a cup.

If you prefer your sweets a little lighter, their macarons are as delicate as they are delicious. The Rose Macaron pairs a creamy vanilla ganache with a flowery rose water flavour, while the Pistachio Macaron is a pistachio-lover’s dream.

From pralines to macarons, Duc de Praslin Belgium isn’t just a chocolate shop — it’s a one-way ticket to Belgium, no passport required.

Location: G Floor, RSU Tower

Hours: Everyday, 8am – 7pm

Recommendation: The Duc Praline, Spicy Aztec Hot Chocolate, and Pistachio Macaron

Contact: Facebook

Tempered Co.

Got a sweet tooth and a love for all things chocolate? Tempered Co. is your new best friend. This place isn’t just a chocolate shop; it’s a passion project born from handpicked Thai cocoa beans. Each bar is crafted with care, thanks to the art of tempering – ensuring your chocolate has that perfect shine and texture that’s as smooth as silk. No grainy bits or white streaks here — just pure chocolate perfection!

And here’s the kicker: Tempered Co. is as eco-friendly as it is delicious. Their packaging is 100% biodegradable, and they’ve got solar panels and EV chargers on-site to keep their process as green as their cacao. Talk about a sweet, sustainable treat!

Now, let’s talk about their desserts. First up, the P. B. J. C. – a dessert so decadent it could make you swoon. Imagine velvety peanut butter mousse and a caramelised peanut butter praline. Now add in a rich chocolate biscuit, tangy raspberry gel, and a crunchy chocolate streusel topping… hello, heaven! Pair it with their new Parakeet (a must-try for matcha-lovers) or their Dirty Chocolate (75%) for an absolute feast.

Tempered Co. isn’t just about one-hit wonders, though. They have a full-on food menu packed with items like Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict (with savoury chocolate sauce) and Katsu Sando (served with ket-choc sauce). One word: yum.

So, if you’re looking for a chocolate shop that’s got heart, soul, and a touch of sustainability, Tempered Co. is the place for you.

Location:

Hours:

One Bangkok : 10am – 10pm Soi Ruamrudee 2 : 8am – 6pm



Recommendation: For sweets, Parakeet, P. B. J. C., and Raspberry Sorbet; for food, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict and Katsu Sando

Contact: Facebook

COCOA XO

Welcome back to the stage, Willy Wonka’s dream come true! If the legendary chocolatier had a holiday home in Bangkok, COCOA XO would probably be his go-to spot. This sky-high, all-you-can-eat chocolate buffet at the top of the Centara Grand at CentralwOrld is every chocoholic’s dream. It’s like stepping into a chocolate wonderland, minus the Oompa Loompas.

Partnering with the masters at Rémy Martin and Cacao Barry, COCOA XO takes chocolate indulgence to the next level. Trust me when I say that COCOA XO is where chocolate dreams and cognac fantasies collide — with its walk-in cocoa pod, glowing cognac cocktail bar, and panoramic city views, it’s a feast for the senses before you’ve even taken a bite.

The pièce de résistance? Their iconic Chocolate Buffet, a never-ending parade of handcrafted chocolate creations available for 790+ Baht per person (or 930 Baht net per person). Step inside their swoon-worthy Chocolate Cavee, a wonderland of velvety pralines, rich ganaches, and delicate truffles — each bite better than the last. And the best part? You can take a plate outside, letting the flavours linger as you soak in the breathtaking cityscape. Sold!

Location: 57th Floor, Centara Grand at CentralwOrld

Hours: Everyday, 4pm – 1am (last food order at 12.30am, drinks at 12.45am)

Recommendation: COCOA XO cocktail and Baileys Point Truffle

Contact: Facebook

Kad Kokoa

Think world-class chocolate only comes from Europe? Kad Kokoa is here to prove you deliciously wrong! This bean-to-bar pioneer is shaking up the Thai chocolate scene by championing locally grown cacao and turning it into seriously good, single-origin chocolate. What more could you want?

Each bar is packed with the unique flavour of the region it comes from. The team at Kad Kokoa works closely with farmers from Chiang Mai, Chanthaburi, Chumphon, and Prachuap Khiri Khan, ensuring that Thai cacao gets the love and respect it deserves — so every bite comes with a feel-good factor.

For a tasting adventure, grab the Box of 12 Mixed Napolitains (70% Dark). Plus, their cafés in Sathorn and Lang Suan serves silky drinking chocolate (70% and 100% cocoa) that might just ruin all other hot chocolates for you.

And Kad Kokoa doesn’t stop at chocolate bars and hot cocoa. Say hello to Kad Kreamery, their brand-new ice cream and dessert spot in Velaa Sindhorn Village. Here, they take their award-winning chocolate and turn it into French-style ice cream so rich and creamy it should come with a warning. Pair it with one of their freshly baked cookies — crispy on the outside, soft in the middle, and absolute heaven when dunked in their chocolate sorbet.

With their commitment to sustainability, ridiculously good chocolate, and a new ice cream venture that’s already winning hearts, Kad Kokoa is hands down one of the best chocolate places in Bangkok.

Location:

Hours:

One Bangkok : Everyday, 10am – 10pm

Sathorn : Everyday, 9am – 6pm

Lang Suan : Everyday, 11am – 9pm

Kad Kreamery : Everyday, 11am – 9pm

Recommendation: 100% drinking chocolate, Bon Bon Macadamia Praline, Chocolate Sorbet

Contact: Instagram

Fair Chocolate

If there’s a stairway to chocolate heaven, Fair Specialty Chocolate is surely one of the stops along the way. This micro-batch chocolate haven is hidden on the second floor of Blanco BKK, right across from Wat Mangkon. With its warm, inviting space and dedication to all things cacao, stepping inside feels like unwrapping a beautifully crafted chocolate bar — sweet, exciting, and absolutely worth it.

Here, chocolate isn’t just made; it’s carefully handcrafted, hand-selected, 100% natural, and 100% naturally vegan. Every bite showcases the rich complexity of Thai-grown cacao, proving that local beans can compete with the best in the world.

Now, let’s talk about the iced chocolate. Walking in to the shop, you’ll be greeted with a monthly-rotating display of chocolate samples for you to taste. Try a few varieties (pop a few small cubes of each variety into your mouth, bite down once, then let them melt on your tongue), then choose a variety to turn into the house iced chocolate. Chocolate, milk, and a splash of water — that’s all that’s in this drink, and trust me, that’s all that needs to be.

At Fair Specialty Chocolate, every sip and bite feels like a love letter to Thai cacao. Whether you’re after a deep, velvety bar to nibble on or a smooth, soul-soothing drink, Fair Specialty Chocolate serves up pure bliss in every form — because, let’s face it, what’s life without a little chocolate?

Location: 2nd Floor, Blanco BKK

Hours: Everyday, 11am – 7pm

Recommendation: Din Udom Iced Chocolate

Contact: Instagram

KanVela Craft Chocolate

If time were made of chocolate, it would taste like KanVela Craft Chocolate — rich, smooth, and completely unforgettable. The name KanVela literally means “the passage of time” in Thai and boy, is it true — one bite, and you’ll wish you could stay forever.

Since 2018, KanVela has been redefining Thai chocolate, sourcing 30% of its cacao straight from its own farms and 70% from a cooperative of local farmers. Plus, KanVela isn’t just a pretty face — it’s got the accolades to prove it. With an International Rising Star Award from the UK’s Academy of Chocolate, this Bangkok-born brand is making waves on the global chocolate scene. Their approach is all about celebrating Thai cacao and transforming it into something world-class, from velvety dark chocolate bars to luscious drinks that feel like a hug in a cup.

And oh, the flavours. Their hot dark chocolate — made with cacao from Chiang Mai or Klong Loi — is like sipping pure comfort, while their iced dark chocolate is the perfect antidote to this town’s relentless heat. If you’re after something thick and frosty, the dark chocolate frappe will transport you straight to dessert Nirvana. And let’s not forget their choco soft serve — simple, creamy, and utterly addictive.

Walking into KanVela feels like stumbling upon a well-kept secret — a hidden oasis where chocolate takes centre stage. So go ahead — take a bite. Time waits for no one, but chocolate? That’s forever.

Location:

Hours:

QSNCC : Everyday, 8am – 8pm

Salil Hotel Riverside : Everyday, 9am – 8pm

Recommendation: Chiang Mai hot dark chocolate and 58% Dark Milk Mocha with Crispy rice bar

Contact: Facebook

Clement Niel Chocolatier

Say hello to Clement Niel Chocolatier, Bangkok’s best-kept cocoa-infused secret. Hailing from Lyon, France, Clement Niel began his chocolate journey at the tender age of 15. With stints across the globe — from the bustling streets of San Francisco to the opulent avenues of Dubai — he’s now orchestrating his chocolate symphony right here in Bangkok.

At Clement’s atelier, every creation is a harmonious blend of tradition and innovation — an absolute medley of flavours. Non-dairy patrons can dive into their Peanut peanut butter dark chocolate slab, a crunchy, nutty treat that promises to be music to your taste buds. Or, for those who prefer a classic tune, their Chocolate Molded Bonbons are just delightful — especially the Salted Caramel and Coffee Hazelnut!

Beyond chocolates, the boutique offers Strawberry Crumble Ice Cream (a delightful twist on a classic dessert) and Marshmallow Mini Snack Bars, perfect for a quick little treat. Plus, visitors can witness the magic of chocolate-making in real-time — just be careful not to start drooling! And for those looking to try their hand at chocolate artistry, keep an eye out for chocolate making workshops later this year.

If you’re looking to add a sweet note to your day, Clement Niel Chocolatier is ready to play its tune. After all, life’s too short for anything less than symphonic sweets.

Location: 54/27 Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110 (BTS Phrom Phong)

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9am – 6pm (closed for lunch 12pm – 1pm)

Recommendation: Peanut peanut butter dark chocolate slab, Salted Caramel, and Coffee Hazelnut Bonbons

Contact: Instagram

Chocolab at SO/ Bangkok

Chocolab at SO/ Bangkok is where chocolate fantasies come to life, and let’s be real — who wouldn’t want to step into a world of pure cocoa bliss? Tucked inside the stylish SO/ Bangkok hotel, this chocolate lover’s paradise lets you watch expert chocolatiers work their magic through giant glass windows. It’s like a front-row seat to a live chocolate-making show, and the best part? You get to taste the results!

Their menu is a love letter to cocoa, and if you’re the type who thinks chocolate belongs in every meal, you’re in the right place. Their Chocolate Cracking Ball is a must-try for anyone who enjoys a little drama with their dessert. And if you like your chocolate in a cup, their Belgian chocolate frappés and rich, hot cocoa are the perfect way to sip your way to happiness.

For those who want to level up from chocolate fan to chocolate creator, Chocolab offers hands-on Chocolate Making Classes. Roll up your sleeves, get a little messy, and learn the secrets behind crafting the perfect pralines and truffles — it’s the kind of skill that instantly makes you the most popular person at any party.

And for afternoon tea lovers, you’re in for a treat. The Chocolab Hi-Tea set (this season’s theme is mango) brings Belgian coverture chocolate to the high tea experience, blending British elegance with a serious cocoa obsession. And if you love a seasonal special, their Decadent Mango Creations (available until May 31st 2025) are pure tropical bliss — the Mango Sticky Rice Pudding is a creamy twist on a Thai classic, while the Mango Sorbet Ice Cream with Coconut Foam is a sunshine-filled scoop of happiness.

As they say, “nine out of ten people love chocolate, and the tenth person is lying.” If you’re looking for the ultimate chocolate fix in Bangkok, Chocolab is calling your name.

Location: G Floor, SO/ Bangkok

Hours:

Café : Everyday, 8am – 7pm

Chocolab Continental Breakfast : Everyday, 8.30am – 11am

Chocolab HI-TEA : Everyday, 1pm – 5pm

Chocolate Cooking Class: available upon booking from 2.30pm – 3.15pm

Recommendation: Chocolab Hi-Tea and Chocolate Cracking Ball

Contact: Facebook

Le Souri Chocolate

If Vianne Rocher from Chocolat set up shop in Bangkok, Le Souri Choco would be it. Whispering sweet cocoa nothings that could tempt even the most disciplined souls into indulgence, this boutique offers 65 exquisite flavours that range from classic comforts to daring delights.

Their nut-studded beauties feature almond, pistachio, cashew, hazelnut, and peanut-packed bites — amazing. Their fruit-infused bars boast bold flavours like strawberry, raspberry, lemon spice, and even mango with chili (a combo that somehow just works). Feeling fancy? Try their green tea or coffee-infused chocolates, perfectly balanced with dark, white, or milk chocolate bases.

For those who like their indulgence guilt-free, Le Souri Choco’s got vegan, no-sugar, and grain protein options – because who says you can’t have your (chocolate) cake and eat it too? Plus, their Thai-inspired chocolates — infused with durian, golden roll, and ginger — prove that local flavours and fine chocolate are a match made in cocoa heaven. It’s like a love letter to Thailand, wrapped in a silky layer of cocoa goodness.

So whether you need a thoughtful gift or just a moment of pure, unadulterated chocolate joy, Le Souri Choco is here to sprinkle a little cocoa magic into your life.

Location:

Hours:

Main Store : Everyday, 10am – 10pm

Pop-up : Everyday, 10am – 10pm

Recommendation: Hazelnut Creamy Sugar Free, Dark Chocolate Raspberry, and White Chocolate Espresso Creamy Caramel

Contact: Facebook

Whether you’re a lifelong chocophile or just discovering the magic of handcrafted cocoa, Bangkok has a little something for you. These shops don’t just serve sweets — they offer experiences, craftsmanship, and a whole lot of love in every bite. Next time you’re in the city, skip the usual desserts and treat yourself to something truly chocolatey. After all, who has time for bad chocolate in Bangkok? Not you!