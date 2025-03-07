If there’s one mall in Bangkok where foodies can truly feast like kings, it’s CentralwOrld. Whether you’re in the mood for sky-high surf & turf, a big stack-o’-pancakes, or a comforting bowl of Taiwanese dumplings, this shopping centre has it all. Trust me, I would know — the number of times I have dragged my aunt to this mega-mall to sample a new restaurant is downright criminal. But hey, it’s hardly my fault that CentralwOrld is a food-lovers paradise, is it?

I know it’s easy to get lost in this maze of a mall (just accept that you’ll be going in circles for the first couple of visits, okay?), but these 8 spots are worth the journey. From quick bites to fancy feasts, every meal here feels like a mini adventure — and honey, that adventure is calling your name. So bring your appetite, draft in a dining buddy (or an aunt), and get ready to eat your way through these 8 can’t-miss restaurants at CentralwOrld.

8 can’t-miss restaurants at CentralwOrld

Din Tai Fung

Craving handmade soupy dumplings and authentic Taiwanese flavours, but with a bit of a modern twist? Din Tai Fung at CentralwOrld has just moved to the top of your list. Famous for its delicate and juicy Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings), this offshoot of the Michelin-starred Hong Kong staple has earned a cult following worldwide, and it’s easy to see why.

Each dumpling is handcrafted to perfection — you can watch them doing it while you eat! — and packed with just the right balance of tender dough and piping hot soup. If you’re feeling spicy, don’t miss their Taiwan Shrimp & Pork Oriental Wantons – it’s zesty, comforting, and just a darn good bowl of dumplings.

For the full experience, top off your meal with their signature Steamed Custard Buns or Chilled Grass Jelly Ice Cream — it’s super refreshing, super Thai, and not to mention gluten-free! Whether you’re a dumpling aficionado (me) or a Xiao Long Bao first-timer (my aunt), Din Tai Fung promises an expertly-crafted experience that will leave you coming back for more. Plus, right now they’ve got a seasonal Tom Yum Xiao Long Bao with Chicken & Shrimp special — so get your butt down there, ASAP!

Location: Unit A307-309, Atrium Zone, Fl 3, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Taiwan Shrimp & Pork Oriental Wantons, Chilled Grass Jelly Ice Cream, and Steamed Tom Yum Xiao Long Bao with Chicken & Shrimp (only available until April 30th!)

Auntie-approved: Signature Xiao Long Bao and Shrimp & Pork Fried Rice

iO Italian Osteria

If your taste buds are craving a trip to Italy without leaving Bangkok, iO Italian Osteria at CentralwOrld is ready to whisk you away. This lively eatery brings the charm of a traditional Italian tavern right to your doorstep, serving up dishes from 12 different regions of Italy that will have you saying, Mamma Mia! They’re known for their Porchetta for a reason — crispy on the outside, juicy on the inside, this slow-cooked delight is jam-packed with herbs that make every bite sing.

Pair it with their homemade Focaccia or one of their signature square-shaped pizzas, and you’ve basically just made it to Italy. If you’re feeling fancy, you can’t go wrong with their creamy Burrata with Parma ham, a dish so beautifully plated it will make you feel downright luxurious.

And, of course, no Italian feast is complete without a glass of wine! iO Italian Osteria boasts a well-curated selection of Italian wines, perfect for sipping alongside your pasta, pizza, or antipasti. Whether you’re here for a casual lunch or a lively dinner with friends, this spot guarantees a dining experience that’s full of flavour, fun, and just the right amount of Italian drama.

Location: Inside The Groove @CentralwOrld, Fl 1, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Porchetta and La Burrata

Auntie-approved: Assorted pizza (especially the Mortadella, Burrata, and Pistachio!) and Focaccia

The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory at CentralwOrld is a paradise for those who love big flavours and even bigger portions. Founded in Beverly Hills in 1972 by Evelyn Overton, the original shop was a tiny, humble bakery that quickly gained fame for its humongous slices of decadent cheesecake. Fast forward to today and The Cheesecake Factory has grown into a global icon — and it’s finally reached Bangkok!

For the savouries, go for their BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad (which gets my aunt’s seal of approval), or maybe try their new Louisiana Chicken Pasta and Thai Chili Shrimp. But let’s be real, you came here for the cheesecake, right? With over 30 decadent varieties, including the classic Original and the gluten-free Godiva Chocolate, choosing just one slice is nearly impossible. No matter what you’re in the mood for — pasta, pizza, or a honking great slice of cheesecake — The Cheesecake Factory won’t disappoint. Just be prepared to loosen your belt!

Location: Fl 1, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Louisiana Chicken Pasta, Thai Chili Shrimp, and Original Cheesecake (it’s original for a reason!)

Auntie-approved: BBQ Ranch Chicken Salad and Godiva Chocolate Cheesecake

Red Sky Restaurant

With dazzling city views and a menu curated by Chef Luca Russo (whose résumé includes stints at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants across Europe!), Red Sky Restaurant will have you feeling like the king of the world. Seriously — it’s got a real “everything the light touches will be yours, Simba” vibe if you are lucky enough to be there at sunset. While you survey your domain, tuck into a menu packed with top-tier ingredients, artful presentation, and A+ flavour profiles fit for royalty.

While the views are hard to beat, let’s talk about the real star of the show: the food. With Chef Russo at the helm, Red Sky’s menu is a masterclass in luxury dining with a creative twist. Start with the Hokkaido scallops (perfection), or dive straight in their Tagliolini with smoked salmon, champagne sauce, and Oscietra caviar — because why not go all out? For all you steak and seafood lovers, the Surf & Turf Tower for two — featuring Wagyu sirloin, Maine lobster, Alaskan king crab, and more — will satisfy even the hungriest of diners. Pair your meal with a fine wine or one of Red Sky’s signature cocktails, and you’ve got yourself a meal you won’t forget.

Just a heads up — there’s a smart casual dress code (so leave the flip-flops at home), and they highly recommend reservations if you want to score the best seat in the house. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just in the mood for a meal with a view, Red Sky is guaranteed to take your Bangkok dining experience to new heights — literally and figuratively!

Location: Fl 55, Centara Grand & Convention Centre at CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Red Sky Bisque and Surf & Turf Tower

Auntie-approved: Tagliolini with smoked salmon

HIKINIKU TO COME

If you love juicy, high-quality meat and a little bit of tableside excitement (and let’s be honest — who doesn’t?), HIKINIKU TO COME is calling your name! This Japanese-style hamburger steak spot takes minced meat to the next level, serving up nothing but wagyu Hamburg steaks that are seared to perfection right before your eyes.

The star of the show is of course the Signature Wagyu Hamburg, a perfectly grilled patty with a crispy crust and a melt-in-your-mouth centre, served with one of their umami-packed sauces and unlimited rice and miso soup. Don’t be put off by the limited menu — all you really need is the Hamburg steak (trust me, it’s that good). This is the kind of quality food experience that’ll make you do a little happy-dance (my aunt can attest), so get yourself down to this beef lover’s paradise, STAT!

Location: Zone Atrium, Fl 7, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Signature Wagyu Hamburg

Auntie-approved: Signature Wagyu Hamburg, signature sauce, and potato salad

Roast

The Roast restaurant at CentralwOrld is the spot where comfort food meets a whole lot of flavour — think comfort-food portions, but with upscale flavour profiles! If you’ve got a hankering for a good, classic steak or a quality stack of pancakes, Roast has got your back. One thing you can’t miss is their Duck Confit — it’s tender, juicy, and crisped to perfection. Or for something on the brunchier side, go for their Corned Beef Hash — it’s one of the only places in Bangkok where you can get it, and it’s gluten-free!

To top it all off, their pancakes are nothing short of flap-tastic, loaded with fresh berries, cream, and maple syrup. Otherwise, get a slice of the Tiramisu or the Guilty Chocolate Cake — I swear, it looks like the cake Bruce Bogtrotter chows down in ‘Matilda.’ So if you’re a die-hard “breakfast for dinner” apologist like I am, Roast is sure to hit the spot.

Location: Fl 1, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Duck Confit and Corned Beef Hash (with Berry Buttermilk Pancakes to finish!)

Auntie-approved: Duck Confit and Truffle Alfredo

COCA Restaurant

If you’re craving legendary suki hotpot with a side of nostalgia, COCA Restaurant at CentralwOrld is the place to be. This iconic Thai-Cantonese spot has been dishing out heartwarming meals for over 60 years, and their suki remains as irresistible as ever. Their must-try Suki features tender meats, fresh seafood, and farm-to-table veggies, all dunked into their signature broth and paired with their secret suki sauce — trust me, it’s the kind of sauce you’ll want to take home to Mama.

Looking to treat yourself? Their Peking Duck is a showstopper, with golden, crackly skin wrapped in soft pancakes and a touch of hoisin magic. And if you’re feeling adventurous, the COCA Bajang (their take on the traditional sticky rice dumpling) is a flavour-packed bite steeped in heritage — definitely a must-try! With its steamy hotpots and classic Cantonese comfort food, COCA delivers the perfect mix of tradition, taste, and fun.

Location: Central Court, Fl 7, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Peking Duck and COCA Bajang

Auntie-approved: COCA Suki

Saemaeul Sikdang

Saemaeul Sikdang at CentralwOrld brings a fiery twist to your mid-shopping meal with its bold Korean spices and piping hot dishes. This popular Korean BBQ spot is known for its signature Ggokgi Gui (sizzling pork belly), served up with all the fixings. The highlight? A grill right at your table where you can cook the grade-A meat to perfection — no skill required!

If you’re looking to take things up a notch, the Kimchi Jjigae (Kimchi stew) is a must-try — tangy, spicy, and packed with depth, it’s designed to be ladled over a bowl of steaming, hot rice. No matter what you go for, Saemaeul Sikdang restaurant at Centralworld will leave you with a full belly and a happy smile — just don’t forget to pair everything with a thirst-quenching soju!

Location: Fl 7, CentralwOrld

My recommendation: Kimchi Jjigae

Auntie-approved: Ggokgi Gui

With what seems like an endless variety of restaurants, CentralwOrld is a dream come true for anyone who loves to eat. Fancy some silky cheesecake? Crispy pork belly? How about a truffle-infused Wagu with a sky-high view? Whatever you’re craving, this place delivers. Whether you’re grabbing a quick bite or settling in for a long meal, one thing’s for sure — you won’t be leaving hungry. So what are you waiting for? Table for two, please!