There is little better than a scoop of ice cream on a hot day. And let’s be honest — every day in Bangkok is a hot day, even with this “cool draft” we’re going through. Luckily, we’ve got the cure — though Bangkok’s heat may be relentless, there’s no better way to beat it than with a scoop (or three) of ice cream.

But for those who are dairy-free, finding a worthy alternative can sometimes feel like a challenge. Thankfully, Bangkok is packed with incredible non-dairy ice cream spots that prove you don’t need milk to make magic happen. Whether you’re a committed vegan, lactose-intolerant, or just looking for a healthier way to indulge, these 6 places serve up frozen treats so good, you won’t even miss the dairy!

Advertisements

6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok

So, here is our list of the 6 best non-dairy ice cream places in Bangkok — go forth and taste the plant-based goodness!

Molly Ally

With over 100,000 cups sold and an award-winning recipe from Oregon, USA, Molly Ally has now taken Bangkok by storm — all without a drop of dairy or eggs. Their secret? A wholesome blend of almond, oat, and soy proteins, plus coconut blossom sugar for that perfect touch of sweetness.

Whether you go for their signature Romeo (Amaretto Chocolate), crunchy Miah (Macadamia Vanilla), or new Mandarin Dream Delight parfait, every bite is as decadent as traditional gelato. If you’re looking to treat yourself, I’d recommend getting your scoops in their homemade Almond Waffle Cone, and don’t forget to top it up with the Caramel Cookie Sauce (also vegan, of course!).

They also have no-added-sugar varieties for all my diabetics out there, plus fitness fanatics can dig into their high-protein flavors like Fudge Brownie and Strawberry Cheesecake (which pack a whopping 7g of protein per scoop). Also available for delivery on Grab, Lineman, and Robinhood!

Advertisements

Locations:

Hours:

All locations: everyday, 10am – 10pm

Recommendation: Romeo and Miah Crunch in almond waffle cone

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly Ally Ice Cream Co. (@mollyallyicecream)

Thank You Cup

This plant-based dessert spot specialises in healthy, preservative-free soft serve that’s all about gratitude — literally! Each menu item is named after a reason to be thankful (super cute), and customers are encouraged to fill in the blank on their cups: “Today, I am thankful for ___.”

Their Thankful For Kindness set is my go-to, which features the soft-serve flavour of your choice topped with granola, strawberries, blueberries, plus a nice, big dollop of peanut butter. Be sure to add on some of their Dark Chocolate Drizzle — a luxurious, health-conscious treat that is available on-tap! Like, it literally comes out of a tap they have at some of their stores. They also keep things exciting with new flavors and toppings every month, so there’s always an excuse to keep going back — or have it delivered via Grab! If you’re looking for a soft serve twist on the best non-dairy ice cream in Bangkok, Thank You Cup is sure to be your next favourite.

Locations:

Hours:

All locations: everyday, 10am – 10pm

Recommendation: Thankful for Kindness with pistachio soft-serve

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Feel Good Soft Serve (@thankyoucup)

HEBE Plant Bar

HEBE Plant Bar — and their comprehensive selection of flavours and milk bases — is a one-stop-shop for plant-based ice cream lovers in Bangkok. Their all-natural, additive-free ice creams prove that healthy can still be ridiculously delicious.

Take the Heavenly Sea Salt, a dreamy combo of caramel swirl, almond praline, and a touch of sea salt, made with a creamy rice milk base — sweet, salty, and oh-so-satisfying! Or dive into the Choco Bello, a rich blend of dark Belgian chocolate and hazelnut with an oat milk base, giving serious Nutella vibes (but way better for you). For something sugar-free, you can’t go wrong with the Naked Chocolate or Wimbledon Dream — as their mantra goes, “you don’t have to eat less, you just have to eat right!” So, whether you’re after plant-based ice cream or just in the mood for a sweet treat without the sugar crash, you should definitely swing by HEBE. They’re also available on Grab, Lineman, and Robinhood, so there’s no excuse not to give them a try!

Locations:

Hours:

Emquartier: everyday, 10am – 10pm

Recommendation: Heavenly Sea Salt and Naked Chocolate ice creams (or for sorbet, try the Dazzling Dragonfruit!)

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ไอศครีมฮีบี้ Natural Plant-based Ice Cream (@hebe.plantbar)

Praow Coconut Soft Serve

This coconut yoghurt soft serve is perfect for those in the mood for something on the lighter side. Tart swirls of sugar-free coconut froyo, packed with live cultures and a good dose of fibre? Your health (and your tastebuds) will thank you!

Try one of their set creations or choose your toppings and sauces (Thai Tea, Chocolate, and Green Tea among others). If you’re looking for a fresh, healthy twist on Bangkok’s non-dairy ice cream scene, this is the place to be. Praow is only available for Grab delivery for now, while they settle on a new pop-up location.

Locations: No physical location, Grab delivery only until March

Hours:

Tuesday, Thursday : 10am – 10pm

Monday, Wednesday, Friday – Sunday: 10am – midnight

Recommendation: I Look Berry Young soft serve

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRAOW Coconut Yogurt (@praow.co)

Yolé non-dairy ice cream via Yolé Facebook

Yolé

This frozen yoghurt shop has absolutely taken over the Bangkok dessert scene in the past couple years. Known for their yogurt soft serve heaped with generous amounts of toppings and sauce, Yolé also has a vegan ice cream option that is just as delightful.

If you can, try to hit one of the locations that offer their vegan chocolate soft serve — One Bangkok, ICONSIAM, or Central Ladprao. Trust me when I say that it is some of the best soft serve out there, vegan or not. The other locations offer their vegan chocolate gelato, which isn’t anything to be sneered at, either. All the locations also have a selection of vegan toppings and sauces to choose from — they even coat the spoon in the sauce you pick to make it extra scrumptious. Try the dairy-free pistachio sauce — it’s amazing!

Locations:

Hours:

All locations: everyday, 10am – 10pm

Recommendation: Vegan chocolate soft serve (available at the One Bangkok, ICONSIAM, and Central Ladprao locations) with pistachio sauce

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yolé Thailand (@yolethailand)

Veganerie

Veganerie, Bangkok’s go-to restaurant chain for plant-based food, does not disappoint with their dairy-free dessert menu. While their affogato is heavenly, I have to say that my heart belongs to their Berry Twist Sundae — two creamy scoops of house-made ice cream topped with juicy strawberries, blueberries, chocolate granola, and drizzles of rich chocolate and strawberry sauce. And if you thought that was all, think again — a fluffy cloud of coconut whipped cream, dark chocolate, and a sprinkling of sliced almonds takes it over the top. Sweet, crunchy, and totally guilt-free. Whether you’re vegan or just love a good sundae, this one’s a must-try!

Locations:

Hours:

VEGANERIE Concept : everyday, 9.30am – 10pm

Veganerie Nana : everyday, 9.30am – 9.30pm

: everyday, 9.30am – 9.30pm Veganerie Soul : everyday, 10am – 9.15pm

Veganerie Silom: everyday, 9.30am – 9.30pm

Recommendation: Berry Twist Sundae

Social media: Facebook

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veganerie (@veganerie)

Who says you need dairy to enjoy an amazing scoop of ice cream? From rich, chocolatey indulgences to refreshing fruit-forward delights, Bangkok’s non-dairy ice cream scene has something for everyone. Whether you’re craving a protein-packed sweet treat, a sugar-free delight, or a velvety soft-serve swirl, these 6 spots have got you covered. So grab a spoon (or a waffle cone) and start tasting your way through the best dairy-free scoops in town!

You can also check out our guide to the top ice cream places in Bangkok which includes dairy options.