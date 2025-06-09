SOLSOT Thailand: Korean stone pot rice arrives in Bangkok for true rice lovers

If you live for perfectly cooked rice (chewy, fluffy, with a crispy golden bottom), make your way to CentralWorld. SOLSOT, the cult-favourite Korean rice chain, has just opened its first branch in Thailand on the 6th floor of CentralWorld, bringing its signature hot stone pot rice (Sotbap) to local foodies.

This is no ordinary rice meal. SOLSOT takes Korean comfort food and refines it into something truly special. At the heart of the concept is rice, but not just any rice. Using premium Korean varieties, the grains are slow-cooked in a specially designed cast-iron pot that creates the ideal contrast of textures: soft on top and crisp on the bottom. Known in Korea as nurungji, this crunchy bottom layer is considered a delicacy.

A taste of tradition, upgraded

SOLSOT combines 70 years of traditional know-how with modern execution. The brand brings a unique blend of Korean and Japanese rice cooking techniques, all tailored to suit Thai palates. Each rice pot is cooked to order, using locally sourced ingredients where possible and seasoned with natural elements like seaweed or anchovy broth. No artificial flavours. No shortcuts.

Whether you’re new to Korean cuisine or already a fan, SOLSOT aims to deliver something nostalgic yet new, like a home-cooked Korean meal but elevated.

Must-try dishes at SOLSOT

The menu is built around hot pot rice bowls, each offering a different combination of protein, vegetables, and sauces. Here are the standouts:

Steak Pot Rice (Beef or Pork) : Juicy cuts of steak (your choice of pork or beef), grilled and served over buttery rice with a runny egg. The heat from the pot continues to cook and caramelise the ingredients for extra depth. One of the best picks if you’re after something savoury and satisfying.

: Juicy cuts of steak (your choice of pork or beef), grilled and served over buttery rice with a runny egg. The heat from the pot continues to cook and caramelise the ingredients for extra depth. One of the best picks if you’re after something savoury and satisfying. Seabream & Scallop Pot Rice : A lighter, more delicate combo of flaky seabream and plump scallops. Great texture and balance for seafood lovers.

: A lighter, more delicate combo of flaky seabream and plump scallops. Great texture and balance for seafood lovers. Homemade Fried Shrimp: Large prawns fried to golden perfection and served with a rich tartar sauce. The portion and crunch are straight out of a mukbang, a must if you love deep-fried comfort food.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 솔솥 • 솥밥맛집 • 프리미엄 솥밥 (@solsot_official)

If you’re looking for a full experience, go for the set menu. It comes with kimchi, salad, soup, and Yakult. One of the highlights? The endless refill of SOLSOT’s homemade kimchi. Crunchy, refreshing, and not overly sour, easily one of the best kimchis in town!

And don’t skip the final step: pour house broth into your pot to make nuroongji soup, a traditional way to finish the meal.

SOLSOT officially opened on May 30, 2025, at CentralWorld, 6th Floor (Atrium zone). Open daily from 10 am to 10 pm.

Love Korean food? Here are our Top 5 Korean restaurants in Bangkok to check out next.

Join our giveaway on our @thaigerlife IG page to get a 1000 baht voucher below. Note: the giveaway ends June 16.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thaiger Life (@thaigerlife)