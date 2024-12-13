6 Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok worth holding space for

Photo of Aina Rita Swartz Aina Rita SwartzPublished: 14:42, 13 December 2024| Updated: 14:42, 13 December 2024
193 7 minutes read
6 Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok worth holding space for
Wicked movie poster via Universal Pictures

Wicked fever has swept the media-consuming world. If you’ve been online at all recently, you’re sure to have seen the myriad reels, memes, and tiktoks that are all talking about this film. To get you in on the hype, we’re bringing to you a list of six Wicked-themed desserts to try in Bangkok — so, leave a little room after dinner for these wickedly good treats!

Wicked movie poster via VnExpress
Wicked movie poster via VnExpress

6 Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok worth holding space for

  • Wicked-themed popcorn (SF Cinema and Major Cineplex)
  • Material Girl & King Green Mile smoothies (Oh! Juice)
  • Dubai Chocolate Parfait & Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in Candy Pink cone (SOURI)
  • Jade and Scarlett Dream (Yolé)
  • Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé (Montagne)
  • Strawberry Cheese Tart Biscoff Ice Cream with Pistachio Topping (Blendies)

But first, the basics:

Advertisements
Still from Wicked movie via Reddit
Still from Wicked movie via Reddit

What is Wicked about?

The film is based on the Stephen Schwartz musical of the same name, which in turn is based on a novel by Gregory Maguire about the characters and setting of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The story follows two witches, Glinda and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West), prior to and following Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. It chronicles their friendship over time, beginning at Shiz University (where the two meet) and explores the ups and downs of their relationship amidst a shared love interest, conflicting political opinions, and Elphaba’s eventual downfall.

@soceleb Defying Gravity is holding space! #foryou #fyp #arianagrande #cynthiaerivo #wicked #funny #popculture #celebrity #hollywood #foryoupage ♬ original sound – soceleb

Related news

Why is Wicked everywhere right now?

With the meme-worthy marketing campaigns and the absolute social media frenzy they spawned, Wicked doesn’t just belong to the theatre nerds anymore. Despite being the first of a two-parter (famously unpopular in the culture — remember the Harry Potter and Hunger Games finale discourses), this 2-hour-and-40-minute film has captured the hearts of people from all sides of the cultural landscape. Whether they be conservative or liberal, life-long theatre kid or musical theatre newbie, this musical has folks flocking to the cinema and taking to the streets to sing the vocal flourish at the end of “Defying Gravity.”

@thepetcollective Holding so much space for the lyrics of defying gravity & making sure my dog does too ❤️😌 #Wicked #fypシ #DefyingGravity #HoldingSpace #wickedmovie #cynthiaerivo #arianagrande ♬ original sound – Michelle Ureta Wasekanes

To get you in the Wicked mood, we’ve put together a list of six Wicked-themed desserts you should be holding space for in Bangkok.

Advertisements

6 Wicked-themed desserts you should be holding space for

1. Wicked-themed popcorn (SF Cinema and Major Cineplex)

Wicked popcorn via SF Cinema Facebook
Wicked popcorn via SF Cinema Facebook

What’s a trip to the theatre without a bucket of popcorn? These promotional popcorn tins from SF Cinema and Major Cineplex will be sure to get you ready to step into the world of Oz. Featuring pink and green popcorn and collectable tins to take home after your viewing, this whimsical snack will have you feeling like you’re having one short day in the Emerald City.

Price:

  • Major Cineplex’s Wicked Tintub Set (130 oz): 350 baht
  • SF Cinema’s Wicked Gourmet Popcorn (65g): 120 baht

Location:

  • SF Cinema: multiple locations including
    • Terminal 21: Floor 6, Terminal 21, 318 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok 10110
    • CentralWorld: Floors 7 and 8, CentralWorld, 999/9 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
    • MBK Centre: Floor 7, MBK Centre, 444 Phaya Thai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • Major Cineplex: multiple locations including
    • Major Cineplex Sukhumvit: 1221/39 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
    • Paragon Cineplex: Floor 5, Siam Paragon, 991 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
    • Quartier CineArt: Floor 4, EmQuartier, 8 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Hours:

  • SF Cinema:
    • Terminal 21: everyday, 10am to 10pm
    • CentralWorld: Monday to Thursday, 10am to 9.30pm, Friday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm
    • MBK Centre: everyday, 10am to 10pm
  • Major Cineplex:
    • Major Cineplex Sukhumvit: everyday, 10am to 10pm
    • Paragon Cineplex: everyday, 10am to 10pm
    • Quartier CineArt: everyday, 10am to 10pm

Social media:

@shobproth ถังเหล็กแม่มดมาใหม่! ใบนี้สวยมากคุ้มสุด!🔮 #ชอบโปร #wicked #ป๊อปคอร์น #ป๊อปคอร์นเมเจอร์ #ดูหนัง #majorcineplex #ถังป๊อปคอร์นเมเจอร์ #tiktokพาช้อป #tiktokป้ายยา ♬ Exciting and stylish cute song (loop(821518) – Single Origin Music

2. Material Girl & King Green Mile smoothies (Oh! Juice)

Material Girl smoothie via Oh! Juice Facebook
Material Girl smoothie via Oh! Juice Facebook

This one if anyone wanting to channel their inner Glinda! The Material Girl smoothie from Oh! Juice — the hit smoothie chain popping up everywhere in Bangkok — is serving up some glitzy girl glamour. Made with cold-pressed cherry juice, coconut milk, and sugar-free cherry balsamic jam, this clean-girl smoothie will give you that Glinda the Good glow and have you toss-tossing your hair in delight.

And for the Elphaba stans, be sure to check out the King Green Mile smoothie — made with Uji matcha, kale, and chia seed jelly, this superfood smoothie will have you feeling ready to take on The Wizard himself.

Price:

  • Material Girl Smoothie: 280 baht (14 oz) / 360 baht (22 oz)
  • King Green Mile Smoothie: 190 baht

Location: multiple locations including

  • Siam Paragon: Floor G Paragon, 991/1 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • One Bangkok: One Bangkok Boulevard, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • CentralWorld: Room 2,4, Floor 2, 5 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

  • Siam Paragon: everyday, 10am to 9pm
  • One Bangkok: everyday, 10am to 10pm
  • CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 9pm

Social media: Facebook

@j.chachaa Material girl smoothie ซื้อเพราะ marketing และ branding ล้วนๆ 🤣 เค้าทํา concept เมนูนี้ออกมาได้น่ารักมากกกกกก แล้วเป็นสีชมพูปุ๊กปิ๊กสุดๆ เดินผ่านแบบไม่ซื้อไม่ได้เลย ส่วนตัวเราว่าอร่อยเลยนะคะ ชอบที่เค้ามีครีมมะพร้าวใส่มาด้วย เวลาดูดเจอครีมมะพร้าว เนื้อเชอร์รี่และนํ้าปั่นพร้อมๆ กันมันอร่อยนัวมาก แก้วนี้ 260 ดูดหมดจนหยดสุดท้ายค่ะ 🤣 #tiktokพากิน #กินกับtiktok #localserviceชิงมง #ของกินอร่อย #อร่อยบอกต่อ #ร้านดีบอกต่อ #ohjuice #materialgirlsmoothie #แม่ชม #CapCut ♬ APT. – ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

3. Dubai Chocolate Parfait & Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in Candy Pink cone (SOURI)

Dubai Chocolate Parfait via SOURI Facebook
Dubai Chocolate Parfait via SOURI Facebook

Two Ozian treats from SOURI are worth a taste — the Dubai Chocolate Parfait and the Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in their Candy Pink cone. Both Glinda and Elphaba would love these duo-colour treats, so I guess you could call this the “Fiyero Menu.”

The Dubai Chocolate Parfait is layered with pistachio cream, crispy knafeh, and fresh strawberries, giving the perfect balance of sour and sweet (sound like another duo we know?). The Matcha Mochi ice cream, made with premium Japanese matcha and layered with chewy mochi, pairs perfectly with their Candy Pink cone, dipped in white chocolate and studded with fruit loops. Rich and loopy — Glinda would be proud!

Price:

  • Dubai Chocolate Parfait: 349 baht
  • Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in Candy Pink cone: 170 baht

Location: multiple locations including

  • CentralWorld: Zone B, Floor 7, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • Siam Paragon: Floor G, 991/1 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • One Bangkok: 3rd Floor Parade Building, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

  • CentralWorld: 10am to 9.30pm
  • Siam Paragon: 10am to 9.30pm
  • One Bangkok: 10am to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

@souri.bkk 🍦Build your cone your way! ✨Customize your ice cream to make it exactly how you want. 💖ไอศกรีมของเราทานคู่กับมาการองอร่อยที่สุด😋 📍Cone available only at the EmSphere, SOURI, G Floor. #SOURI #SOURIBKK ♬ YES AND VOGUE BABYQ – BABY Q

4. Jade and Scarlett Dream (Yolé)

Jade and Scarlett Dream via Yolé Facebook
Jade and Scarlett Dream via Yolé Facebook

What’s more magical than sugar-free frozen yoghurt that tastes amazing? The Jade and Scarlett Dream combo from Yolé Frozen Yoghurt will have you dancing through life — rich, creamy froyo topped with fresh strawberries and drizzled with luxurious (and vegan!) pistachio sauce. One bite of this dreamy treat and you’ll feel ready to head down to the Ozdust Ballroom!

Price: 159 baht (size M) / 189 baht (size L)

Location: multiple locations including

  • CentralWorld: Floor 7, centralwOrld, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • Siam Paragon: Floor G, Siam Paragon, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • One Bangkok: Parade Zone, Floor 3, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

  • CentralWorld: 10am to 9.20pm
  • Siam Paragon: 10am to 9.30pm
  • One Bangkok: 10am to 9.30pm

Social media: Facebook

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yolé Thailand (@yolethailand)

5. Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé (Montagne)

Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé via Montagne Facebook
Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé via Montagne Facebook

Montagne’s Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé is definitely in possession of some total Wicked vibes. This frozen cake is straight out of the magical forests of Oz — the earthy-green cake layers? Pure Elphaba energy. The sweet strawberry swirl? That’s Glinda’s sparkle right there. This flavour combo results in the ultimate green-and-pink combo, just like our favourite witchy frenemies. Topped with fresh strawberries and rich pistachio crème, this cake is so light it’ll have you belting “Defying Gravity” after the first bite.

Price: 2,790 baht per cake (serves 8-10)

Locations:

  • Emsphere: G Floor, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110
  • Rama 3: 106/1 Charoen Rat Rd, Bang Khlo, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

Hours:

  • Emsphere: 10am to 10pm
  • Rama 3: Friday to Monday, 1pm to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

6. Strawberry Cheese Tart Biscoff Ice Cream with Pistachio Topping (Blendies)

Blendies gelato via author
Blendies gelato via author

Last but certainly not least, this super thick and creamy gelato is definitely worth holding space for! No list of Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok is complete without these whimsical cones. My pro tip is to go for the Strawberry Cheese Tart Biscoff as your ice cream flavour, then choose the chopped pistachios as your topping. You can’t beat that green/pink combo — it’s popular for a reason!

Price: 219 baht (1-scoop cone) / 339 baht (2-scoop cone)

Location: multiple locations including

  • CentralWorld: Beacon Zone, Floor 7, centralwOrld, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • Siam Square One: Gate 6, Floor 1, Siam Square One, 338 Rama l Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
  • One Bangkok: Parade Zone, Floor B1, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

  • CentralWorld: 10am to 10pm
  • Siam Square One: 10am to 10pm
  • One Bangkok: 10am to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

@blendiesthailandGelato Cheers with bestie! 🍦🍦 Let’s join the #foodcheers trend and add a little sweetness to your life with Blendies. ❤️ . 👉🏻📸 Take a photo of “Blendies Gelato Cheers” at THE MALL LIFESTORE BANGKHAE and tag @blendiesthailand 🥰 We are so exciting to see your shot!! . . . —— Blendies is ready to serve everyday. Come and grab yours! 📍 Siam Square 1 (1st Floor) 🕙 Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. . 📍 The Veranda, ICONSIAM (G Floor) 🕙 Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. . 📍 The Mall Lifestore Ngamwongwan (G Floor) 🕙 Mon-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. . 📍 The Mall Lifestore Bangkhae (G Floor) 🕙 Mon-Thu: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. 🕙 Fri-Sun: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. . #Blendies #Morethangelato #BlendiesEveryday #gelato #gelatolovers #gelatotime #BlendiesThailand♬ original sound – Blendies

Whether you’re a die-hard Wicked fan or just looking for a fun Wicked-themed treat, Bangkok has you covered with these spellbinding desserts. From wickedly delicious smoothies to dreamy frozen cakes and indulgent gelato, these sweets are perfect for channelling your inner Glinda or Elphaba. So grab your friends, don some acrylic green nails, and get ready to be flying high on a sugar rush. Life’s too short to say no to a little sweetness, even if it is a bit wicked. Happy tasting!

Latest Thailand News
Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party Thailand News

Moonlit tragedy: British tourist found dead after Full Moon Party

53 minutes ago
Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN Politics News

Thaksin to become informal advisor to Malaysian PM for ASEAN

1 hour ago
Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone Crime News

Dating scam: Thai tomboy arrested for stealing pickup and phone

1 hour ago
Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December Crime News

Thai customs intercept over 300 drug cases so far in December

1 hour ago
Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing Crime News

Hooked: Thai sailors jailed by Myanmar court for illegal fishing

2 hours ago
Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support Economy News

Grain gains: Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai support

2 hours ago
Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Thai man stabbed to death after traffic dispute in Bangkok (video)

2 hours ago
Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season Thailand News

Police warn against vehicle decorations during holiday season

2 hours ago
Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders Business News

Living the Thai life: Kingdom rolls out red carpet for big spenders

2 hours ago
Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya Road deaths

Motorcycle crash with 18-wheeler claims life in Ayutthaya

2 hours ago
Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride Thailand News

Thai girl suffers fractured rib and spine after falling off octopus ride

3 hours ago
Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues Thailand News

Boat capsizes in Songkhla, search for missing crew continues

3 hours ago
Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree Business News

Gold rush: Prices dip, enthusiasts dig in for a buying spree

3 hours ago
Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year&#8217;s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang Events

Start 2025 right with a relaxing New Year’s escape to Novotel Koh Si Chang

3 hours ago
Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue Business News

Excise Department to reassess retail prices for higher tax revenue

3 hours ago
Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced Phuket News

Singapore-sling blunder leaves Phuket Airport officials red-faced

3 hours ago
How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand Automotive

How to legally change your licence plates in Thailand

3 hours ago
Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist Crime News

Siblings flee drug-addicted father only to be targeted by rapist

4 hours ago
Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide Thailand News

Thailand accelerates universal healthcare coverage nationwide

4 hours ago
Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected Business News

Thailand unveils tax reform: Corporate tax cut, VAT hike rejected

4 hours ago
Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid Crime News

Police seize 483kg of crystal meth in major Pathum Thani raid

4 hours ago
7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram Road deaths

7 year old Thai boy killed in car accident while flying kite in Buriram

4 hours ago
Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city Environment News

Relentless flooding in Nakhon Si Thammarat plunges city

5 hours ago
Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal Crime News

Grilling the corrupt: Pattaya vows to clean up squid scandal

5 hours ago
Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank Bangkok News

Bangkok man caught stealing 1,100-litre water tank

5 hours ago
EntertainmentFoodGuides
Tags
Photo of Aina Rita Swartz

Aina Rita Swartz

Rita Swartz is a Thai-American writer who grew up in Thailand, Australia, and the US. After graduating with a degree in History and International Relations from King’s College London, she moved back to her hometown of Bangkok and now writes on a variety of topics including food, culture, and film. When she isn’t writing, Rita can be found baking Scandinavian pastries or reading murder mysteries.

Related Articles

Top 9 camping sites in Thailand

Top 9 camping sites in Thailand

Published: 14:00, 12 December 2024
10 things you need to know before living in Thailand long-term

10 things you need to know before living in Thailand long-term

Published: 11:44, 12 December 2024
Is it worth it to get nitrogen-filled tyres in Thailand?

Is it worth it to get nitrogen-filled tyres in Thailand?

Published: 11:57, 11 December 2024
Top 5 restaurants in Cherng Talay, Thailand [2024] | Thaiger

Top 5 restaurants in Cherng Talay, Thailand [2024]

Published: 17:39, 09 December 2024