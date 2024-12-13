6 Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok worth holding space for

Wicked fever has swept the media-consuming world. If you’ve been online at all recently, you’re sure to have seen the myriad reels, memes, and tiktoks that are all talking about this film. To get you in on the hype, we’re bringing to you a list of six Wicked-themed desserts to try in Bangkok — so, leave a little room after dinner for these wickedly good treats!

But first, the basics:

What is Wicked about?

The film is based on the Stephen Schwartz musical of the same name, which in turn is based on a novel by Gregory Maguire about the characters and setting of L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. The story follows two witches, Glinda and Elphaba (the Wicked Witch of the West), prior to and following Dorothy’s arrival in Oz. It chronicles their friendship over time, beginning at Shiz University (where the two meet) and explores the ups and downs of their relationship amidst a shared love interest, conflicting political opinions, and Elphaba’s eventual downfall.

Why is Wicked everywhere right now?

With the meme-worthy marketing campaigns and the absolute social media frenzy they spawned, Wicked doesn’t just belong to the theatre nerds anymore. Despite being the first of a two-parter (famously unpopular in the culture — remember the Harry Potter and Hunger Games finale discourses), this 2-hour-and-40-minute film has captured the hearts of people from all sides of the cultural landscape. Whether they be conservative or liberal, life-long theatre kid or musical theatre newbie, this musical has folks flocking to the cinema and taking to the streets to sing the vocal flourish at the end of “Defying Gravity.”

To get you in the Wicked mood, we’ve put together a list of six Wicked-themed desserts you should be holding space for in Bangkok.

6 Wicked-themed desserts you should be holding space for

1. Wicked-themed popcorn (SF Cinema and Major Cineplex)

What’s a trip to the theatre without a bucket of popcorn? These promotional popcorn tins from SF Cinema and Major Cineplex will be sure to get you ready to step into the world of Oz. Featuring pink and green popcorn and collectable tins to take home after your viewing, this whimsical snack will have you feeling like you’re having one short day in the Emerald City.

Price:

Major Cineplex’s Wicked Tintub Set (130 oz) : 350 baht

SF Cinema’s Wicked Gourmet Popcorn (65g): 120 baht

Location:

SF Cinema : multiple locations including Terminal 21 : Floor 6, Terminal 21, 318 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok 10110 CentralWorld : Floors 7 and 8, CentralWorld, 999/9 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 MBK Centre : Floor 7, MBK Centre, 444 Phaya Thai Rd, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330



Major Cineplex : multiple locations including Major Cineplex Sukhumvit : 1221/39 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110 Paragon Cineplex : Floor 5, Siam Paragon, 991 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Quartier CineArt : Floor 4, EmQuartier, 8 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110



Hours:

SF Cinema: Terminal 21 : everyday, 10am to 10pm CentralWorld : Monday to Thursday, 10am to 9.30pm, Friday to Sunday, 10am to 10pm MBK Centre : everyday, 10am to 10pm



Major Cineplex: Major Cineplex Sukhumvit : everyday, 10am to 10pm Paragon Cineplex : everyday, 10am to 10pm Quartier CineArt : everyday, 10am to 10pm



Social media:

SF Cinema : Facebook

Major Cineplex: Facebook

2. Material Girl & King Green Mile smoothies (Oh! Juice)

This one if anyone wanting to channel their inner Glinda! The Material Girl smoothie from Oh! Juice — the hit smoothie chain popping up everywhere in Bangkok — is serving up some glitzy girl glamour. Made with cold-pressed cherry juice, coconut milk, and sugar-free cherry balsamic jam, this clean-girl smoothie will give you that Glinda the Good glow and have you toss-tossing your hair in delight.

And for the Elphaba stans, be sure to check out the King Green Mile smoothie — made with Uji matcha, kale, and chia seed jelly, this superfood smoothie will have you feeling ready to take on The Wizard himself.

Price:

Material Girl Smoothie : 280 baht (14 oz) / 360 baht (22 oz)

King Green Mile Smoothie : 190 baht

Location: multiple locations including

Siam Paragon : Floor G Paragon, 991/1 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

One Bangkok : One Bangkok Boulevard, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

CentralWorld: Room 2,4, Floor 2, 5 Ratchadamri Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

Siam Paragon : everyday, 10am to 9pm

One Bangkok : everyday, 10am to 10pm

CentralWorld: everyday, 10am to 9pm

Social media: Facebook

3. Dubai Chocolate Parfait & Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in Candy Pink cone (SOURI)

Two Ozian treats from SOURI are worth a taste — the Dubai Chocolate Parfait and the Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in their Candy Pink cone. Both Glinda and Elphaba would love these duo-colour treats, so I guess you could call this the “Fiyero Menu.”

The Dubai Chocolate Parfait is layered with pistachio cream, crispy knafeh, and fresh strawberries, giving the perfect balance of sour and sweet (sound like another duo we know?). The Matcha Mochi ice cream, made with premium Japanese matcha and layered with chewy mochi, pairs perfectly with their Candy Pink cone, dipped in white chocolate and studded with fruit loops. Rich and loopy — Glinda would be proud!

Price:

Dubai Chocolate Parfait : 349 baht

Matcha Mochi Ice Cream in Candy Pink cone: 170 baht

Location: multiple locations including

CentralWorld : Zone B, Floor 7, Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Siam Paragon : Floor G, 991/1 Rama I Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

One Bangkok: 3rd Floor Parade Building, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

CentralWorld : 10am to 9.30pm

Siam Paragon : 10am to 9.30pm

One Bangkok: 10am to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

4. Jade and Scarlett Dream (Yolé)

What’s more magical than sugar-free frozen yoghurt that tastes amazing? The Jade and Scarlett Dream combo from Yolé Frozen Yoghurt will have you dancing through life — rich, creamy froyo topped with fresh strawberries and drizzled with luxurious (and vegan!) pistachio sauce. One bite of this dreamy treat and you’ll feel ready to head down to the Ozdust Ballroom!

Price: 159 baht (size M) / 189 baht (size L)

Location: multiple locations including

CentralWorld : Floor 7, centralwOrld, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Siam Paragon : Floor G, Siam Paragon, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

One Bangkok: Parade Zone, Floor 3, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

CentralWorld : 10am to 9.20pm

Siam Paragon : 10am to 9.30pm

One Bangkok: 10am to 9.30pm

Social media: Facebook

5. Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé (Montagne)

Montagne’s Fraisier Pistache Entremets Glacé is definitely in possession of some total Wicked vibes. This frozen cake is straight out of the magical forests of Oz — the earthy-green cake layers? Pure Elphaba energy. The sweet strawberry swirl? That’s Glinda’s sparkle right there. This flavour combo results in the ultimate green-and-pink combo, just like our favourite witchy frenemies. Topped with fresh strawberries and rich pistachio crème, this cake is so light it’ll have you belting “Defying Gravity” after the first bite.

Price: 2,790 baht per cake (serves 8-10)

Locations:

Emsphere : G Floor, 628 Sukhumvit Rd, Khwaeng Khlong Tan, Khet Khlong Toei, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110

Rama 3 : 106/1 Charoen Rat Rd, Bang Khlo, Bang Kho Laem, Bangkok 10120

Hours:

Emsphere : 10am to 10pm

Rama 3: Friday to Monday, 1pm to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

6. Strawberry Cheese Tart Biscoff Ice Cream with Pistachio Topping (Blendies)

Last but certainly not least, this super thick and creamy gelato is definitely worth holding space for! No list of Wicked-themed desserts in Bangkok is complete without these whimsical cones. My pro tip is to go for the Strawberry Cheese Tart Biscoff as your ice cream flavour, then choose the chopped pistachios as your topping. You can’t beat that green/pink combo — it’s popular for a reason!

Price: 219 baht (1-scoop cone) / 339 baht (2-scoop cone)

Location: multiple locations including

CentralWorld : Beacon Zone, Floor 7, centralwOrld, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Siam Square One : Gate 6, Floor 1, Siam Square One, 338 Rama l Rd, Khwaeng Pathum Wan, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

One Bangkok: Parade Zone, Floor B1, One Bangkok, Lumpini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Hours:

CentralWorld : 10am to 10pm

Siam Square One : 10am to 10pm

One Bangkok: 10am to 10pm

Social media: Facebook

Whether you’re a die-hard Wicked fan or just looking for a fun Wicked-themed treat, Bangkok has you covered with these spellbinding desserts. From wickedly delicious smoothies to dreamy frozen cakes and indulgent gelato, these sweets are perfect for channelling your inner Glinda or Elphaba. So grab your friends, don some acrylic green nails, and get ready to be flying high on a sugar rush. Life’s too short to say no to a little sweetness, even if it is a bit wicked. Happy tasting!