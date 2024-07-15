Homeless man killed in Pattaya motorcycle accident by teens

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

A tragic motorcycle accident occurred near Pattaya yesterday when a homeless man was fatally struck by a motorcycle in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. The incident took place yesterday, July 14, at approximately 10.50pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the victim, an unidentified homeless man estimated to be between 50 and 60 years old, lying on the road with severe lacerations on his face and arms. Despite the rescuers’ efforts to administer CPR, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A red Honda motorcycle was overturned in the middle of the road, damaging its front end significantly. The driver, a 14 year old girl, alongside her passenger, a 13 year old girl, both sustained injuries and were transported to Banglamung Hospital for medical treatment. Their names have been withheld due to their ages.

The young motorcyclist and her passenger recounted that they were on their way home when the accident occurred. They stated the area was poorly lit due to malfunctioning streetlights and that they did not see the homeless man sitting by the Pattaya roadside until it was too late to avoid the collision.

Bang Lamung police are currently investigating the exact cause of the motorcycle accident. The body of the deceased has been taken to Bang Lamung Hospital, awaiting identification and funeral arrangements.

The incident also raises questions about the legality of the 14 year old teenager operating a motorcycle, as she is below the legal age to drive in Thailand. The specific legal consequences she may face remain unclear, but as a minor, any penalties would likely be less severe than those for an adult, reported Pattaya News.

