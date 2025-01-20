Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Bangkok (2025)

Image via Fei Ya, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel (modified)

It’s not hard to find authentic Chinese flavours in Bangkok to welcome the Year of the Snake, the only difficult part is deciding where to go.

From a true dim sum experience to a lavish set menu best shared with loved ones, restaurants across Bangkok are offering Chinese New Year specials that will delight your taste buds. Below, we’ve picked out the best ones, each offering menus that symbolise wisdom, transformation, and intuition, just like the Year of the Snake.

Top 10 places to dine for Chinese New Year in Bangkok (2025)

The following restaurants are not listed in any particular order or ranking. This list is based on The Thaiger’s team research and publicly available information.

1. Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel

Date & Time: Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2, from 11.30am to 3pm (lunch) and 6pm to 10.30pm (dinner)

Location: Fei Ya, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, 518/8 Ploenchit Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price:

2,088++ baht per person (Happiness Set) / 3,088++ baht per person (Prosperity Set) / 4,088++ per person (Harmony Set) – each set has a minimum of 6 persons per table

1,388++ baht per set (Yu Sheng Toss)

1,888++ baht per person (All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum)

The beloved Cantonese restaurant, Fei Ya, has prepared three types of exclusive set menus to welcome the Year of the Snake. Crafted by Chef Cheung Chin Choi, every dish is as extravagant as you would expect from this acclaimed dining destination.

The line-up includes their signature lychee wood-roasted Peking duck, braised abalone with dried scallops and seaweed pork ball served with garden greens, and steamed grouper with radish and garlic in soya sauce. And don’t overlook the fried rice with roasted duck, dried scallops, and bamboo shoots beautifully wrapped in lotus leaves.

While you’re there, you can also join in on the traditional Yu Sheng toss for luck and prosperity. It’s a must for any New Year’s celebration. If you want more variety, you can always opt for Fei Ya’s all-you-can-eat dim sum for a perfect Chinese New Year feast.

Oh, and have we mentioned that the meal comes with a Lucky Draw where you can win exclusive prizes? Plus, the atmosphere will be aided by Fei Ya’s elegant interior, which features contemporary Chinese décor with rich red and gold accents.

Book your seat at Fei Ya

2. The Peninsula Bangkok

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9

Location: Mei Jiang, The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, 333 Charoen Nakhon Rd, Khlong Ton Sai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600

Price:

3,988++ baht per person (The Mei Jiang Set Menu) / 4,988++ baht per person (The Snake Set Menu) / 888++ baht per person (optional tea pairing)

1,888++ baht per person (The Lunch Dim Sum Set Menu)

Chinese New Year in The Peninsula Bangkok is all about meaningful traditions and delicious flavours. The hotel is alive with festive lanterns and red flowers, as well as special menus at their acclaimed Cantonese restaurant, Mei Jiang.

The Chinese New Year Dinner Set Menu offers everything you want from a celebratory meal. Roasted Pork Belly kicks things off with its perfect crackle and juicy tenderness, while Fried Alaskan King Crab Leg, coated in a velvety salted egg yolk paste, adds decadence.

If you love seafood, you’ll swoon over the Steamed Red Grouper Fillet paired with Tianjin preserved vegetables. But the showstopper is the Stir-Fried Japanese A3 Wagyu Sirloin, which almost feels like a celebration on its own with its rich, smoky barbecue sauce.

The Lunch Dim Sum Set Menu at Mei Jiang is equally delightful. Handcrafted classics like Har Gow and Barbecued Pork Puff are joined by more inventive bites like a luxurious Black Truffle Dumpling. Other dishes to look forward to include Braised Tiger Prawn with E-Fu Noodle, Crispy Shrimp Cheung Fun, and Creamy Almond Soup with Deep-Fried Custard Sesame Ball.

While the Chinese New Year special menus are available until February 9, make sure to stop by on January 29 for the Lion and Dragon Dance.

Book your seat at Mei Jiang

3. Chatrium Grand Bangkok

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2

Location: Chatrium Grand Bangkok, 728 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

Price: 990++ baht per person (Lunch Buffet) / 1,200++ baht per person (Dinner Buffet)

Savio, Chatrium Grand Bangkok’s elegant restaurant, is where you’ll want to be for the ultimate Chinese New Year feast. The restaurant is welcoming the Year of the Snake with a daily buffet that features Chinese-inspired dishes alongside international favourites.

Dim sum, seafood on ice, sushi, and delicacies like drunken chicken and Taiwan abalone are just some of the dishes you can look forward to. If you love a good roast, Chinese duck, crispy pork belly, and suckling pig will be on offer. There’s also a range of main courses like wok-fried soft-shell crab and Yangzhou fried rice.

Sweeten the deal with desserts like mango pudding, sago with guava and pomelo, and a chocolate fountain, plus a selection of Haagen-Dazs ice cream flavours. Moreover, to really get into the festive mood, there’ll be a lion dance on January 29 from 12.30pm to 1pm and live music each evening from January 31 to February 1 between 6pm and 8.45pm.

Book your seat at Savio

4. Shangri-La Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, January 24 to Thursday, February 6 (Lo Hei) / Thursday, January 28 to Sunday, February 2 (Chinese set menus)

Location: Shang Palace, Level 3 Shangri-La Bangkok 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price:

Lo Hei: 588++ per dish (medium, for 5 to 5 persons) / 988++ per dish (large, for 5 to 10 persons)

Chinese set menus: 2,888++ baht per adult (Fortune Set) / 3,888++ baht per adult (Prosperity Set) – a minimum of 4 persons is required

Premium à la carte dim sum: Start from 80++ baht per dish

Shang Palace, the Chinese restaurant on the 3rd floor of Shangri-La Bangkok, is offering sumptuous food selections for the Chinese New Year.

From January 24 to February 6, they’re serving up traditional Lo Hei, the must-have prosperity toss salad that’s all about good luck and abundance, for both lunch and dinner. Perfect for sharing, it comes in medium (for smaller groups) and large (if you’re rolling deep with family and friends).

If you want to welcome the Year of the Snake with a feast, the restaurant also has special set menus. You’ll get to enjoy lavish spreads of auspicious dishes. These include Double Boiled Fish Maw Soup with Cabbage, Cantonese Roasted Duck, and Deep Fried Pandan Pancake, among others.

There’s a premium à la carte dim sum selection, too. Available for lunch, the dim sum selection includes Pork Xia Long Bao, Sweet Cream Buns, Shrimp Dumplings with Caviar, and Baked BBQ Pork Bun, among others.

While you enjoy your meal, live Guzheng music will serenade you on select dates. And for the full experience, be sure to visit on January 29 at 10.15am for the lion dance ceremony.

Book your seat at Shang Palace

5. Rosewood Hotel Bangkok

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 28 to Tuesday, February 4

Location: Nan Bei, Rosewood Bangkok, 1041, 38 Phloen Chit Rd, Khwaeng Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price: À la carte menu start from 288++ baht

Gather your loved ones and start the Year of the Snake with a feast at Nan Bei, Rosewood Hotel Bangkok. From their à la carte favourites to the full Chinese New Year menu, you can expect bold, celebratory dishes meant for sharing.

The Braised Oxtail in a rich, spicy mala sauce is a must for something comforting. If you love seafood, you’ll want to try the Steamed Yellow Croaker. And if you’re all about longevity (who isn’t?), the Long-Life Noodles with king scallops, prawns, and salmon roe should be on your plate.

Meat lovers, the Grade 4 Wagyu Ribeye in black pepper sauce is tender, rich, and perfect. Then, wash it all down with a festive cocktail, like the Legend of the White Snake, a refreshing mix of rum, Calpis, and cucumber juice, or the Nu Wa, a bold blend of vodka, amaretto, and bitters.

If you come for dinner on January 28 or lunch on January 29, you’ll get to savour your meal while watching Guzheng performances.

Book your seat at Nan Bei

6. Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 29, from 6pm to 10pm (Riverside Terrace) / Wednesday, January 29, from 11.30am to 9.30pm (Spice & Barley)

Location: Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, 257/1-3 Charoennakorn Road Samrae Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600

Price:

Riverside Terrace: 2,388 baht net per person, including free flow soft drinks / 2,588 baht net per person, including free flow wine, beer, and soft drinks / 899 baht net per child (5 to 11 years), including free flow soft drinks

Spice & Barley: 1,199 baht net per person, including all-you-can-eat premium dim sum menu / 1,699 baht net per person, including all-you-can-eat dim sum menu and special Chinese New Year’s menu

How about welcoming the Year of the Wood Snake by the Chao Phraya River? This Chinese New Year, the Riverside Terrace is pulling out all the stops with a BBQ and international seafood buffet dinner.

Keep an eye on premium oysters shucked table-side and a live seafood BBQ station loaded with fresh squid, sea bass, and New Zealand mussels. If you’re into bold flavours, there’s Thai seafood sauce, chimichurri, and a lineup of condiments to dial up the heat.

Craving a taste of China? The dim sum selection brings shrimp dumplings, BBQ pork buns, and crispy pork belly straight from the smoked oven. Over at the noodle station, you can grab a bowl of Thai-style soup or wok-fried rice. On the other hand, the live pasta counter serves up spaghetti carbonara and seafood-infused bolognese.

For something more laid-back, Spice & Barley is serving up an all-day dim sum feast. You can find everything from siew mai to taro baked rice and salted egg lava buns.

Book your seat at Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

7. InterContinental Bangkok

Date & Time: Friday, January 17 to Friday, February 7, from 11.30am to 2.30pm (lunch) and 6pm to 10.30pm (dinner)

Location: Summer Palace, InterContinental Bangkok, 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

Price:

Set menu: 12,888++ baht for 4 to 6 persons (Emperor set menu) / 19,888++ baht for 10 persons (Fortune set menu) / 28,888++ baht for 10 persons (Wealthy set menu)

All-you-can-eat dim sum: 1,588 baht net per person

À la carte specialities: Start from 180++ baht per dish

InterContinental Bangkok’s Summer Palace is ready to make the Year of the Snake one to remember with their festive feast. From January 17 to February 7, the Cantonese restaurant is serving up festive specialities and an all-you-can-eat dim sum experience that’s hard to resist.

Like all grand celebrations, the set menus start with the Roasted Duck Lo Hei for a prosperity toss. Then, you can sample delightful dishes like Boston Lobster coated in rich salted egg yolk sauce or Roasted Whole Suckling Pig. And no Chinese New Year is complete without Nian Gao, a sticky-sweet treat for luck in the year ahead.

All-you-can-eat dim sum is also available if you want to start the year on a full stomach.

Book your seat at InterContinental Bangkok

8. Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25 to Sunday, February 2, from 11.30am to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10pm (Pagoda Chinese Restaurant) / Tuesday, January 28, from 5.30pm to 10pm and Wednesday, January 29, from 12pm to 2.30pm and 5.30pm to 10pm (Goji Kitchen and Bar)

Location: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, 199 Sukhumvit Alley 22, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price:

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant: 4,888++ baht per person (set menu A) and 6,888++ baht per person (set menu B) – minimum 8 persons / start from 2,388++ per set (à la carte dishes)

Goji Kitchen and Bar: 2,499++ baht per person

Chinese New Year is always special at Pagoda Chinese Restaurant Bangkok. And this year, they’re going all out for the Year of the Snake. Highlights include yu sheng and perfectly roasted Peking duck.

If you’re celebrating with family, the set menus (for groups of eight or more) take things up a notch with a multi-course spread packed with auspicious dishes.

Meanwhile, Goji Kitchen and Bar is hosting a Lunar New Year buffet on 28 and 29 January. Expect handmade dim sum, whole suckling pig, Peking duck, and even shabu-shabu for a little DIY hot pot fun. And, of course, yu sheng makes an appearance for that all-important prosperity toss.

Book your seat at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

9. Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2

Location: Xin Tian Di, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, 952 Rama IV Rd, Khwaeng Suriya Wong, Khet Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Price: 12,998++ baht for 10 persons (Wealth Set Menu) / 16,998++ baht for 10 persons (Longevity Set Menu)

The Chinese New Year offering at Xin Tian Di, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park, is as elaborately tempting as you would expect. There are two set options, as well as an à la carte menu, to choose from.

The Wealth Set Menu includes dishes like Salmon Yu Sheng, deep-fried taro stuffed with Chinese sausage, signature barbecued Peking duck, and XO sauce fried rice with scallops and crab meat. Moreover, for dessert, enjoy chilled mango cream with sago and pomelo.

If you’re feeling like you need an extra dose of longevity, the Longevity Set Menu has its own charm, with options like steamed charcoal har gow, Japanese abalone, and wok-fried Canadian lobster with egg noodles.

Every table will be treated to a box of auspicious chisels to kick off the Year of the Snake. In addition, there’s an exclusive lion dance performance to accompany your feast from 11 am to 1 pm.

Book your seat at Xin Tian Di Bangkok

10. JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok

Date & Time: Saturday, January 25 to Friday, January 31

Location: Man Ho, JW Marriott Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Price: 22,800++ baht per set for 10 persons

With an elegant atmosphere and mouthwatering offerings, Man Ho at JW Marriott Bangkok is the place to be this Lunar New Year. Their exclusive set menu is designed to bring good fortune and extraordinary moments to you and your loved ones.

The spread features traditional and luxurious dishes, like the vibrant Yu Sheng, a symbolic salad that’s tossed to bring prosperity. You can also look forward to exciting dishes like wok-fried live Boston lobster with spicy garlic and Nian Gao.

Book your seat at Man Ho Bangkok

A quick overview of Chinese New Year celebrations in Bangkok (2025)

Location Date & Time Price Fei Ya, Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, 518/8 Ploenchit Road, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Monday, January 27 to Sunday, February 2, from 11.30am to 3pm (lunch) and 6pm to 10.30pm (dinner) Start from 1,388++ baht per person Mei Jiang, The Peninsula Bangkok, 333 Charoennakorn Road, Klongsan, Bangkok 10600 Tuesday, January 28 to Sunday, February 9 Start from 888++ baht per person Savio, Chatrium Grand Bangkok, 728 Phetchaburi Rd, Thanon Phetchaburi, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400 Wednesday, January 29 to Sunday, February 2 Start from 990++ baht per person Shang Palace, Shangri-La Bangkok, 89 Wat Suan Phlu Alley, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500 Friday, January 24 to Thursday, February 6 (Lo Hei) / Thursday, January 28 to Sunday, February 2 (Chinese set menus) Start from 80++ baht per person Nan Bei, Rosewood Hotel Bangkok, 1041, 38 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Tuesday, January 28 to Tuesday, February 4 Start from 288++ baht Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, 257/1-3 Charoennakorn Road, Samrae Thon Buri, Bangkok 10600 Wednesday, January 29, from 6pm to 10pm (Riverside Terrace) / Wednesday, January 29, from 11.30am to 9.30pm (Spice & Barley) Start from 899 baht net per person Summer Palace, InterContinental Bangkok, 973 Phloen Chit Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330 Friday, January 17 to Friday, February 7, from 11.30am to 2.30pm (lunch) and 6pm to 10.30pm (dinner) Start from 180++ baht per person

So, have you decided where you’ll celebrate Chinese New Year in Bangkok? These 10 restaurants will make sure you enjoy a delicious feast and ready for a prosperous year ahead. Happy Lunar New Year!