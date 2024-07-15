Tourists warned of dietary supplement scam ring in Pattaya

Image courtesy of Pattaya News

A group of foreign nationals has come under scrutiny in Pattaya, accused by locals of running a scam ring targeting tourists. Operating mainly at the Made in Thailand Night Plaza on Pattaya’s Second Road, the gang is also seen near the Avenue Shopping Mall and on Beach Road, according to local reports.

These men, described as possibly Pakistani or Middle Eastern and generally younger, typically pose as friendly expats. They engage tourists in conversation before trying to sell dubious products like herbal remedies for weight loss, beauty treatments, or hair growth solutions.

A local Thai motorbike taxi, 50 year old Abdul stated that the gang often lures unsuspecting victims to secluded areas or their offices to finalise transactions. With over 20 to 30 members, the group loiters in both inner and outer areas of the market, targeting tourists.

Abdul mentioned that some victims have reported losing significant sums of money to the scam in Pattaya, ranging from thousands to tens of thousands of baht. The gang has also been observed engaging in pickpocketing activities.

Concerned citizens are calling for local police intervention, urging tourists to be cautious and avoid engaging with strangers offering suspicious products or services. They are also requesting police to check the visas and work permits of the group and to verify if the products being sold are legally taxed, registered, and licensed by the Thai FDA.

Additionally, there are concerns about whether the men have proper business registration and licenses.

Several locals describe similar encounters. One local, who wished to remain anonymous, recounted being approached near the Avenue Shopping Mall by a man who appeared to be Middle Eastern. The man commented on his weight and suggested a product that could help him lose weight quickly.

Initially, he was taken to a 7-Eleven store, where a low-cost product was shown. The tout then suggested a more effective product priced at 2,000 baht, which required a visit to a nearby office. The man declined and reported the incident.

Another local shared a story about walking on Pattaya Beach near Central Mall early in the evening. A young man of Middle Eastern descent approached him, offering a product to clear up skin problems. The local declined and reported his concerns about the legitimacy of the product and the seller, reported Pattaya News.