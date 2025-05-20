Top 10 steakhouses in Bangkok

Ah, red meat. Whether slathered in a variety of sauces and spices or rubbed with just salt and pepper, nothing beats a juicy steak grilled to perfection. There is, however, a very fine line between a properly cooked steak and a leathery, overdone steak. Therefore, choosing the best steakhouse that can cook it right is crucial.

Luckily for us, Bangkok is full of excellent steakhouses offering some of the best steaks you will ever eat – big, juicy, and tasty! The only hard part is choosing where to go. Steaks don’t come cheap, so it’s got to be worth it.

To help you make the right call, we’ve rounded up the very best steakhouses in Bangkok for your next meaty culinary adventure – in no particular order.

10 of the best steakhouses in Bangkok

Whether you prefer rare or well-done tenderloin or ribeye, prepare yourself to taste some of the most delicious steaks in Bangkok.

1. El Gaucho Argentinian Steakhouse

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 12am

Locations: Soi Sukhumvit 19, Thonglor, Langsuan, Soi 11 (Mercure Hotel Chaiyos), Erawan (Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok)

Born in 2011 and now sizzling in 27 cities across Europe and Asia, El Gaucho has mastered the art of the upscale steakhouse without falling into the trap of chain-restaurant blandness. Each of its five Bangkok branches delivers a familiar yet personal experience, with exposed brick, dark wood, and industrial accents creating a rustic-meets-modern space that feels both stylish and lived-in.

You can’t go wrong with any of this Argentina-themed steakhouse’s menu. Sourced from trusted farms in Australia, the US, Argentina, and Japan, the cuts here are consistently first-class. Their All-Time Favorites menu offers a no-fuss way in: go for the juicy Rib Eye “À La Minute”, or the rich, buttery filet.

The homemade burger, made from a blend of four in-house cuts, is generous and satisfying, and the lamb chops come charred and tender, paired with your choice of Béarnaise, pepper, mushroom or classic jus.

The service is as memorable as the food. One diner shared in a Google Review, “A particularly delightful surprise was the complimentary birthday cake and warm wishes from the staff—it made our evening truly special.”

So come here for everything. Birthday dinners, date nights, or just because you’re craving a properly done steak, El Gaucho makes every meal feel like something to celebrate.

P.S. El Gaucho is opening a new branch on Soi 20. Plus, more locations in Phuket and Pattaya are coming soon.

2. Madison Steak Avenue

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 2.30pm and 6pm to 10.30pm

Address: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, 155 Rajdamri Road

Just relaunched last year, the revamped Madison Steak Avenue offers everything you could want in a steakhouse: a pleasant atmosphere, top-notch service, and a great selection of meats and wines. Now, this New York-inspired steakhouse inside Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel boasts an upscale atmosphere perfect for business lunches, date nights, and everything in between.

World-class beef is what you can expect here. The Madison Beef Tasting Experience is a carnivore’s dream, showcasing rare cuts like the Mayura Chocolate-Fed Striploin (MB9+) from South Australia and Snake River Farms’ tender Olive-Fed Black Tajima from Texas. The WX Wagyu Tomahawk, clocking in at nearly two kilos, is another heavyweight champion worth the splurge.

3. New York Steakhouse

Opening hours: Daily, 5.30 to 11pm

Address: JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok, 4 Sukhumvit Rd

When it comes to classic steakhouses in Bangkok, New York Steakhouse at the JW Marriott Hotel doesn’t just talk the talk. It’s been walking the walk for a couple of decades. A consistent Michelin Guide favourite since 2018, it delivers big on bold flavours, impeccable service, and old-school charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Steakhouse (Bangkok) (@nysteakhouse_jwbkk)

Decked out like a true Manhattan streakhouse, with dark wood, leather banquettes, and crisp white lines, you know you’re in for a treat as soon as you walk in. The menu is like a carnivore’s dream come true, featuring prime cuts from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the US, all grilled to perfection and seasoned just right.

We recommend trying their signature Australian Wagyu Tomahawk. Rubbed in the house’s secret spice blend, then grilled, roasted, and carved tableside for dramatic effect, it’s a dish that will impress anyone.

4. ARTUR Restaurant

Opening hours: Daily, 5pm to 10pm

Address: 9 Soi Ton Son, Lumphini

ARTUR Restaurant is where a classic French restaurant and a fine American steakhouse come together. On Their website, they say it’s ‘an identity that would feel at home in New York’s gourmet dining scene,’ and frankly, they deliver on every count.

With an on old-world charm that feels both personal and polished, any meal you have here will feel special. The menu, too, is unapologetically grand. You can find Burgundy escargots, foie gras, and golden-lidded onion soup en croûte, sharing the stage with hefty bone-in cuts and fine wagyu.

Choosing just a sigle item from the menu is hard, but if you have space for only one, go with the Beef Wellington. It’s a dish worth planning your week around.

ARTUR’s wine list spans over 120 thoughtfully chosen labels, and their set menus offer rare value for the quality. It’s no surprise this place holds a spot in the Michelin Guide and in the hearts of loyal regulars.

5. Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 11pm / Friday and Saturday, 11am to 12am

Address: Soi Sukhumvit 39, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana

The next steakhouse on our list is Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery, which offers a delightful mix of a rural chic atmosphere and organic farm products. Laid-back but polished, it’s the kind of restaurant where you could show up for date night or a long Sunday lunch.

Cocotte Farm Roast & Winery has a farm-to-table concept that focuses on the use of sustainable and organic ingredients. They partner with the Royal Project in Chiang Mai to bring fresh, seasonal, local produce to Bangkok.

From the first pour of red to the final spoon of sticky toffee pudding, everything is done with care. The wagyu steaks are rich and satisfying, the rotisserie baby chicken is perfectly seasoned, and the signature Tomahawk lives up to its reputation. It has been on the menu since day one, and for good reason.

And since it’s also a winery, you can expect nothing but the best from their wine list.

6. Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 11.30am to 11.30pm

Address: One Bangkok, 3rd Floor, OD2319 Storey’s 199 One Bangkok Boulevard Lumphini

Bangkok’s dining scene just gained serious muscle with the arrival of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, a polished New York institution that knows its way around USDA Prime like few others.

Now open inside the gleaming One Bangkok complex, this is the 40th outpost globally and the first in Thailand, and yes, it lives up to the legacy.

The room is dressed in rich wood, crisp white linens and an unmistakable sense of occasion. It feels quietly grand, in that old-school New York way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfgang’s Steakhouse TH (@wolfgangs_steakhouseth)

Steaks are dry-aged in-house for 28 days, flown in from the U.S. and cooked to a textbook crust. The Porterhouse is the hero here. It’s charred, juicy and carved tableside with precision.

Service is a highlight. Staff know the menu inside out, and they’re not just there to upsell. If a 1kg steak will do, they’ll say so. The wine list is vast, but you’ll find a fair few well-priced gems if you ask.

7. Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 5pm to 12am / Saturday and Sunday, 4pm to 12am

Address: Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, 188 Si Lom

If there’s one word to describe Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant, it would be magnetic. It’s one of the most beautiful rooftop restaurants in Bangkok with great cocktails, yes, but it also serves some of the finest dry-aged beef in the city.

Perched on the 37th floor of Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, Scarlett is dedicated to craft. The kitchen sources premium Wagyu and Black Angus beef from Australia’s Rangers Valley and dry-ages it for up to six weeks on-site.

Steaks are grilled with care, rested properly, and plated with confidence. The 1.2kg Tomahawk is a showstopper, generous enough for sharing yet priced surprisingly well for the quality. Seafood gets just as much love here, with a new lineup of seafood grill offerings where dry-aged fish meets the smoky kiss of Binchotan charcoal.

Scarlett also does a fine job with the extras. Cold cuts, cheese boards and fresh seafood all hold their own, and the wine list doesn’t miss.

8. Best Country Beef Steak House Ekkamai

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 10pm

Address: 112/6 Soi Sukhumvit 63

If you want to see the quality and versatility of Thai beef, head over to Best Country Beef Steak House. Curated by veteran butcher Khun Aun Thanabordi Rachana, the restaurant focuses on premium local cuts, including tomahawk, rib eye, strip loin, and tenderloin, many of which are dry-aged in-house for up to 45 days.

In addition to the premium local cuts, there’s plenty more going on, such as brisket that’s been smoked low and slow, a proper pastrami sandwich with golden fries, and even pasta and house-made sausages. The tomato and feta salad is a smart addition for balance. It’s fresh, tangy, and much appreciated after a few bites of charred rib eye.

9. CHAR Bangkok

Opening hours: Daily, 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 12am

Address: Hotel Indigo Bangkok, 81 Witthayu Rd

CHAR Bangkok is the best answer when your loved one (or maybe you) says they want good food with a great view. Up on the 25th floor of Hotel Indigo on Wireless Road, this modern grill serves up juicy steaks, fresh seafood, and sunsets that do half the work for your Instagram.

The vibe is somewhere between fancy and fun. You’re not in a stuffy fine dining room, but the food means business. The Australian Wagyu Striploin is a proper highlight. Tender, well-seasoned, and served with Café de Paris butter that’s rich in all the right ways, it comes with crispy fries and homemade ketchup, which sounds simple until you taste it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAR Bangkok (@charbangkok)

There’s plenty more to explore, from grilled octopus with muhammara to a crispy duck and watermelon salad that actually works. And if you’re just here for drinks and snacks, the tartines and oysters will keep you happy without slowing you down.

10. Arno’s Butcher and Eatery

Opening hours: Daily, 11am to 11pm

Address: 2090, 2 Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra Rd

If you’re after a proper steakhouse in Bangkok without the flash or fuss, Arno’s Butcher & Eatery is where you should go. What started as a humble butcher shop in 2015 has grown into a local favourite for dry-aged beef, flamed over the grill and served up with solid sides and cold beer.

Their original Narathiwas Road location is laid-back. You browse the meat counter, chat with staff about cuts and marbling, and choose exactly what goes on your plate. The steaks are French-style cuts, aged in-house for up to 120 days, and grilled to your preferred doneness. The striploin is rich and flavourful, the ribeye generous and juicy.

So, which steakhouse are you most excited to try? No matter which restaurant you choose, get ready to have some of the most fantastic dining experiences in Bangkok!

If you need more inspiration on where to eat in Bangkok, make sure to check out our article on the Top 5 Japanese restaurants in Bangkok.

Advertise On The Thaiger

Contact us to discuss advertising and custom solutions.