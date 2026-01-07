Maddix reflects on Bangkok, creative process, and dream collaborations

After performing at the 8O8 Festival in Bangkok last December, Dutch DJ and producer Maddix spoke with The Thaiger about his experience in the city, how he prepares for live sets, and the artists he hopes to work with in the future.

Known for his trademark high-energy techno sound, Maddix has built a solid reputation in the electronic music scene. During his visit, he shared insights into his workflow, musical influences, and his ongoing connection with Thailand.

Bangkok remains a favourite destination

Returning to Thailand for the 8O8 Festival 2025, held from December 5 to 7, 2025, Maddix said Bangkok remains one of the cities he looks forward to visiting most.

“I really love it here. Bangkok is honestly one of my favourite cities, the food, the people, the atmosphere. Everyone is so friendly.”

Although his schedule didn’t allow for much sightseeing, the city still left an impression.

“Sometimes I have time to explore, sometimes I don’t. But every time I come here, I feel amazing. This city is just incredible.”

What goes into preparing a live set?

Maddix takes a hands-on approach when building his sets, focusing exclusively on his own productions.

“Every track people hear in my set, it’s all my own production from Spotify,” he explained. “That’s what makes preparing a set pretty challenging.”

He spends a couple of hours reviewing and selecting songs before each show, aiming to find a balance between established tracks and new material.

“Some tracks I love, but I want people to hear something fresh too. It keeps the set interesting for both me and the crowd.”

Adapting to the atmosphere

While his sets are carefully planned, Maddix also allows space for flexibility based on audience response.

“Yeah, sometimes I play based on the vibe in the room. When the crowd gives me a certain energy, I want to respond to it. Those spontaneous moments are the most fun.”

When asked which of his songs best represents Bangkok, Maddix named ‘My Gasoline’.

“Bangkok never sleeps. ‘My Gasoline’ has that same non-stop energy. It fits the city well.”

Dream collaborations, one name remains

Having already worked with artists like Hardwell and Armin van Buuren, Maddix shared that Tiesto remains a dream collaborator, particularly if they can experiment with a crossover sound.

“Tiesto. But Tiesto in a trance-meets-techno style. That would be interesting.”

Message to Thai fans

Before heading to his next destination, Maddix shared a message for his listeners in Thailand:

“Thank you to everyone who supports my music. I love Thailand; every show here is amazing. The energy from Thai fans is always something special. Hope to be back soon.”