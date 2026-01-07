Maddix reflects on Bangkok, creative process, and dream collaborations

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 7, 2026, 3:00 PM
51 2 minutes read
Maddix reflects on Bangkok, creative process, and dream collaborations | Thaiger

After performing at the 8O8 Festival in Bangkok last December, Dutch DJ and producer Maddix spoke with The Thaiger about his experience in the city, how he prepares for live sets, and the artists he hopes to work with in the future.

Known for his trademark high-energy techno sound, Maddix has built a solid reputation in the electronic music scene. During his visit, he shared insights into his workflow, musical influences, and his ongoing connection with Thailand.

Bangkok remains a favourite destination

Returning to Thailand for the 8O8 Festival 2025, held from December 5 to 7, 2025, Maddix said Bangkok remains one of the cities he looks forward to visiting most.

“I really love it here. Bangkok is honestly one of my favourite cities, the food, the people, the atmosphere. Everyone is so friendly.”

Maddix reflects on Bangkok, creative process, and dream collaborations | News by Thaiger

Although his schedule didn’t allow for much sightseeing, the city still left an impression.

“Sometimes I have time to explore, sometimes I don’t. But every time I come here, I feel amazing. This city is just incredible.”

Related Articles

What goes into preparing a live set?

Maddix takes a hands-on approach when building his sets, focusing exclusively on his own productions.

“Every track people hear in my set, it’s all my own production from Spotify,” he explained. “That’s what makes preparing a set pretty challenging.”

He spends a couple of hours reviewing and selecting songs before each show, aiming to find a balance between established tracks and new material.

“Some tracks I love, but I want people to hear something fresh too. It keeps the set interesting for both me and the crowd.”

Adapting to the atmosphere

While his sets are carefully planned, Maddix also allows space for flexibility based on audience response.

“Yeah, sometimes I play based on the vibe in the room. When the crowd gives me a certain energy, I want to respond to it. Those spontaneous moments are the most fun.”

When asked which of his songs best represents Bangkok, Maddix named ‘My Gasoline’.

“Bangkok never sleeps. ‘My Gasoline’ has that same non-stop energy. It fits the city well.”

Maddix reflects on Bangkok, creative process, and dream collaborations | News by Thaiger

Dream collaborations, one name remains

Having already worked with artists like Hardwell and Armin van Buuren, Maddix shared that Tiesto remains a dream collaborator, particularly if they can experiment with a crossover sound.

“Tiesto. But Tiesto in a trance-meets-techno style. That would be interesting.”

Message to Thai fans

Before heading to his next destination, Maddix shared a message for his listeners in Thailand:

“Thank you to everyone who supports my music. I love Thailand; every show here is amazing. The energy from Thai fans is always something special. Hope to be back soon.”

Latest Thailand News
Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi drivers threaten strike over illegal app-based drivers

24 minutes ago
Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack | Thaiger Bangkok News

Police TikTok video sparks laughter as woman blames ‘Colonel Sanders’ for attack

2 hours ago
Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Wife joins group in assaulting husband in Rayong

2 hours ago
Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya | Thaiger Business News

Thai Cabinet backs M9 expressway from Nonthaburi to Ayutthaya

4 hours ago
Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here&#8217;s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you | Thaiger Thailand Travel

Planning a Thailand trip in 2026? Here’s what the border conflict with Cambodia means for you

4 hours ago
Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation | Thaiger Thailand News

Skeleton of missing Cambodian man found in ceiling during house renovation

4 hours ago
Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone | Thaiger Thailand News

Fake fortune teller warns of loss, then steals woman’s iPhone

4 hours ago
Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong | Thaiger Thailand News

Swedish groom-to-be dies after crashing motorcycle in Rayong

5 hours ago
South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry | Thaiger Thailand News

South Korean embassy clarifies Thai civil servant’s denied entry

5 hours ago
Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Fire damages at least 10 speedboats at Chalong Bay in Phuket

5 hours ago
Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok morning temps to drop to 18°C this week

6 hours ago
Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok unveils model for first pedestrian bridge across Chao Phraya River

21 hours ago
Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Viral TikTok shows British tourist amazed by 5G at sea in Thailand

21 hours ago
Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man flees after sexually assaulting boy in Ayutthaya school

22 hours ago
Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima | Thaiger Thailand News

Four students injured in school dog attack in Nakhon Ratchasima

22 hours ago
Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s national parks see 1.5M visitors during New Year break

23 hours ago
Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai nurse blames leading politician for jail term and loss of unborn child

23 hours ago
Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park | Thaiger Thailand News

Rare Asiatic golden cat spotted in Khao Yai National Park

24 hours ago
Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain | Thaiger Bangkok News

Wat Arun photographers warned for exploiting public space for personal gain

1 day ago
New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe | Thaiger Thailand News

New evidence ties ‘Big Joke’ to alleged gold bribe

1 day ago
Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket entertainment venue operators demand probe into alleged bribery

1 day ago
Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai Army warns Cambodia after mortar lands in Ubon Ratchathani

1 day ago
PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads | Thaiger Thailand News

PM candidate sparks controversy after claim to buy 10 nuclear warheads

1 day ago
Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations | Thaiger Thailand News

Over 7,000 cannabis shops close as Thailand overhauls regulations

1 day ago
Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia | Thaiger Crime News

Missing Chinese influencer found injured and begging in Cambodia

1 day ago
EventsLifestyle
Tags
Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: January 7, 2026, 3:00 PM
51 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.