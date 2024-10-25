Best Halloween costumes stores in Bangkok

Image courtesy of Conner Baker

With Halloween just around the corner, it is again time for you to start planning your perfect spooky season costume. Whether you are going for scary, glamorous, or downright hilarious, Bangkok has fantastic costume shops to help you stand out.

From boutique collections to stores jam-packed with outfits, here are the top five stores in Bangkok where you can find the perfect Halloween costume, in no particular order.

Advertisements

Top 5 stores for Halloween costumes in Bangkok

PR Fancy Costume Party Shop

Location: WaterGate Pavillion 2nd Floor, Ratchaprarop Rd, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400

How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (20-minute walk) from BTS Chit Lom Station.

Opening hours: 10.30am to 8pm (closed on Sundays)

PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is on our list for its sheer variety of options. Situated in Watergate Pavillion, PR Fancy boasts one of the largest collections of costumes and dress rental services.

Advertisements

Founded more than 20 years ago in Soi Phetchaburi 18, the PR Fancy Costume Party Shop evolved from originally being just a dress designer and tailor.

Whether you are looking for Halloween classics, like vampire or witch costumes, or you want to dress up in a more elaborate or traditional outfit, PR Fancy can cater to every Halloween need.

The store’s friendly and knowledgeable staff make it easy for customers to find exactly what they need.

With its central location and extensive collection, PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is the ultimate one-stop shop.

Why should you visit? If you want the widest variety of costumes, PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is your best bet.

Pros Cons Huge selection of costumes.

Stocks both traditional Halloween costumes and fashionable outfits.

Friendly and knowledgeable staff. A large range of costumes can make choosing in-store difficult.

High insurance fees when renting costumes.

Customer Rating (4.1/5 stars, 94 reviews)

julien ramel: “Absolute heaven for party freaks who like to shine !!! So many outfits, so original, so unique, very nice staff.”

Ri-Tah-Rae

Location: 27/4 Sukhumvit 50 Aly, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260

How to go: 5-minute walk from BTS On Nut Station.

Opening hours: 8.30am to 5pm (open 7 days a week)

Ri-Tah-Rae is a charming boutique costume shop located in Khlong Toei,. It is the perfect destination for people who truly value costumes designed with quality and craftsmanship in mind.

Known for bespoke offerings, 98% of the costumes stocked by Ri-Tah-Rae are made in-house, ensuring a unique and personalised experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunnysidewalk (@sunnyside_walk)



Throughout the year Ri-Tah-Rae exclusively produces clothing and costumes for children. During Halloween however, the store offers a selection of costumes for adults in Bangkok as well.

Ri-Tah-Rae is ideal for customers looking to stand out considering its commitment to originality and quality.

Why should you visit? For a bespoke and beautifully handcrafted costume, Ri-Tah-Rae is the perfect store.

Pros Cons 98% of costumes are designed in-store to ensure the best quality.

Costume adjustments can be made in-store (with fees).

Convenient location near BTS On Nut Station.

Huge selection of costumes for kids specifically. A smaller selection of costumes for men.

Price is higher on average than other costume stores.

Customer Rating (4.6/5 stars, 35 reviews)

N Chandler: “Ri-Tah-Rae is the most wonderful of Bangkok secrets! Found my sister the perfect size Snow White costume which was a delightful surprise. As an adult with Down Syndrome, her measurements are unique. Of course, then I spotted the adult Maleficent outfit and headwear and couldn’t resist. Not only did they have a ready-made one that fits over my rather large belly, but It only took the lovely women in the back 15 minutes to trim it to my height. I will be back!”

Cinderella Fancy

Location: 679 Maha Wong Tai Alley, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400

How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (22-minute walk) from MRT Rama 9 Station.

Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (3pm-9pm on Sundays)

Cinderella Fancy is another popular choice for customers looking to purchase high-quality costumes available in all sizes.

To date, Cinderella Fancy has received many positive reviews from celebrities in Bangkok who have purchased their outfits. For more information, you can see these reviews on the Cinderella Fancy website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinderella Fancy (@cinderella_fancy)



With options ranging from small to 3XL, Cinderella Fancy only stocks stylish, trendy, and comfortable outfits.

From glamorous gowns to daring outfits, Cinderella Fancy has an array of choices catering to all shapes and sizes.

Why should you visit? For those looking to dress to impress with a touch of celebrity style and size inclusivity, Cinderella Fancy is our number 1 pick.

Pros Cons The dresses are extremely high quality.

Online ordering and delivery service is available and fast.

Fabric is high quality and great value for money. Rented costumes are reported to be in worn condition due to heavy use.

Costumes available in-store can be outdated.

Customer Rating (4.1/5 stars, 91 reviews)

bidibidabidebu: “The fabric is good, worth the price, and there are many styles to choose from. Coming into the store alone makes you feel a bit embarrassed. But the employee gave good advice and took good care of us. Will definitely use the service again next time.”

Dreambox Costumes

Location: 8 Pattanawet Soi 3, Pridi Banomyong 26, Sukhumvit Road 71, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok 10110

How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (31-minute walk) from BTS Phra Khanong Station.

Opening hours: No listed opening hours, contact Dreambox online for costumes.

If you are searching for something theatrical and dramatic, Dreambox Costumes is a store you must visit.

Conveniently located near BTS Phra Khanong, this shop is connected with the Dreambox theatre company. With a flair for the dramatic, expect your Dreambox outfit to go beyond the usual Halloween fare.

Bringing the magic of the stage to their wares, Dreambox designs props and costumes with a professional level of attention to quality and detail.

Dreambox’s collection includes classic Halloween favourites as well as theatrical costumes that can transport you into the world of fantasy.

Whether you are looking to dress as a character from history or a mythical creature, this shop has the expertise to make your costuming dreams come true.

Why should you visit? If you are after a costume straight from the stage of Broadway, Dreambox offers high-quality pieces that are certain to impress.

Pros Cons Costumes are made for theatre, ensuring maximum comfort.

Costumes in the warehouse are available for renting or purchasing.

Highly creative tailoring services. No store location (as this is a service offered by a theatre company).

Prices are more expensive than competitors.

Customer Rating (4.3/5 stars, 32reviews)

Sajin Seethi: “Huge selection of costumes at a nominal price. Nice staff who goes above and beyond to find you the costume that you like.”

Happy Fancy

Location: 832 Lat Phrao Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (20-minute walk) from MRT Ratchadaphisek Station.

Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Closed on Sundays)

Happy Fancy rounds out our guide, mainly for its fun and innovative selection of couple costumes.

Situated in Huai Khwang, this shop is perfect for couples or friends seeking to become a memorable duo.

Happy Fancy’s extensive photo galleries on Instagram and Facebook showcase their creative approach to costumes.

As couple costumes are a huge trend, Happy Fancy loves helping people bring their ideas to life. From classic couples to humorous combinations, they have something to fit any group.

If you are looking for a coordinated look or to try something unique, Happy Fancy’s wide range of options will take all the hassle out of planning for Halloween this year.

Why should you visit? For fun, and coordinated couple costumes, Happy Fancy is where you need to be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by happyfancy (@happyfancy608)

Pros Cons Stores specialise in couple and group costumes.

Reportedly high value for money.

High focus on clean store conditions and perfect ready-to-wear outfits. No parking is available nearby, inconvenient location to reach.

Smaller selection compared to other options.

Customer Rating (4.6/5 stars, 17 reviews)

Akaramanee Jirapakvuttinun: “The guy at the shop is very kind. There are many beautiful dresses to choose from. All dresses are clean and in very good condition. Will definitely come back to use the service again.”

Whether you are planning to go solo or match outfits this Halloween, Bangkok has a costume shop for everyone.

From premium bespoke creations to theatrical and playful looks, visiting these five shops will guarantee you can find the perfect Halloween costume.

Wherever you are going, dive into the Halloween spirit and visit these costume stores in Bangkok to ensure you are dressed to impress this spooky season.