Best Halloween costumes stores in Bangkok
With Halloween just around the corner, it is again time for you to start planning your perfect spooky season costume. Whether you are going for scary, glamorous, or downright hilarious, Bangkok has fantastic costume shops to help you stand out.
From boutique collections to stores jam-packed with outfits, here are the top five stores in Bangkok where you can find the perfect Halloween costume, in no particular order.
Top 5 stores for Halloween costumes in Bangkok
PR Fancy Costume Party Shop
Location: WaterGate Pavillion 2nd Floor, Ratchaprarop Rd, Makkasan, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400
How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (20-minute walk) from BTS Chit Lom Station.
Opening hours: 10.30am to 8pm (closed on Sundays)
PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is on our list for its sheer variety of options. Situated in Watergate Pavillion, PR Fancy boasts one of the largest collections of costumes and dress rental services.
Founded more than 20 years ago in Soi Phetchaburi 18, the PR Fancy Costume Party Shop evolved from originally being just a dress designer and tailor.
Whether you are looking for Halloween classics, like vampire or witch costumes, or you want to dress up in a more elaborate or traditional outfit, PR Fancy can cater to every Halloween need.
The store’s friendly and knowledgeable staff make it easy for customers to find exactly what they need.
With its central location and extensive collection, PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is the ultimate one-stop shop.
Why should you visit? If you want the widest variety of costumes, PR Fancy Costume Party Shop is your best bet.
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Customer Rating (4.1/5 stars, 94 reviews)
|julien ramel: “Absolute heaven for party freaks who like to shine !!! So many outfits, so original, so unique, very nice staff.”
Ri-Tah-Rae
Location: 27/4 Sukhumvit 50 Aly, Phra Khanong, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10260
How to go: 5-minute walk from BTS On Nut Station.
Opening hours: 8.30am to 5pm (open 7 days a week)
Ri-Tah-Rae is a charming boutique costume shop located in Khlong Toei,. It is the perfect destination for people who truly value costumes designed with quality and craftsmanship in mind.
Known for bespoke offerings, 98% of the costumes stocked by Ri-Tah-Rae are made in-house, ensuring a unique and personalised experience.
Throughout the year Ri-Tah-Rae exclusively produces clothing and costumes for children. During Halloween however, the store offers a selection of costumes for adults in Bangkok as well.
Ri-Tah-Rae is ideal for customers looking to stand out considering its commitment to originality and quality.
Why should you visit? For a bespoke and beautifully handcrafted costume, Ri-Tah-Rae is the perfect store.
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Customer Rating (4.6/5 stars, 35 reviews)
|N Chandler: “Ri-Tah-Rae is the most wonderful of Bangkok secrets! Found my sister the perfect size Snow White costume which was a delightful surprise. As an adult with Down Syndrome, her measurements are unique. Of course, then I spotted the adult Maleficent outfit and headwear and couldn’t resist. Not only did they have a ready-made one that fits over my rather large belly, but It only took the lovely women in the back 15 minutes to trim it to my height. I will be back!”
Cinderella Fancy
Location: 679 Maha Wong Tai Alley, Din Daeng, Bangkok 10400
How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (22-minute walk) from MRT Rama 9 Station.
Opening hours: 11am to 9pm (3pm-9pm on Sundays)
Cinderella Fancy is another popular choice for customers looking to purchase high-quality costumes available in all sizes.
To date, Cinderella Fancy has received many positive reviews from celebrities in Bangkok who have purchased their outfits. For more information, you can see these reviews on the Cinderella Fancy website.
With options ranging from small to 3XL, Cinderella Fancy only stocks stylish, trendy, and comfortable outfits.
From glamorous gowns to daring outfits, Cinderella Fancy has an array of choices catering to all shapes and sizes.
Why should you visit? For those looking to dress to impress with a touch of celebrity style and size inclusivity, Cinderella Fancy is our number 1 pick.
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Customer Rating (4.1/5 stars, 91 reviews)
|bidibidabidebu: “The fabric is good, worth the price, and there are many styles to choose from. Coming into the store alone makes you feel a bit embarrassed. But the employee gave good advice and took good care of us. Will definitely use the service again next time.”
Dreambox Costumes
Location: 8 Pattanawet Soi 3, Pridi Banomyong 26, Sukhumvit Road 71, Khlong Tan Nuea Subdistrict, Watthana District, Bangkok 10110
How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (31-minute walk) from BTS Phra Khanong Station.
Opening hours: No listed opening hours, contact Dreambox online for costumes.
If you are searching for something theatrical and dramatic, Dreambox Costumes is a store you must visit.
Conveniently located near BTS Phra Khanong, this shop is connected with the Dreambox theatre company. With a flair for the dramatic, expect your Dreambox outfit to go beyond the usual Halloween fare.
Bringing the magic of the stage to their wares, Dreambox designs props and costumes with a professional level of attention to quality and detail.
Dreambox’s collection includes classic Halloween favourites as well as theatrical costumes that can transport you into the world of fantasy.
Whether you are looking to dress as a character from history or a mythical creature, this shop has the expertise to make your costuming dreams come true.
Why should you visit? If you are after a costume straight from the stage of Broadway, Dreambox offers high-quality pieces that are certain to impress.
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Customer Rating (4.3/5 stars, 32reviews)
|Sajin Seethi: “Huge selection of costumes at a nominal price. Nice staff who goes above and beyond to find you the costume that you like.”
Happy Fancy
Location: 832 Lat Phrao Rd, Samsen Nok, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310
How to go: 5-minute motorcycle ride (20-minute walk) from MRT Ratchadaphisek Station.
Opening hours: 10am to 7pm (Closed on Sundays)
Happy Fancy rounds out our guide, mainly for its fun and innovative selection of couple costumes.
Situated in Huai Khwang, this shop is perfect for couples or friends seeking to become a memorable duo.
Happy Fancy’s extensive photo galleries on Instagram and Facebook showcase their creative approach to costumes.
As couple costumes are a huge trend, Happy Fancy loves helping people bring their ideas to life. From classic couples to humorous combinations, they have something to fit any group.
If you are looking for a coordinated look or to try something unique, Happy Fancy’s wide range of options will take all the hassle out of planning for Halloween this year.
Why should you visit? For fun, and coordinated couple costumes, Happy Fancy is where you need to be.
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Customer Rating (4.6/5 stars, 17 reviews)
|Akaramanee Jirapakvuttinun: “The guy at the shop is very kind. There are many beautiful dresses to choose from. All dresses are clean and in very good condition. Will definitely come back to use the service again.”
Whether you are planning to go solo or match outfits this Halloween, Bangkok has a costume shop for everyone.
From premium bespoke creations to theatrical and playful looks, visiting these five shops will guarantee you can find the perfect Halloween costume.
Wherever you are going, dive into the Halloween spirit and visit these costume stores in Bangkok to ensure you are dressed to impress this spooky season.Best ofLifestyle