November is when Bangkok finally exhales. The rains ease off, the humidity drops a notch, and the city slides into its golden window of cool, dry evenings that locals wait all year for. It is also the month of Loy Krathong, when the Chao Phraya glows with candlelit baskets and the whole city turns riverward. Add a packed calendar of concerts, travel fairs, night markets and street festivals, and November might just be the best month of the year to be in the Thai capital. Here is our pick of what to do in Bangkok this November 2026.

Loy Krathong 2026: the city’s big night

Thailand’s most photogenic festival falls on the full moon of the twelfth lunar month, which in 2026 lands on Tuesday 24 November. On this one night, Thais float krathongs — small baskets of banana leaf, flowers, incense and a candle — onto rivers and ponds to pay respect to the water goddess and let go of the past year’s misfortunes.

In Bangkok the action is all along the water. Good spots to float a krathong and soak up the atmosphere include:

Asiatique The Riverfront — riverside floating with traditional performances and food stalls, easy to reach by the free shuttle boat from Sathorn pier.

— riverside floating with traditional performances and food stalls, easy to reach by the free shuttle boat from Sathorn pier. The Chao Phraya banks facing Wat Arun — the classic postcard view, with the illuminated temple spire as a backdrop.

— the classic postcard view, with the illuminated temple spire as a backdrop. ICONSIAM and SookSiam — a family-friendly riverfront with a reconstructed floating market and plenty of krathongs for sale.

— a family-friendly riverfront with a reconstructed floating market and plenty of krathongs for sale. Local parks and ponds such as Benjakitti and Lumphini, if you want the ritual without the riverside crowds.

Arrive before sunset if you can — piers and riverside promenades fill up fast, and the BTS and boat services get very busy once it is dark.

Riverside festivals along the Chao Phraya

Loy Krathong usually anchors a cluster of larger riverside events organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Ministry of Culture. In recent years these have included the Bangkok River Festival (“Colours of the River”) spread across historic piers such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun, Wat Rakhang, Tha Maharaj and Asiatique, alongside the Vijit Chao Phraya light-and-sound show on the river.

Please note: the official 2026 programme and exact dates for these riverside festivals had not been confirmed at the time of writing. In 2025 the Bangkok River Festival ran across three nights in early November and Vijit Chao Phraya lit up the riverbanks from mid-November into December. We will update this guide once TAT publishes the 2026 line-up — check the official announcements closer to the date before planning your evening around them.

Street festivals and city events

Song Wat Week

Bangkok’s coolest old-town district throws open its doors again for Song Wat Week, pencilled in for 19–22 November. Expect pop-ups, design collaborations, art, food and late-night energy along the lanes between Chinatown and the river. The full programme is usually announced only shortly before, so keep an eye on the organisers’ socials.

Bangkok Marathon 2026

Runners take over the capital for the Bangkok Marathon, with 5km, 10km, half-marathon and full-marathon routes winding past the city’s landmarks in the cool pre-dawn hours. Even if you are not racing, the finish-line atmosphere is worth catching. Confirm this year’s race date before planning around it.

Concerts and live shows

November is a bumper month for live music in Bangkok, with international tours stacking up at UOB Live, Impact Arena and Rajamangala Stadium. Among the shows on the calendar:

BABYMONSTER — Impact Arena, 7–8 November

— Impact Arena, 7–8 November BIGBANG — Rajamangala National Stadium, 7 November

— Rajamangala National Stadium, 7 November 5 Seconds of Summer — UOB Live, EmSphere, 9 November

— UOB Live, EmSphere, 9 November LANY — UOB Live, 10 November

— UOB Live, 10 November Wave to Earth — UOB Live, 12 November

— UOB Live, 12 November My Chemical Romance — Impact Challenger Hall, 17 November

— Impact Challenger Hall, 17 November Joji (Solaris World Tour) — Impact, Muang Thong Thani, 24 November

— Impact, Muang Thong Thani, 24 November FKJ — UOB Live, 27 November

— UOB Live, 27 November Khalid — UOB Live, 29 November

Line-ups and dates shift, and popular shows sell out early, so book through the official ticketing partner and double-check the date before you make plans.

For the full line-up, see our guides to concerts coming to Bangkok and the latest music festivals in Thailand.

Fairs, expos and exhibitions

If the weather tempts you indoors, November’s convention halls are busy. The Thai Teaw Thai travel fair returns to the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center around 19 to 22 November, with hundreds of exhibitors offering discounted domestic trips, flights and hotel deals — a great place to plan your next getaway. The same venue hosts the Money Expo over similar dates, while Impact Muang Thong Thani runs a rolling calendar of tech, food and lifestyle trade shows through the month.

Markets and everyday Bangkok

Cooler evenings make November the ideal month to wander. A few favourites that are always worth it:

Pak Khlong Talat — the 24-hour flower market near the river is at its most magical in the early hours, piled high with marigolds, roses and orchids (and especially busy in the run-up to Loy Krathong).

— the 24-hour flower market near the river is at its most magical in the early hours, piled high with marigolds, roses and orchids (and especially busy in the run-up to Loy Krathong). Golden Mount Fair at Wat Saket — the temple’s annual fair traditionally falls around Loy Krathong, with food stalls, stage shows and the climb up the illuminated Golden Mount after dark.

— the temple’s annual fair traditionally falls around Loy Krathong, with food stalls, stage shows and the climb up the illuminated Golden Mount after dark. Jodd Fairs and Chatuchak Weekend Market — the city’s night and weekend market scene is far more pleasant now the heat has broken.

— the city’s night and weekend market scene is far more pleasant now the heat has broken. Bang Krachao — the “green lung” across the river is perfect for a cool-season cycle, just a short boat ride from the centre.

November weather in Bangkok

This is Bangkok at its best. The rainy season is effectively over, skies are clearer, and temperatures sit at a comfortable 24–32°C, with noticeably cooler, breezier evenings. Pack light layers for the early mornings and late nights, and make the most of the rooftop bars and riverside dining while the air is dry.

From the glow of Loy Krathong to world tours, travel fairs and night markets, November gives you every excuse to get out into the city. Whatever you choose, do it by the river at least once this month — it is where Bangkok is at its most beautiful.