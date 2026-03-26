5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

A mix of books, food, cars, and creative events across Bangkok this weekend

Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:35 PM
118 4 minutes read
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger
Photo taken from the Tha Maharaj Facebook page

Bangkok is giving you a nicely mixed weekend this time around. You can browse travel ideas from across Thailand, wander through a huge book fair, dive into car launches and concept models, spend Saturday eating seriously spicy food, or slow things down with a riverside creative event in the old town. It is a good line-up for anyone who wants a weekend that feels varied without being hard to plan.

Here are five things to do in Bangkok this weekend.

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Event Date Location Highlight
Thailand Tourism Festival 2026 at QSNCC March 25 to 29 QSNCC, Exhibition Hall 1–4 A large-scale festival showcasing Thai culture, food, and travel ideas from across the country.
The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show at IMPACT March 26 to April 5 IMPACT Muang Thong Thani Thailand’s biggest motor show featuring global brands, EVs, and new car launches.
Chilli Fest 2026 at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok March 28 Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Langsuan A lively food festival with chilli-based dishes, live music, and a spicy eating contest.
54th National Book Fair and 24th Bangkok International Book Fair 2026 at QSNCC March 26 to April 6 QSNCC, Exhibition Hall 5–8 A large book fair with a relaxed atmosphere, ideal for browsing and discovering new reads.
Bangkok Art Walk at Tha Maharaj March 28 to 29 Tha Maharaj, Rattanakosin A riverside art event with live creative work, music, and a relaxed social atmosphere.

Thailand Tourism Festival 2026 at QSNCC

Thailand Tourism Festival 2026 showcases vibrant Thai culture and travel ideas at QSNCC this weekend.
Photo taken from the QSNCC website

Date & Time: Wednesday, March 25 to Sunday, March 29, 10am to 9pm

Location: Exhibition Hall 1–4, Level G, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Price: Free entry

The Thailand Tourism Festival 2026 is one of the easiest picks for the weekend if you want something big, lively, and very Thai. QSNCC says the fair brings together local OTOP goods, regional specialities, cultural showcases, and travel highlights from across the country, all under one roof. That means it works just as well for casual wandering as it does for people who actually want ideas for their next trip.

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It is the kind of event where you can spend a few hours walking, tasting, browsing, and picking up ideas without needing much of a plan beforehand. If you like weekend events that feel busy but still useful, this is probably one of the strongest options on the list.

The 47th Bangkok International Motor Show at IMPACT

The Bangkok International Motor Show features global car brands and new EV models at IMPACT.
Photo taken from the Motorshow website

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, April 5. For this weekend, Friday noon to 10pm and Saturday to Sunday 11am to 10pm

Location: Challenger Hall 1–3, IMPACT Muang Thong Thani

Price: Ticket price can be found on their website

The Bangkok International Motor Show is back again, and it is described as Thailand’s largest and longest-running international motor show. This year’s edition brings together major global manufacturers, regional brands, and newer EV companies, with everything from production cars and performance models to motorcycles, accessories, and special promotions.

Even if you are not the sort of person who follows every new launch, the scale of the show is part of the attraction. It is a strong weekend pick if you want something high-energy, visual, and easy to spend a long afternoon walking through.

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | News by Thaiger
Photo taken from the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok Facebook post

Date & Time: Saturday, March 28, 2pm to 9pm

Location: Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, Langsuan

Price: 250 to 800 baht

Chilli Fest 2026 looks like one of the liveliest food events of the weekend. The festival brings together Michelin-level chefs, well-known restaurants, and creative kitchens from different food cultures, all using chilli as the common thread. The line-up ranges from Thai curries and Mexican aguachile to Korean dishes, Punjabi street food, and Spanish-Japanese influences.

There is more than just food, too. The event also includes live music, DJs, a hot sauce market, chilli-themed tattoos, and a chilli-eating contest that climbs as high as 2.2 million Scoville. If you want a Saturday plan with plenty of energy and something a bit different, this one should be a fun choice.

54th National Book Fair and 24th Bangkok International Book Fair 2026 at QSNCC

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | News by Thaiger

Date & Time: Thursday, March 26 to Monday, April 6

Location: Exhibition Hall 5–8, Level LG, Queen Sirikit National Convention Center

Price: QSNCC’s listing did not clearly show a ticket price, and book fairs there are typically open-entry

This is a very easy event to recommend because it suits such a wide crowd. QSNCC lists the fair as running under the theme Read The Legend, with a City Pop-inspired concept and a large-scale set-up across multiple halls. Whether you are going specifically to buy books or just want a slower indoor weekend plan, it feels like the sort of event you can settle into for hours.

What makes it especially useful in a Bangkok weekend list is that it offers a different mood from the festival and expo-style events. It is calmer, broader, and ideal for anyone who enjoys browsing without rushing.

Bangkok Art Walk at Tha Maharaj Pier

Bangkok Art Walk invites visitors to enjoy riverside art and live performances at Tha Maharaj.
Photo taken from the Sale Here Facebook page

Date & Time: Saturday, March 28 to Sunday, March 29, 2pm to 10pm

Location: Tha Maharaj, Rattanakosin

Price: Free entry

Bangkok Art Walk is a nice choice if you want something a little softer and more atmospheric this weekend. The event returns for its third edition by the Chao Phraya River at Tha Maharaj, bringing together Thai and international creatives, including painters, photographers, musicians, and jewellery makers. The riverside setting already gives it a relaxed feel, and the live process of watching artists work in front of you makes it feel more open and conversational than a standard exhibition.

There is also a social side to it, with craft drinks and local spirits helping keep the mood easy. Part of the proceeds support Bandek Ramintra School and Baan Nong Dido Animal Shelter, which gives the weekend event a little extra purpose, too.

Bangkok has a good balance this weekend. You can keep things practical at a travel fair, go big at the motor show, make Saturday much spicier than usual, spend time among books, or wander by the river with art and jazz in the background. It is the kind of weekend where you can pick your mood first and find an event to match it.

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Photo of Alessio Francesco Fedeli Alessio Francesco FedeliPublished: March 26, 2026, 1:35 PM
118 4 minutes read

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Alessio Francesco Fedeli

Graduating from Webster University with a degree of Management with an emphasis on International Business, Alessio is a Thai-Italian with a multicultural perspective regarding Thailand and abroad. On the same token, as a passionate person for sports and activities, Alessio also gives insight to various spots for a fun and healthy lifestyle.