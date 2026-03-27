Cantonese Char Siu arrives at 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar this April

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 27, 2026, 9:00 AM
96 1 minute read
Cantonese Char Siu arrives at 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar this April | Thaiger

This April, the 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar introduces Char Siu, a monthly special inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Cantonese barbecue. Known for its distinctive sweet and savoury glaze, Char Siu is one of the most beloved dishes in Chinese cuisine, celebrated for its balance of flavour, texture, and aroma, a satisfying dish well-suited for relaxed rooftop dining during Phuket’s warm season.

Cantonese Char Siu arrives at 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar this April | News by Thaiger

A classic dish with balanced flavours

Served sliced over fragrant steamed jasmine rice, the Char Siu dish is complemented by steamed kale and a fried egg, creating a balanced plate that combines rich barbecue flavours with fresh greens.

The tender pork, coated in its glossy glaze, delivers a harmonious blend of sweetness and savoury depth, while the accompanying vegetables add freshness and contrast to the dish.

Cantonese Char Siu arrives at 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar this April | News by Thaiger

A relaxed rooftop dining moment

Whether enjoyed as a relaxed lunch or an easy evening meal, this Cantonese favourite fits naturally into the casual rooftop atmosphere at 7th Floor Restaurant. Guests can enjoy the dish alongside refreshing drinks, live music, and the open-air setting above Bangtao.

Cantonese Char Siu arrives at 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar this April | News by Thaiger

Promotion details

Promotion: Monthly Special Dish – Char Siu

Related Articles

Venue: 7th Floor Restaurant & Bar

Period: April 1 to 30, 2026

Char Siu (Chinese BBQ pork served with steamed kale and rice) price: 300 Thai baht

Reservations & enquiries

Phone: +66 (0)61 174 0021

Website

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: March 27, 2026, 9:00 AM
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