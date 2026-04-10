LEO Music Battle launches at Rajadamnern Stadium with a star presenter

Thai beer brand LEO has launched a new music marketing campaign called “LEO Music Battle” and named Oat Pramote as its latest music presenter, joining an existing lineup that includes TaitosmitH, Three Man Down, and Ink Waruntorn.

The campaign’s inaugural event was held at Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok, which was recast as a music venue for the occasion. LEO, produced by Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., said the event drew a strong audience turnout.

Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., said the addition of Oat Pramote marked the campaign’s most complete roster to date.

“With Oat Pramote joining TaitosmitH, Three Man Down, and Ink Waruntorn as Music Presenters, LEO’s Music Marketing is now moving forward at its most comprehensive, full-scale capacity. Our inaugural event of the year, ‘LEO Music Battle’ at Rajadamnern Stadium, was filled with energy and met with immense enthusiasm from the audience.”

LEO has announced plans to hold more than 90 music events across Thailand this year as part of the campaign. The events are intended to give fans direct access to the brand’s music presenters.

More details are available on LEO’s official Facebook page.

Press release