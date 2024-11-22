NIKI announces details for buzz world tour in Asia Including seven markets across the region, NIKI's third studio album is out now

Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter and producer NIKI, one of today’s most dynamic artists, is bringing her Buzz World Tour to Asia in 2025, produced by Live Nation.

Following successful shows across North America and Europe at legendary venues such as the Greek Theatre (Berkeley) and OVO Arena at Wembley (London) this year, NIKI will kick off her Asia tour in February 2025, marking her debut show in Hong Kong and returning with stops in beloved cities such as Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Singapore where she sold out shows in 2023.

NIKI’s third studio album, Buzz, released on August 9 via 88rising, captures the feeling of being on the precipice of discovery across thirteen introspective tracks.

It includes fan-favourites such as the summer anthem Tsunami, the astrologically-inspired Blue Moon, the playful lead single Too Much of a Good Thing, the bittersweet title track Buzz, and the emotionally raw Did You Like Her In The Morning?.

In Buzz, NIKI’s songwriting remains as intimate as ever, inspired by lane-paving female artists like Joni Mitchell, Stevie Nicks, Carly Simon and Liz Phair, who influenced her confessional, honest lyrics and guitar-driven sound.

To capture the album’s exploratory spirit, she tapped producers Tyler Chester (Madison Cunningham, Sara Bareilles) and Ethan Gruska (Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers) as collaborators, who helped bring a new depth to her creative and personal sea change.

For NIKI, things have been happening progressively since she was a high schooler in Jakarta, Indonesia, where she penned lovesick poems in English class and performed acoustic guitar covers of American pop songs on YouTube.

With a six-string in hand, and her family and classmates cheering her on from the audience, Nicole Zefanya then staked her claim to global stardom as NIKI.

With over three billion streams worldwide, sold-out shows on multiple continents, massive sets at festivals across the globe, front-row seats at Paris Fashion Week, four songs on a Marvel film’s soundtrack, and some of the most phenomenal, confessional songs being released in 2024, NIKI has established an impressive career before turning 25.

2025 Asia tour dates:

February 9 – Hong Kong, AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 5 & 7

February 11 & 12 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

February 14 & 16 – Jakarta, Beach City International Stadium

February 18 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

February 20 – Taipei, Taipei International Convention Center (TICC)

February 22 – Bangkok, IMPACT, Exhibition Hall 5

February 25 & 26 – Kuala Lumpur, Mega Star Arena

Tickets for shows in Asia will be available starting Wednesday, November 20. Details at nikizefanya.com.

