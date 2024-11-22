Sisaket home buyer unreachable as phone gets destroyed in fire

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A house recently sold and cleared of paperwork was destroyed by a fire, leaving the former owner unable to contact the new buyer. The fire, which remains unexplained, occurred yesterday evening, November 21, in the Thung Sawang community, Kanthararom district, Sisaket province.

Police investigator Prayoon Boonyok received the fire alert at 7pm, with the incident taking place in a single-storey concrete house in Sisaket. Upon receiving the report, he informed his superiors and coordinated with the Kanthararom Municipality’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation team to address the situation.

Advertisements

As the fire consumed the entire house, nearby residents watched in shock. Neighbours endeavoured to contain the blaze by dousing it with water hoses to prevent it from spreading to their homes.

Firefighters arrived promptly with water trucks and managed to control the blaze within approximately 30 minutes. A neighbour, 64 year old Tongbai Mukkan, shared that the house was occupied by a father and son. Both had left to harvest rice early in the day.

Before the fire, she heard noises from the roof and assumed it was the homeowner. However, upon investigation, she discovered a large fire. Acting quickly, she used a hose to protect her own home before alerting the police.

The homeowner, 43 year old Thawatchai Kanyakanyalang, recounted that he had been harvesting rice all day. He learned of the fire while waiting for a rice harvester and rushed back to find his house fully ablaze. Almost all possessions, including appliances and personal documents, were destroyed.

Short circuit

Advertisements

The house had been sold by his mother for 430,000 baht, and the sale documents had been duly transferred. They had agreed to vacate after the rice harvest. However, contacting the new owner is currently impossible as his phone was destroyed in the fire.

“Today was supposed to be just another day of harvesting, but it turned into a nightmare when I heard about the fire.”

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit might have caused the fire, though police are set to conduct further inquiries to confirm the exact cause. The incident highlights the unpredictability of such disasters and the importance of being prepared for emergencies.

Community members expressed their concern and support for Thawatchai and his family, who now face the challenge of rebuilding their lives amidst this unforeseen tragedy. The local disaster prevention team is expected to continue assisting the affected residents and ensuring their safety in the aftermath, reported KhaoSod.

In the meantime, Thawatchai hopes to re-establish contact with the new homeowner to discuss the situation and any necessary arrangements moving forward.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might the inability to contact the new homeowner complicate resolving the aftermath of the fire? Without contact, coordinating repair or compensation efforts becomes difficult, delaying resolutions and increasing stress for the involved parties. How can communities better prepare for unexpected disasters like this house fire? Communities can establish emergency plans, conduct regular safety drills, and ensure clear communication channels to respond swiftly to such events. What if the fire was not caused by an electrical short circuit, but by another factor? Discovering a different cause might shift focus to broader safety issues, prompting more comprehensive preventive measures. How does the loss of personal documents in a fire impact the affected individuals? Losing documents can complicate identity verification, legal processes, and accessing services, prolonging hardship for those affected. What lessons can be learned from the resilience shown by Thawatchai and the community in this situation? Their resilience highlights the importance of community support, adaptability, and proactive recovery strategies in overcoming adversity.