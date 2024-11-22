Thailand’s cash handout scheme faces scrutiny before elections

Image: Surachai Piraksa/Bangkok Post

The second phase of Thailand’s 10,000-baht cash handout scheme is under scrutiny for potentially breaching legal boundaries, as the government plans to distribute the funds to four million elderly citizens during the Chinese New Year, just days before the Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO) elections.

This timing has sparked concerns about its potential influence on the upcoming election outcomes.

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, a former election commissioner, voiced his apprehensions on social media, suggesting that the government is trying to classify all individuals aged 60 and above as vulnerable, claiming they lack income and require assistance.

This generalisation, according to Somchai, serves as a justification for the cash distribution without facing accusations of leveraging the 40 billion baht budget to sway public opinion in the lead-up to local elections.

The disbursement of funds is slated for January 29, with the elections scheduled for February 1. Somchai expressed certainty that someone will file a petition to impeach the government for contravening Section 9 of the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act BE 2561 (2018).

The specific paragraph in question cautions against the administration of state affairs in a manner that prioritises political popularity at the expense of the national economic system and the public’s long-term welfare.

Niphon Bunyamanee, formerly a deputy leader of the Democrat Party and a past PAO chief, expressed doubts about the handouts’ economic impact.

“The scheme is just an advertisement for the government to gain more popularity.”

Niphon emphasised that candidates affiliated with the ruling Pheu Thai party or those closely aligned with the government would benefit disproportionately, given the timing of the handouts relative to the elections.

“At the same time, competitors do not have the same level of resources to create such an advantage.”

He urged the government to prioritise sustainable economic policies that promote investment, thereby fostering productivity, employment, and income growth. Niphon highlighted the importance of investing in digital technology and AI skills to achieve these objectives.

Additionally, former senator Somchai Sawangkarn raised concerns that the forthcoming cash distribution could breach the State Fiscal and Financial Disciplines Act BE 2561 and other relevant laws. The debate over the cash handout scheme continues, with legal and ethical implications at the forefront of discussions, reported Bangkok Post.