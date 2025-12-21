Thai music icon Manas Pitisant passes away at age 98

Photo of Yee Mon Thu (Mia) Yee Mon Thu (Mia)Published: December 21, 2025, 11:38 AM
117 2 minutes read
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

National Artist in Performing Arts, Manas Pitisant, known for his contributions to Thai music, passed away peacefully at 98 years old yesterday, on December 20.

The Department of Cultural Promotion received confirmation from his family that Manas Pitisant, the composer of renowned songs such as ‘Sanaeha’ and ‘Muean Khon La Fak Fah,’ died at 4.16am on December 20.

The previous night, on December 19, Manas experienced a brief cardiac arrest and was taken to Sinphaet Srinakarin Hospital. Doctors managed to resuscitate him, and he was treated in the ICU.

However, he passed away peacefully on December 20, aged 98 years and five months.

Manas Pitisant was born on July 1, 1928, in Bang Bua Thong district, Nonthaburi province. He was the son of government official Muan and Chamroen Pitisant, which led him to study in Phra Pradaeng district, Samut Prakan province, before moving to Netisuksa School in Ratchawat.

During World War II, Manas studied at the Air Force Music Division under the mentorship of Phra Jen Duriang, alongside contemporaries such as Sanga Arampira, Preecha Mettrai, and Chonmoo Chonanuakorn.

He began his career as a musician in the Air Force Music Division in 1943 and continued until his retirement. Manas collaborated with Sanga Arampira and Preecha Mettrai in composing music and songs for stage plays with the Siwaram troupe and later co-founded the Krachab Mitr Band in 1955.

His notable compositions include ‘Sanaeha,’ ‘Muean Khon La Fak Fah,’ ‘Rakhang Jai,’ ‘Khuen Nan,’ and many more.

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Manas also composed music for nearly 100 television dramas, creating memorable pieces like ‘Phiphop Matjurat,’ ‘Krasue,’ and ‘Mae Nak Phra Khanong.’ His song ‘Muean Khon La Fak Fah,’ performed by Thanin Intarathep, won the Golden Record Award in 1964 from King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The schedule for the funeral rites at Sala Peechanon, Wat That Thong in Watthana district, Bangkok, is as follows: the bathing ceremony will be held at 4pm tomorrow. on December 22, followed by the royal bathing ceremony at 5pm, and the Abhidhamma prayers at 6pm.

Prayers will continue from December 23 to December 26 at 6.30pm each evening. The body will be kept for 100 days pending a royal cremation ceremony.

The Department of Cultural Promotion expressed profound condolences to Manas Pitisant’s family and admirers, honouring his significant contributions to music that have inspired audiences across generations and served as a model for emerging artists, reported by KhaoSod.

