Top 5 orthopaedic specialised hospitals in Thailand

Bone, joint, and spine problems show up in different ways. For some, it’s an old injury that never healed properly. For others, it’s a condition that slowly starts limiting movement or everyday comfort. When treatment becomes unavoidable, knowing where to go can feel overwhelming. Thankfully, Thailand has no shortage of hospitals offering high-quality orthopaedic care. Many of them are known for international standards and decades of experience.

Here are five of the best orthopedic specialised hospitals in Thailand.

On this page

Hospital name (click to jump to section) Location Highlight Vejthani International Hospital Bang Kapi, Bangkok Known for treating complex orthopaedic conditions, Vejthani stands out for its innovative medical technology, expert specialists, consistent surgical outcomes, comprehensive rehabilitation, and a team recognized for expertise across multiple orthopaedic subspecialties. Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital (SiPH) Bangkok Noi, Bangkok This university-backed private hospital combines academic expertise with modern comfort, offering comprehensive orthopaedic care and strong rehabilitation planning for patients of all ages. King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital Pathum Wan, Bangkok One of Thailand’s most respected public hospitals, with a large orthopaedic department covering trauma, sports injuries, spinal conditions, and complex bone diseases within a major teaching and research environment. Lerdsin Hospital Bang Rak, Bangkok Long established in Thailand’s orthopaedic field, Lerdsin is trusted for managing difficult cases, with doctors who focus on clear explanations and steady guidance from diagnosis to recovery. Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital Sai Mai, Bangkok Backed by decades of training and specialist development, the orthopaedic team here handles complex cases across multiple subspecialties, with careful attention to rehabilitation and long-term outcomes.

1. Vejthani International Hospital

Location: Vejthani International Hospital, 1 Soi Lat Phrao 111, Khlong Chan, Bang Kapi, Bangkok 10240, Thailand

Vejthani International Hospital is a familiar name in Thailand’s orthopaedic care. It has earned the patient-given nickname “King of Bones” providing Total Orthopaedic Solutions through complex bone, joint, and spine surgeries performed in accordance with international standards, facilitating patients from across the globe.

The hospital treats a wide range of orthopaedic conditions using the latest medical technology such as robotic-assisted surgical systems, supported by sub-specialized orthopaedic teams and recovery programmes designed to support post-treatment outcomes.

When you come to Vejthani, your care is handled by subspecialized doctors focused on different areas, including hand and wrist conditions, shoulder disorders, knee injuries, sports-related injuries,foot and ankle fractures, hip injuries, trauma,and spinal disorders.

Vejthani is the first hospital in Thailand to receive multiple Clinical Care Program Certifications (CCPC) for total knee replacement, hip replacement, and lumbar decompression and fixation, in addition to Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation. It was also named Best Specialized Hospital Asia Pacific 2024 and 2025 in Orthopaedics by Newsweek and received the Asia-Pacific Stevie Award for innovation in healthcare.

2. Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital

Location: Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, 2 Wang Lang Rd, Siriraj, Bangkok Noi, Bangkok 10700

Siriraj Piyamaharajkarun Hospital, often called SiPH, is where academic medicine meets private hospital comfort. Operated by the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital at Mahidol University, it sits on the west bank of the Chao Phraya River and is closely linked to Thailand’s most established medical institution.

Its Orthopedics Center focuses on in depth care for complex musculoskeletal conditions, backed by specialist surgeons and modern medical technology. You can expect the care here to be comprehensive. You are guided through holistic rehabilitation planning using physical therapy, exercise programmes and specialised equipment, with clear discharge planning to support recovery at home.

The centre treats patients of all ages, covering everything from sports injuries and trauma to spinal conditions, bone tumours, metabolic bone disease and paediatric orthopaedics. If you need a knee replacement, the centre is internationally certified under the Clinical Care Program Certification.

With long daily operating hours and a strong emphasis on follow up and rehabilitation, SiPH is a trusted option for those seeking comprehensive, university backed orthopaedic care in Bangkok.

3. King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital

Location: King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, 1873 Rama IV Rd, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330

King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital is one of Thailand’s most respected public hospitals, and a cornerstone of academic medicine in Bangkok. Operated by the Thai Red Cross Society, it also serves as the main teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University.

The Department of Orthopedics provides treatment for a wide range of conditions, including accident related bone injuries, muscle and tendon damage, sports injuries, and chronic bone and joint diseases such as osteoarthritis, spinal disorders, osteoporosis, bone tumours, and congenital conditions.

You can find a team of 20 orthopaedic specialists covering all subspecialties at the hospital, as well as access to dedicated clinics for prosthetics, hip fractures in the elderly, foot and ankle conditions, sports medicine, hand disorders, and orthopaedic oncology.

The department is also known for its history of medical breakthroughs, including Thailand’s first artificial spinal replacement surgery. Alongside patient care, you benefit from a setting that actively trains future orthopaedic specialists and advances research for the wider community.

4. Lerdsin Hospital

Location: Lerdsin Hospital, 190 Si Lom Rd, Si Lom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500

Lerdsin Hospital is a long established name in orthopaedic care in Thailand, with a reputation built on clinical depth, teaching, and innovation. Located in Bangkok’s Bang Rak district, it serves as a main teaching hospital for the College of Medicine at Rangsit University.

The Institute of Orthopaedics treats a wide range of musculoskeletal and bone related conditions, from complex trauma and sports injuries to joint disorders, metabolic bone disease, and paediatric cases. You are supported by doctors and clinical teams who are used to working with difficult cases. They take time to explain conditions, treatments, and recovery in clear, practical terms. Patients are guided through each stage of care with patience, from diagnosis to rehabilitation, which is essential when you’re dealing with pain, mobility loss, or long recoveries.

5. Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital

Location: Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, 171 Phahonyothin Rd, Khlong Thanon, Sai Mai, Bangkok 10220

Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital is one of Bangkok’s quieter heavyweights when it comes to orthopaedic care. Operated by the Royal Thai Air Force, the hospital serves both military personnel and the general public, while also functioning as a major teaching centre for several medical institutions.

Its orthopaedic department has grown through continuous investment in training, with doctors regularly sent overseas to develop advanced skills and return with new techniques that strengthen the department as a whole. This has shaped a team capable of managing complex cases. The department also developed its own medical equipment, such as the external bone fixation device, earning an invention award from the Royal Thai Air Force in 1984.

Today, you are cared for by teams trained across subspecialties including microsurgery, hand surgery, sports medicine, osteoporosis, and spine care, guided by a patient centred approach focused on treatment, rehabilitation, and long term recovery.

No two patients are the same, and neither are these hospitals. Each offers a different approach to orthopaedic care, shaped by experience, training, and patient focus.