Cuisine Solutions celebrates the 9th International Sous-Vide Day in Bangkok

Published: February 19, 2026, 4:35 PM
Cuisine Solutions, the global leader in sous-vide cooking, celebrated the 9th edition of International Sous-Vide Day. This is an unmissable event for gastronomy enthusiasts and culinary professionals worldwide and across three cities. This international celebration kicked off in Los Angeles, then in Levallois-Perret (France), before moving to Bangkok on January 30, marking the key Asia event in this global culinary celebration.

A global event at the heart of innovation

For over 50 years, sous-vide cooking has revolutionised gastronomy and today, it stands as an essential technique in the kitchens of top chefs and prestigious establishments worldwide.

International Sous-Vide Day offers a unique opportunity to discover the latest advancements and applications of this revolutionary method, which continues to captivate professionals and inspire fine dining enthusiasts.

Exclusive demonstrations and immersive experiences

Bangkok hosted the Asian edition of International Sous-Vide Day 2026, bringing together culinary professionals, industry leaders and partners for an immersive program led by senior executives from Cuisine Solutions. The event was joined by Antoine Grelet, Managing Director Asia at Cuisine Solutions Asia, alongside Mads Houlberg, Chief International Officer, and Gérard Bertholon, Chief Strategy Officer (Worldwide), who shared insights into the evolution and future of sous-vide.

The program opened with a guided culinary experience highlighting the versatility and precision of sous-vide through curated tasting stations. The first station spotlighted the Wellington, reimagined in three variations, including beef, crab and stuffed salmon, demonstrating how sous-vide enables consistency, tenderness and creativity across premium proteins.

Antoine Grelet, Managing Director, Cuisine Solutions Asia, said…

“Protein-forward eating has become central to modern wellness, with consumers seeking clean, functional and naturally nutritious food sources. Eggs sit at the intersection of nutrition, versatility and accessibility. Through sous-vide, we transform eggs from a basic staple into a premium, high-performance product that delivers consistency, quality and scale without compromising nutritional value.

“Portables, ready-to-eat formats designed for time-poor consumers aged 18 to 45, are reshaping modern food habits as home cooking declines, yet expectations around quality continue to rise. Sous-vide allows food to travel, perform and retain integrity well beyond the traditional kitchen.”

Throughout the tasting, the Cuisine Solutions Asia team underscored how sous-vide technology is not only transforming culinary creativity but also responding to broader shifts in consumer behaviour, health-driven choices and premium convenience. This momentum in Asia reflects both the growing relevance of sous-vide and the region’s appetite for culinary innovation.

2025 marked another year of strong growth for Cuisine Solutions. Asia recorded a sharp increase in sales, driven by key markets including Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore. Cuisine Solutions also obtained regulatory approval to export its slow-cooked beef products to Singapore for the first time, following its pioneering entry into Thailand.

