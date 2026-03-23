Japanese tourist attacked by group of Thai men on Pattaya road

Police are investigating an assault on a Japanese tourist after viral footage showed a group of Thai men, including a motorcycle taxi rider, repeatedly punching and kicking him on a road in Pattaya on Saturday, March 21.

Mueang Pattaya Police Station said the case came to light after clips of the incident circulated on Thai social media. In one video, the Japanese man, wearing a white T-shirt, was seen trying to escape while several Thai men chased and attacked him.

Another clip showed him running in the middle of the road before a motorcyclist knocked him down. He was then seen getting back up and continuing to run.

The assault took place on a busy road in front of motorists and pedestrians, including both Thai people and foreigners. Witnesses called rescuers to the scene.

The rescue team identified the injured man as 25 year old Kosei Kanasashi. Rescuers said he had serious wounds and bruising to his head, face and body, and began vomiting blood, which required hospitalisation.

According to rescuers, Kosei attempted to explain that the incident was linked to his friend’s lost mobile phone. He reportedly said his friend dropped the phone on the road and that one of the taxi riders picked it up, but he could not continue his account due to his injuries.

It was suspected that the taxi rider who collected the phone refused to return it, leading to an argument and the assault, according to the information provided.

Police said that after arriving at the hospital, the Japanese man refused treatment and left the hospital.

Further investigation by officers revealed that the Japanese man had walked out of Pattaya Walking Street and stood at the entrance, using his mobile phone.

A group of attackers then approached him and walked with him to a taxi shelter. The physical assault then broke out, as can be seen in the video.

Officers said they were unable to take legal action against any party because the Japanese man had not filed a complaint or provided a clear account to investigators. Police said they can only gather evidence while waiting for him to lodge a complaint.