Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
On top of all the changes announced in the past few days for passengers arriving in Thailand, today the government has announced an additional measure. The Thai government has now cancelled the automatic granting of the visa-on-arrival for 18 countries as well as cancelling visa exemption for three other countries in additional efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In the past, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for the visa-on-arrival at any Thai immigration checkpoints.
The 18 countries or territories include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.
Visa exemptions are being cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong.
SOURCE: Reuters
Coronavirus
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
Today, the owner of Ohana Poké restaurant ‘Mr. Jay’ in Bangkok, has recently been placed in quarantine after been confirmed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Feeling concerned, Jay decided to blog about his experiences battling the disease and his personal experiences in quarantine, in an honest and open fashion.
Rumours spread after Mr. Jay travelled from Singapore to Bangkok on February 2, that he was already affected by the Covid-19. However if 14 days is the maximum infection period, Jay was most likely to have caught it locally in Bangkok. Being held at the official government quarantine hospital awaiting confirmation of his status, Mr. Jay has given some firsthand advice on his facebook page ‘Ohana Poké.’
1. I did not go to my shop after Friday, 6 March. I was there on Friday for 2 hours. I don’t usually go to shop on the weekends in any case. But on Friday I had absolutely no symptoms.
2. I did not have any symptoms until Sunday early morning. Even on Sunday, all I had was some chills and a body ache but I did not have a fever. No runny nose, no cough, no fever, no headache. I tested myself the entire Sunday with 2 thermometers and it didn’t register a fever.
3. I stayed mainly at home on Sunday. Because I had some light symptoms although no fever. Bought thermometer and food at the corner pharmacy and 7-11. Did not use public transport. Did not go out.
4. I went straight to hospital on Monday, March 9 late morning. Again, I reinforce, I did not go to my shop.
5. I had my first fever on Monday midnight at the Bangkok Christian Hospital and I subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 at Bangkok Christian Hospital this morning, March 11 2020.
6. After informing my loved ones, I told my supervisors to immediately close the shop and work with ASP on the necessary steps.
7. Everybody was caught unaware and things moved very quickly and non-stop from then on.
Additional Facts
1. All of my staff went to Chulalongkorn Hospital today. They had no symptoms and no fever. The doctor send them home for 14 days self-quarantine.
2. We sanitise our shop regularly everyday.
3. We provide hand-sanitisers in the shop for free.
4. We also provided free mask in the shop for a while.
5. The food is prepared entirely by my staff. They are all under quarantine and are not showing any symptoms currently.
6. The whole shop will be sanitised this evening. I have been told the building too as a precautionary measure.
7. Our shop will be close until further notice. We are trying to deactivate all the online ordering sites. Rest assured that we are not open for business both online and offline until further notice.
“The first thing I did this morning, after testing positive by Bangkok Christian Hospital, was to call my Manager to close the shop and immediately inform All Seasons Place. Because your safety – my customers, my suppliers and my staff is my top priority. Although technically I have to wait for the official confirmation from my current hospital, the responsible thing to do is to keep everyone away from any place that I visit regularly.”
Facebook comments have been generally favourable…
PathompongWish you a speedy recovery. It was a good decision to go to the doctor that early so you get diagnosed and properly monitored by specialists.
PATTHARIN Amidst all the fear-mongering news and tiresome rumours, you’ve restored in me so much faith in humanity. I reckon it wouldn’t be easy at all to have put all these in words so well thought out especially in this health condition of yours, so I truly appreciate your talking time to honestly explain and share all these essential information.
SOURCE: Ohana Poké
(The Thaiger will follow the progress of Mr. Jay over the next few days and weeks)
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Coronavirus
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
Airlines around the world are battling to re-assess and refine their flight schedules in response to the dive in passenger bookings following the outbreak and impact of the covid-19 coronavirus at the start of the year. In recent weeks the restrictions on travel, to many parts of the world, have started to bite.
Thai AirAsia announced today that it will halt flights out of KL to and from Kunming, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao, from March 11 until March 31.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health announcement in the Royal Gazette at the start of March that declared “China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran as high-risk countries for Covid-19 infection”.
Air Asia says that passengers who already have tickets will have the following options…
• Change the flight without any additional fee
• Keep the amount in their credit with the airline for use in their next travel
• Apply for a full refund.
The airline added that it will immediately contact affected passengers via the given telephone number or email.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways has temporarily cancelled flights on its two routes to Italy as the country has implemented a lockdown of all regions.
Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Rome route will be cancelled from March 15 – March 29.Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Milan route will be cancelled from March 13 – March 30. Passengers may make changes to airline tickets and/or the route before the flight date specified on the ticket, within the ticket validity date, or extend the departure date at any Thai Airways Sales Office until December 15, for which the ticket change fee will be waived.
For more information about the Thai Airways flight schedules or flight cancellations, visit thaiairways.com, or contact the Thai Airways Contact Centre at 02 356 1111, 24 hours a day.
And the cancellations are impacting just about every sector of the Asian economy. Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have now caused cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts which were scheduled in Japan, which will severely curtail the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative export.
Starting last Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbours. That includes some of their massively popular K-Pop acts.
South Korean band Super Junior called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 in Japan, citing the Japanese government’s measures to “curb immigration”.
South Korea’s entertainment firm CJ ENM followed suit, postponing its annual K-pop festival KCON in Japan. KCON in Japan last year drew more than 88,000 fans, according to CJ ENM.
Japan’s travel restrictions are a fresh blow to the entertainment industry in the wake of a fast-spreading virus. K-pop events have also been cancelled or postponed elsewhere in the world because of the epidemic.
Back at home, band BTS, the world’s most popular music act at the moment, cancelled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Japan alone accounted for more than 60% of South Korea’s music exports, marking US$320.6 million (10.1 billion baht) worth of exports in 2017 followed by China and Southeast Asian countries, according to Statistics Korea.

Coronavirus
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday. The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.
One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case, who has already been treated at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital.
The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.
He went to a hospital first, testing positive for coronavirus. His wife was then tested. Both had been in voluntary home quarantine. They are now receiving treatment in Nakhon Pathom province.
A total of 188 Thais, returning from working illegally in South Korea (the so-called ‘ghosts’), including 88 men and 100 women, are currently quarantined at the Sattahip naval base, south of Pattaya.
5 of the group are pregnant, 4 are children and 11 remain “unwell’.
Yesterday it was reported that the number of tourist arrivals fell 44.3% in February, compared to February 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak. Visitors from China, Thailand's largest market for tourists, tumbled 85.3%, according to the TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
