Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today, Wednesday, March 11, 2020
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
Yesterday’s Thai cabinet meeting gave the greenlight to a new stimulus package.
The government expects the approved 400 billion baht to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Last week’s 2,000 baht cash stimulus proposal, which was largely roasted in Thai social media after being proposed by the economic ministers, isn’t included in yesterday’s approved package.
The package will cover all sectors and is designed to benefit 14.6 million low-income earners who account for 22% of the Thai population, and 3 million small-to-medium-sized enterprises (99% of all business enterprises).
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
The Department of Disease Control plans to impose compulsory measures for all inbound arrivals,
This will include notifying personal information and contact information such as mobile phone numbers and email addresses.
The additional arrival formalities will start tomorrow and officials say the new personal information provided by inbound passengers will stay in the system for 14 days after their arrival at a Thai international airport.
There will also be a new App from tomorrow where passengers will be able to provide the additional information OR they can add the new information on the current TM8 arrival form.
Three new coronavirus cases raises Thailand total to 53
The number of confirmed Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Thailand has now reached 53 with 3 new cases announced yesterday.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health announced that the new cases brought the Thai total to 53, with 33 patients already fully recovered. One person has died and the others remain in hospitals for treatment.
One of the new cases is a 41 year old woman, who hadn’t been travelling overseas but was in close contact with a Thai man, Thailand’s 45th case.
The other two cases are a 46 year old Thai woman who has just returned from Italy. Her 47 year old husband did travel with her but fell sick last Saturday with a high fever and muscle aches.
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
Airlines around the world are battling to re-assess and refine their flight schedules in response to the dive in passenger bookings following the outbreak and impact of the covid-19 coronavirus.
Thai AirAsia announced today that it will halt flights out of KL to and from Kunming, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao, from March 11 until March 31.
Customers with existing tickets have been given a range of options.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways has temporarily cancelled flights on its two routes to Italy up to the end of March as Italy has implemented a lockdown of all regions.
And Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have now caused cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts which were scheduled in Japan. K-Pop is a major export for the South Korean economy.
South Korean band Super Junior has called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 and the annual K-Con convention has been called off as well.
Back in South Korea, band BTS, the world’s most popular music act, has cancelled its scheduled April concert in Seoul.
Police intercept huge meth shipment and a tonne of marijuana
And two big drug hauls in Thailand’s north.
Coronavirus
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
On top of all the changes announced in the past few days for passengers arriving in Thailand, today the government has announced an additional measure. The Thai government has now cancelled the automatic granting of the visa-on-arrival for 18 countries as well as cancelling visa exemption for three other countries in additional efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
In the past, nationals of 18 countries or territories could use their passports or travel documents to apply for the visa-on-arrival at any Thai immigration checkpoints.
The 18 countries or territories include Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Taiwan, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, Georgia, India, Kazakhstan, Malta, Mexico, Nauru, Papua New Guinea, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Vanuatu.
Visa exemptions are being cancelled for South Korea, Italy and Hong Kong.
Coronavirus
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
Airlines around the world are battling to re-assess and refine their flight schedules in response to the dive in passenger bookings following the outbreak and impact of the covid-19 coronavirus at the start of the year. In recent weeks the restrictions on travel, to many parts of the world, have started to bite.
Thai AirAsia announced today that it will halt flights out of KL to and from Kunming, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao, from March 11 until March 31.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health announcement in the Royal Gazette at the start of March that declared “China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran as high-risk countries for Covid-19 infection”.
Air Asia says that passengers who already have tickets will have the following options…
• Change the flight without any additional fee
• Keep the amount in their credit with the airline for use in their next travel
• Apply for a full refund.
The airline added that it will immediately contact affected passengers via the given telephone number or email.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways has temporarily cancelled flights on its two routes to Italy as the country has implemented a lockdown of all regions.
Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Rome route will be cancelled from March 15 – March 29.Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Milan route will be cancelled from March 13 – March 30. Passengers may make changes to airline tickets and/or the route before the flight date specified on the ticket, within the ticket validity date, or extend the departure date at any Thai Airways Sales Office until December 15, for which the ticket change fee will be waived.
For more information about the Thai Airways flight schedules or flight cancellations, visit thaiairways.com, or contact the Thai Airways Contact Centre at 02 356 1111, 24 hours a day.
And the cancellations are impacting just about every sector of the Asian economy. Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have now caused cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts which were scheduled in Japan, which will severely curtail the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative export.
Starting last Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbours. That includes some of their massively popular K-Pop acts.
South Korean band Super Junior called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 in Japan, citing the Japanese government’s measures to “curb immigration”.
South Korea’s entertainment firm CJ ENM followed suit, postponing its annual K-pop festival KCON in Japan. KCON in Japan last year drew more than 88,000 fans, according to CJ ENM.
Japan’s travel restrictions are a fresh blow to the entertainment industry in the wake of a fast-spreading virus. K-pop events have also been cancelled or postponed elsewhere in the world because of the epidemic.
Back at home, band BTS, the world’s most popular music act at the moment, cancelled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Japan alone accounted for more than 60% of South Korea’s music exports, marking US$320.6 million (10.1 billion baht) worth of exports in 2017 followed by China and Southeast Asian countries, according to Statistics Korea.
Coronavirus
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
“The package will inject an estimated 400 billion baht into the economy in a bid to return growth to positive territory.”
Yesterday’s Thai cabinet meeting gave the greenlight to a new stimulus package. The government expects the approved 400 billion baht to reduce the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak. Last week’s 2,000 baht cash stimulus proposal, which was largely roasted in Thai social media after being proposed by the economic ministers, isn’t included in yesterday’s approved package.
The Kasikorn Research Centre has slashed its forecast for Thailand’s GDP growth this year to 0.5%. They believe the outbreak will wipe over 400 billion baht off tourism receipts. Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the 400 billion baht package is a first-phase measure “that could be followed by second-phase action if the impact persists”.
Meanwhile, the Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana believes the stimulus package will ease conditions for the public and businesses suffering from the impact of the virus.
“The short-term measure will last for a few months, after which the Covid-19 situation will be assessed again.”
The package will cover all sectors and is designed to benefit 14.6 million low-income earners who account for 22% of the Thai population – a total of 50,000 village funds nationwide, 7.2 million farming households and 3 million small-to-medium-sized enterprises (99% of all business enterprises).
“It will provide assistance to the general public and to SME entrepreneurs.”
“The package includes “soft loans” valued at 150 billion baht, which the Government Savings Bank will lend to commercial banks at just 0.01% interest, so commercial banks can grant loans at 2%. Each bank borrower can take out a loan of no more than 20 million baht.”
“The package also includes a moratorium on principal payments, debt payments extension, and the right to borrow from special financial institutions such as the GSB and the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives.”
The government will also reduce withholding tax from 3% to 1% from April to September this year.
