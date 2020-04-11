PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is calling on all citizens and residents to refrain from celebrating Songkran, cancel their trips home and avoid all gatherings during the 3 day festival, which kicks off on Monday.
The government announced last month that the Songkran holidays would be postponed to later, unspecified dates, in line with efforts to curb the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The premier says that, in keeping with tradition, people can sprinkle water on Buddha images at in their homes and express their gratitude to their parents “provided they maintain a 2 metre distance and wear face masks at all times”.
He also said in last night’s televised speech to the nation that the government does not have any immediate plans to extend the current 10pm-4am curfew hours.
Thailand has been under a state of emergency since March 26, which is due to expire on at the end of the month. The PM has indicated he may extend it.
Last week the PM supported the campaign to “Save Parents” during Songkran by NOT returning to visit parents in far-flung provinces, stay at home and save the celebrations with their parents until later. The campaign has also been designed to protect older members of the Thai community from potential infection.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
OPINION
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
In the lead-up to the Covid-19 crisis one constant complaint by Thailand’s hotel sector has been the strength of the Thai Baht. Zeroing in specifically on the Mainland Chinese market, the rapid demise to the island was in part triggered by the tragic boat accident in mid-2018, along with a number of other country-wide negative tourism stories that hit China’s social media spotlight.
Of course, later the blame game shifted to China’s economic slowdown, the pending trade war with the US and finally the rise of lower priced regional competitors such as Vietnam. Looking into the metrics, while the 2018 incident promoted a downturn, the reality is the later stage weak numbers can be attributed to many things, including currency flips.
So, sitting in my office on a Saturday, my gut is telling me Thailand looks set in April to be over the worst of the cases, and it makes sense to start looking ahead to what tourism recovery may look like. Mind you May is not looking all that great so let’s fast forward to June.
Please understand I am not deluded enough as a certain Tweeting Cheeto in Washington D.C. to say everyone will be back in church by Easter, or in this case the temple, but statistically Covid-19 numbers seem to be reducing.
I thought it made sense to highlight some of the currencies attached to Phuket’s key tourism markets and see if the present outlook was positive or negative, so here we go…
Chinese Yuan (RMB)
Today, sitting at 4.65. Last September was down 4.25. Now if we go back to the heyday of 2018 the mid part of the year flirted with 5.00 and above. So, while we are not there yet, the good news is the Yuan is getting stronger in a market that is key to Phuket’s recovery. Result POSITIVE
Russian Ruble
In 2019, 44% of international passenger arrivals were from China and Russia. The Russian ‘Snowbird’ market is key to island tourism due to a high average length of stay – around 12 days. This seasonal trend runs from October to April. Today, the Russian Ruble is .44. Taking a look back at this last peak season the Ruble was between .48 and .49 so the currency has taken a sharp hit, mostly on the bottom falling out of global oil prices. If you move back to 2017, trading was at .55 to .55. That said, snow is a mighty big driver of demand for Phuket but the weak Ruble will likely mute some demand. Result NEGATIVE
British Pound
I’m not even going to touch how Brexit may or may not impact this currency, but let’s look at the current situation. The Pound is 40.69 to the Baht. During the mid-part of last year it had moved to the 37 to 38 level during the Brexit debate and clearly this impacted UK travellers to Thailand at a time of summer holidays. Checking into 2017 and 2018, while off the sublime days of 55 in 2016, trading in the former was in the range of 44-45. While we’d like to say 40 and above is heading in the right direction, volatility is likely. Result NEUTRAL
Euro
Today the Euro is sitting at 35.75. Much of Q3 and Q4 last year, it played in the 33 to 34 level, and again was a negative for European travellers to Thailand. In 2018 strong performance was 37 to 39. Still, the trend in the past few months, I believe gives hope for summer travelers to have good value from Europe and this remains a strong Thai market. Result POSITIVE
Singapore Dollar
The Sing dollar is currently slightly above 23. Taking a look at late Q3 and Q4 2019, the currency was down in the 22 to 22.5 level. While Singapore has strong airlift to Phuket, the market does work on value and the current swing up is a definite improvement. Looking at location location location as the mantra and an upswing, this is a natural early mover for Phuket to recovery. Result POSITIVE
One notable omission is the US dollar and while North America is not a leading market for Phuket the cartel of the brand and sentiment of global travellers as a reference marker is important so the recent uplift of the dollar over 33 to the Baht is again a step in the right direction.
Still early days, but again, will be interesting to look how currency plays out in the Covid-19 recovery story for hotels.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
A video clip, showing Indonesian Muslim pilgrims being urged to gather at Covid-19 hotspots is getting lots of attention. Some are concerned that the best intentions of the muslim leaders could lead to uncontrolled local outbreaks of Covid-19.
In the clip, Muslim worshippers on a “Dawah” (missionary) pilgrimage are encouraged not to be afraid of the virus and to march to locations where it’s spreading.
There have been reports that some religious leaders in the deep South may have shared similar messages. The rumours have fuelled criticism on Thai social media that this might be at least part of the reason why Covid-19 has spread so quickly there.
The Public Health Ministry reports that the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the largely Muslim deep South provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla and Satun has reached 230, a combined second only to total infections in Bangkok.
Dozens of passengers tested positive after returning from religious gatherings in Malaysia and Indonesia last week. 42 of the 76 Muslim Thais who returned from Indonesia on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.
Members of the Thai Islamic community travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, and have returned with over half testing positive. The staff from Lion Air, ground and air staff, have had to isolate themselves for 14 days.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Yesterday the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai announced that the ministers have agreed to work on 3 points that were proposed by a group working under the ASEAN Coordinating Council on Public Health emergencies. The guidelines are as follow…
- A Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund which will be used to purchase medical equipment and support research on treatment and vaccines
- Providing assistance to ASEAN nationals living in the region as well as in other countries
- Soften socioeconomic effects including coming up with an economic recovery plan once the pandemic ends
A follow up session on April 14 will have PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as the head speaker for Thailand of the ASEAN (+ 3 other countries) to launch more measures to protect ASEAN’s 650 million population against the Covid-19 virus.
In the scheduled teleconference, authorities from China, South Korea and Japan (the +3 countries) will also be joining the 10 nation talks which are expected to culminate with the announcement of 2 declarations. According to the ASEAN coordinating committee, ASEAN, with a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion US$ (91.4 trillion baht), will propose funds aimed at increasing the capacity to contain the spread of the virus and agree to further work on plans to help ASEAN people to find ways to relieve the economic impact.
The Covid-19 agenda was proposed by China which wants ASEAN to hold a “special session” specifically touching on the pandemic situation. In an attempt to curb infections governments have restricted travel and imposed city lockdowns, which now affect nearly half of the world’s population.
The one-day meeting is aimed at stepping up efforts to stop the pandemic besides the ongoing intensive measures against the virus in each country.
SOURCE: The Nation | Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
Gang of 6 steal 5 motorbikes from Ayutthaya police station
New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand
Chon Buri struggles with severe drought
New regulation for patients who conceal information related to Covid-19
Chiang Rai restricts travel in and out until April 30
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Phuket reports 2 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday)
Crackdown on mask hoarders as police seek Facebook admin for defamation – VIDEO
6,500 curfew violators face judgement
Covid-19 robots to the rescue
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
Phuket adds Kathu and Chalong sub-districts to ‘lockdown’ list
Japan offers anti-flu drug Avigan for free to fight coronavirus
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
Krabi and Phang Nga issue lockdown orders
Interior Ministry: No 24 hour curfew, for now
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Facebook page advocates violence against ‘shit tourists’ in Phuket
- Asia3 days ago
Pattaya issues three month prison sentence to curfew violators
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Over half returning from Indonesia tested positive with Covid-19
- Cancellations2 days ago
Aviation industry estimates that 25 million jobs are in peril
- News & Updates2 days ago
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty for foreigners – but conditions apply
- Central Thailand4 days ago
Not recommended: Smoking marijuana at a police checkpoint
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai bans booze to battle coronavirus