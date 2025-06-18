Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani

Supply drop turns chaotic as aircraft malfunctions

Bright Choomanee
June 18, 2025
Thai military helicopter makes emergency landing in Ubon Ratchathani
Picture courtesy of MGR Online

A military helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing while conducting a supply mission to a base in Ubon Ratchathani. No fatalities occurred, with minor injuries reported.

Yesterday, June 17, the Royal Thai Army’s Facebook page announced that the Second Army Region confirmed the incident during an operation in the province.

The report indicated that yesterday afternoon, the Royal Thai Army received information from the Suranaree Task Force, part of the Second Army Region, about a helicopter losing control, necessitating an emergency descent.

This situation arose due to a malfunction while the helicopter was engaged in a mission to rotate troops and deliver supplies to an operational base in the Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Currently, it has been reported that there were no fatalities among the personnel involved in the mission, although some sustained minor injuries. Those injured are being transported to a local hospital. Further details regarding the incident will be disclosed in due course, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a tragic helicopter crash in Prachuap Khiri Khan that claimed the lives of three police officers has sparked allegations of negligence, with a friend of one of the victims blaming inadequate maintenance. The Bell 212 Twin Huey, operated by the Royal Thai Police, went down near Nong Phang Phuai Temple in Koh Lak sub-district at approximately 1pm on May 24.

The victims were identified as Police Major Pratuang Chulert, Police Captain Songphon Boonchai, both pilots, and Police Lieutenant Thinnakrit Suwannoi, the onboard mechanic. The aircraft had departed from Aphakon Kiattiwong Military Camp in Chumphon and was en route to Narasuan Military Camp in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Although an official investigation into the crash is ongoing, Police Lieutenant Colonel Anuwat Raksayot, a deputy inspector at Mueang Surat Thani Police Station and a close friend of Major Pratuang, claimed that the accident stemmed from substandard aircraft upkeep.

