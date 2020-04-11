Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO | The Thaiger

image
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO

PHOTO: Thai health authorities meeting a flight returning from Indonesia on Monday after passengers attended 'Dawah'
A video clip, showing Indonesian Muslim pilgrims being urged to gather at Covid-19 hotspots is getting lots of attention. Some are concerned that the best intentions of the muslim leaders could lead to uncontrolled local outbreaks of Covid-19.

In the clip, Muslim worshippers on a “Dawah” (missionary) pilgrimage are encouraged not to be afraid of the virus and to march to locations where it’s spreading.

There have been reports that some religious leaders in the deep South may have shared similar messages. The rumours have fuelled criticism on Thai social media that this might be at least part of the reason why Covid-19 has spread so quickly there.

The Public Health Ministry reports that the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases in the largely Muslim deep South provinces of Pattani, Narathiwat, Yala, Songkhla and Satun has reached 230, a combined second only to total infections in Bangkok.

Dozens of passengers tested positive after returning from religious gatherings in Malaysia and Indonesia last week. 42 of the 76 Muslim Thais who returned from Indonesia on Monday tested positive for Covid-19.

Members of the Thai Islamic community travelled to Indonesia to preform “Dawah ” an Islamic missionary tradition, amidst a rise of Covid-19 cases in Indonesia, and have returned with over half testing positive. The staff from Lion Air, ground and air staff, have had to isolate themselves for 14 days.

SOURCE: The Nation

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact

Anukul

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: scmp.com

Yesterday the Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai announced that the ministers have agreed to work on 3 points that were proposed by a group working under the ASEAN Coordinating Council on Public Health emergencies. The guidelines are as follow…

  1.  A Covid-19 ASEAN Response Fund which will be used to purchase medical equipment and support research on treatment and vaccines
  2. Providing assistance to ASEAN nationals living in the region as well as in other countries
  3. Soften socioeconomic effects including coming up with an economic recovery plan once the pandemic ends

A follow up session on April 14 will have PM Prayut Chan-o-cha as the head speaker for Thailand of the ASEAN (+ 3 other countries) to launch more measures to protect ASEAN’s 650 million population against the Covid-19 virus.

In the scheduled teleconference, authorities from China, South Korea and Japan (the +3 countries) will also be joining the 10 nation talks which are expected to culminate with the announcement of 2 declarations. According to the ASEAN coordinating committee, ASEAN, with a combined GDP of $2.8 trillion US$ (91.4 trillion baht), will propose funds aimed at increasing the capacity to contain the spread of the virus and agree to further work on plans to help ASEAN people to find ways to relieve the economic impact.

The Covid-19 agenda was proposed by China which wants ASEAN to hold a “special session” specifically touching on the pandemic situation. In an attempt to curb infections governments have restricted travel and imposed city lockdowns, which now affect nearly half of the world’s population.

The one-day meeting is aimed at stepping up efforts to stop the pandemic besides the ongoing intensive measures against the virus in each country.

SOURCE: The Nation | Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger
PHOTOS: Chiang Mai News

A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.

Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.

Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.

Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.

Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.

This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.

Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.

“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”

At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.

The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | Chiang Mai One | Chiang Mai News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 11, 2020

By

New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | The Thaiger

45 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed at this morning’s briefing by the the Ministry of Public Health and the Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Response Centre, a slight drop from yesterday’s 5o and Thursday’s 54. Two more deaths were also reported. The total number of infections since the outbreak began now stands at 2,518. 35 patients have died. The cases span 68 of Thailand’s 76 provinces.

New Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | News by The ThaigerNew Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | News by The ThaigerNew Covid-19 cases fall to 45 in Thailand | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Pattaya News | NBT World News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2518
  • Active Cases: 1348
  • Recovered: 1135
  • Deaths: 35
  • Last Updated: 11-04-2020 at 17:15
